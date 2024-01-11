How to OHKO Blaziken 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 

You can OHKO Blaziken in the very first turn of the Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This turn-one one-hit knockout will work at 35x Health Points (HP), and you will be able to swiftly catch this monster effortlessly after that if you don't have one already in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet box.
This article will run you through the best way to OHKO Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid.
How to defeat 7-star Blaziken Tera Raid in one turn (OHKO Blaziken) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Player 1 (could be you) is going to be the Miraidon user
The following builds are for online raids. So, you will need a few friends to help you out with this strategy to OHKO Blaziken in the Tera Raid.
Miraidon has the following attributes:
- Type: Electric and Dragon
- Tera Type: Electric
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: Max HP and Max Special Attack
- Held Item: Choice Specs. This will give you a 50% damage boost
- Ability: Hadron Engine
- Moveset: Electro Drift, Parabolic Charge, Metal Sound, and Calm Mind
Hadron Engine will turn the battlefield into Electric Terrain, which, in turn, will boost Electric-type moves.
Your main move here is going to Electro Drift, which will give you 133 Power as it will hit Blaziken (Flying Tera Type) with Super Effective damage.
Player 2 will be the Acid Spray player on this team
This title has a lot of monsters that use Acid Spray, but we feel that Mew will be phenomenal in this particular OHKO Blaziken strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This monster has the following attributes:
- Type: Psychic
- Tera Type: Electric
- Nature: Bold
- EV Spread: Max HP and Max Defense
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Ability: Synchronize
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Struggle Bug, Life Dew, and Chilling Water
Acid Spray will do 0.3 to 0.4x damage to the Blaziken, but the important thing here is that the move will lower this creature's Special Defense by two stages.
If you do not have a Mew with good IVs, you can run a Hisuian Qwilfish holding Eviolite. With Intimidate as its ability, you can reduce Blaziken’s attack stat by one stage.
Player 3 must use Stonjourner on this team
Stonjourner must have the following attributes:
- Type: Rock
- Tera Type: Rock
- Nature: Bold
- EV Spread: Max HP and Max Defense
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Ability: Power Spot
- Moveset: Gravity, Block, Rock Polish, and Rock Tomb
Power Spot will increase Miraidon’s damage along with every other monster’s damage output by 30%.
Player 4 must use Alcremie in this team
Alcremie should run the following attributes in this Tera Raid:
- Type: Fairy
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Nature: Bold
- EV Spread: Max HP and Max Defense
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Ability: Sweet Veil
- Moveset: Decorate, Draining Kiss, Light Screen, and Charm
Alcremie with Decorate is going to boost Miraidon’s Special Attack by two stages. With this boost stacking on the previous boosts, you will be able to OHKO Blaziken in turn one with ease in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid.
The damage that you will deal with this strategy is going to be about 125%-150% of Blaziken’s HP multiplied by 35. So, this will OHKO the creature without fail.
