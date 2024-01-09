How to solo Flying Blaziken Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Flying Blaziken will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raids in the second week of January 2024. You will be able to find Tera Blaziken raids from January 12, 2024, through January 14, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC. They will then return again on January 19, 2024.

In this article, we will walk you through the best solo raid guide to defeat Flying Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raids.

How to solo defeat Unrivaled Blaziken in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Pocket Monster to use for a solo raid against Flying Blaziken is Miraidon. You can also choose to go for Bellibolt, Arceus, Iron Hands, or Sandy Shocks. Basically, anything Electric will decimate Blaziken since it will come with a Flying Tera Type.

We will be using Miraidon in this solo raid. If you need assistance with other attacking monsters, we have a detailed raid guide to defeat Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Miraidon is an Electric- and Dragon-type beast. The former have an upper hand over Flying-type Pocket Monsters, and Blaziken, with a Flying Tera Type, is no exception.

Miraidon is a better choice over other Electric-type creatures as it has a natural resistance towards Fire- and Flying-type attacking moves. It can have the following attributes going into a solo Flying Blaziken Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Electric

Electric Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. Held item: Metronome

Metronome EV Spread: Special Attack: 252; Defense: 252; HP: 4

Special Attack: 252; Defense: 252; HP: 4 Ability: Hadron Engine

With Hadron Engine as its ability, Miraidon will be able to use Electric Terrain for five turns. It will also have its Special Attack boosted by 30% during the Electric Terrain’s usage.

Miraidon’s moveset for solo defeating Blaziken in 7-star Tera Raids

Miraidon in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon can be equipped with the following moves to get the best results in a solo raid against Blaziken:

Parabolic Charge

Reflect

Metal Sound

Electric Terrain

Reflect helps increase it resistance to Fire- and Flying-type moves. Parabolic Charge will allow this monster to help over time. Meanwhile, Metronome will allow Miraidon to inflict boosted damage on Blaziken with Metal Sound and Electric Terrain.

Everything you need to know about Blaziken as a Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blaziken will have the following attributes as a 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Flying

Flying Ability: Speed Boost

Speed Boost Hidden Ability: Speed Boost

Speed Boost Nature: Adamant

Adamant IVs: Every stat of this Pocket Monster will have 31 IVs

Blaziken’s moveset will comprise Brave Bird, Flare Blitz, Swords Dance, and Reversal. It can also have access to Feather Dance, Sunny Day, and Aerial Ace. All these moves are merely speculative and are subject to change.

How to access 7-star Dragon Blaziken Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blaziken in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To access the 7-star Flying Blaziken Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, follow these steps:

Launch the game and go online.

Go to Poke Portal under the main menu.

under the main menu. Click on Mystery Gift and then click on Check Poke Portal News. (This process is the same for all Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet)

This will update the Raid Dens on your map, and you can then easily locate a Blaziken Tera Raid and travel to it.