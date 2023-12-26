5 best 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet till now

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a variety of special 7-Star Tera Raids that players can compete in for a chance to catch some special creatures or earn unique loot. With these events constantly being introduced in the Nintendo Switch titles, some trainers may want to look back at the raids prior for nostalgia's sake.

Since 7-Star Tera Raids can be very impactful for players who want to participate in competitive play, there was a lot of hype around these special events once the first wave went live. Since then, many fans have been keeping an ear to the ground for any word on future events.

But what were the five best 7-Star Tera Raids in the games so far?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5 best 7-star Tera Raids so far

1) Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye

Official imagery showcasing Hisuian Decidueye (Image via Game Freak)

The Hisuian Starters are unique in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are the only set that cannot be obtained despite the fact that every base-form starter in the games is available following the release of The Indigo Disk. To obtain these creatures, players have to evolve them in the Hisui region, the place where Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place.

The Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye event aimed to give those who may not have played these games a chance to get their hands on the creature for free. This event was not long, as it only lasted from October 6, 2023, to October 8, 2023.

Any Decidueye obtained from this event had perfect IVs and the Brave nature, leaving it ready for competitive use.

4) Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion

Official imagery for Pokemon Legends: Arcues showcasing Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via Game Freak)

This event, which ran from November 3, 2023, to November 5, 2023, was implemented to give players a chance to get their hands on this rare variant of the beloved starter, Typhlosion. This form sports a new Ghost secondary typing with an all-new signature move, Infernal Parade.

This raid was also loaded with tons of helpful loot, like EXP Candies, Ability Patches, and treasures that players can sell for money.

Though Hisuian Typhlosion may not have ended up being a metagame staple, the chance to catch this rare variant makes it one of the best events Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have seen.

3) Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott

Official imagery for Pokemon Legends: Arceus showcasing Hisuian Samurott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final of the Hisuian starters, Samurott, can actually be used relatively well in the single battle competitive scene. Thanks to its hidden ability, Sharpness, Hisuian Samurott receives a massive damage buff to its blade and slashing attacks. This transfers over to its signature move, Ceaseless Edge.

This raid ran from November 24, 2023, to November 26, 2023. Lucky trainers who received an Ability Patch from this event or any other raid can use it on Hisuian Samurott to obtain this amazing ability.

Game Freak must have had this in mind since every move Hisuian Samurott makes when it is captured is boosted by this ability.

2) Unrivaled Pikachu

Pikachu's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Though not particularly special in any sort of battle, the Unrivaled Pikachu was very special. This was thanks to the addition of Surf and the Water Tera typing into its arsenal. Normally, Pikachu cannot learn Surf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it has been an ongoing theme to incorporate this move into a special Pikachu once per generation.

This Pikachu came with perfect IVs in every stat, a Water Tera Typing, and Surf already in its moveset. Its event lasted from February 24, 2023, to February 27, 2023.

The raid also featured a variety of valuable loot, making it worth grinding, even for those who do not particularly want to have this Pikachu.

1) Mew & Unrivaled Mewtwo

Easily the greatest raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's history, the Get Mew & Unrivaled Mewtwo event not only gave players a free Mew but also offered them the chance to catch Mewtwo a little bit later. Players who challenged this Mewtwo raid with the Mew they received would receive a special title for the creature.

This event was massive as it was not only a way to get free Legendary and Mythical creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it was also a nostalgic callback to the rivalry between the two. Hopefully, Game Freak will give players a similar event in the near future.