Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox

The latest iteration of the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sees Delphox featured as the boss encounter. The Fox Pokemon is a decently powerful beast for players to have on their team. Players who defeat it in the ongoing event can catch one with a Fairy Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. It will also allow them to get their hands on Fennekin and Braixen.

The black crystal Tera Raid Battle events are unique occasions regularly held in the Gen IX titles in Paldea. It allows trainers to encounter pocket monsters generally unavailable in the region. These have included Charizard, Greninja, Cinderace, Samurott, Chesnaught, and more.

Catching Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced in Generation III, Delphox is a dual-type Pokemon that sports a combination of Fire- and Psychic-types. It is a bipedal fox-like pocket monster holding a stick in its hand like a wand.

It boasts a Special Attack stat of 114, Special Defense stat of 100, and Speed stat of 104. The best nature to have on it is either Timid (increases Speed stat at the cost of Attack stat) or Modest (increases Special Attack stat at the cost of Attack stat).

Once they have managed to catch Delphox in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can breed it with a Ditto to get their hands on a Fennekin egg. The Transformation Pokemon has the unique ability to breed with other pocket monsters, barring a few. They are best advised to do so with a 6 IV Ditto.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/44aYRuv Delphox with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here Delphox with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here ➡️pkmn.news/44aYRuv https://t.co/Sk2fOGYOmY

Once they have a Fennekin, they can evolve it to Braixen by leveling it to level 16 by using Rare Candy or EXP. Candy or using it in battles. The latter can be further evolved to Delphox when leveled to level 36. Players should remember that the bred Fennekin will not have the Mightiest Mark.

Given that Shiny Delphox isn't available in the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event, breeding with Ditto is the best possible way to get the unique variant of the Fox Pokemon. The other ways to get Shiny Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are through trading or transferring from older titles through Pokemon HOME.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are currently awaiting the future release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Announced during the Pokemon Presents on February 27 earlier this year, the paid DLC is divided into two parts - The Teal Mask (Fall 2023) and The Indigo Disk (Winter 2023).

The Pokemon Company has been drip-feeding information regarding the titles, with a recent trailer focusing on the festivities of one part and an underworld terrarium of the other.

Poll : 0 votes