How to OHKO Blaziken 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 

You can OHKO Blaziken in the very first turn of the Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This turn-one one-hit knockout will work at 35x Health Points (HP), and you will be able to swiftly catch this monster effortlessly after that if you don't have one already in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet box.

This article will run you through the best way to OHKO Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid.

How to defeat 7-star Blaziken Tera Raid in one turn (OHKO Blaziken) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Player 1 (could be you) is going to be the Miraidon user

Miraidon is the main attacker you'll use to OHKO Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following builds are for online raids. So, you will need a few friends to help you out with this strategy to OHKO Blaziken in the Tera Raid.

Miraidon has the following attributes:

Type: Electric and Dragon

Electric and Dragon Tera Type: Electric

Electric Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: Max HP and Max Special Attack

Max HP and Max Special Attack Held Item: Choice Specs. This will give you a 50% damage boost

Choice Specs. This will give you a 50% damage boost Ability: Hadron Engine

Hadron Engine Moveset: Electro Drift, Parabolic Charge, Metal Sound, and Calm Mind

Hadron Engine will turn the battlefield into Electric Terrain, which, in turn, will boost Electric-type moves.

Your main move here is going to Electro Drift, which will give you 133 Power as it will hit Blaziken (Flying Tera Type) with Super Effective damage.

Player 2 will be the Acid Spray player on this team

Mew is a phenomenal Acid Spray user to ohko Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This title has a lot of monsters that use Acid Spray, but we feel that Mew will be phenomenal in this particular OHKO Blaziken strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This monster has the following attributes:

Type: Psychic

Psychic Tera Type: Electric

Electric Nature: Bold

Bold EV Spread: Max HP and Max Defense

Max HP and Max Defense Held Item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Ability: Synchronize

Synchronize Moveset: Acid Spray, Struggle Bug, Life Dew, and Chilling Water

Acid Spray will do 0.3 to 0.4x damage to the Blaziken, but the important thing here is that the move will lower this creature's Special Defense by two stages.

If you do not have a Mew with good IVs, you can run a Hisuian Qwilfish holding Eviolite. With Intimidate as its ability, you can reduce Blaziken’s attack stat by one stage.

Player 3 must use Stonjourner on this team

Stonjourner must have the following attributes:

Type: Rock

Rock Tera Type: Rock

Rock Nature: Bold

Bold EV Spread: Max HP and Max Defense

Max HP and Max Defense Held Item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Ability: Power Spot

Power Spot Moveset: Gravity, Block, Rock Polish, and Rock Tomb

Power Spot will increase Miraidon’s damage along with every other monster’s damage output by 30%.

Player 4 must use Alcremie in this team

Alcremie will assist Miraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alcremie should run the following attributes in this Tera Raid:

Type: Fairy

Fairy Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Nature: Bold

Bold EV Spread: Max HP and Max Defense

Max HP and Max Defense Held Item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Ability: Sweet Veil

Sweet Veil Moveset: Decorate, Draining Kiss, Light Screen, and Charm

Alcremie with Decorate is going to boost Miraidon’s Special Attack by two stages. With this boost stacking on the previous boosts, you will be able to OHKO Blaziken in turn one with ease in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid.

The damage that you will deal with this strategy is going to be about 125%-150% of Blaziken’s HP multiplied by 35. So, this will OHKO the creature without fail.

