Best way to OHKO 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The final Hisuian starter, Hisuian Samurott, is currently being featured in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will last from Friday, November 24, 2023, to Sunday, November 26, 2023. You will see this Tera Raid return for a second round on Friday, December 1, 2023, which will end on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid, like most 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will be anything but a cakewalk. So, it is advisable to participate in these raids with a group of attackers.
However, if you do not have people to help you out, a one-hit-knockout strategy is going to be your best friend. In this article, we will walk you through the best way in which you can OHKO Hisuian Samurott in the current 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to defeat 7-star Hisuian Samurott with one hit (OHKO) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
One-hit Knockout team composition for Hisuian Samurott
You will need the following Pokemon for this OHKO strategy against the 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:
- Grimmsnarl for Fake Tears support
- Chi-Yu for Beards of Ruin support
- Stonjourner for Power Spot support
- Miraidon for the nuking blow with Electro Drift
Purpose of Grimmsnarl in this team
First, let us look at Grimmsnarl’s attributes:
- Type: Dark and Fairy
- Nature: You can use any nature in this monster
- EV Spread: You can use any EV Spread you like for this monster
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Moveset: Fake Tears
Fake Tears on Grimmsnarl helps bring down Hisuian Samurott’s Special Defense by two stages. This will make Miraidon more effective with Electro Drift for the one-hit knockout (OHKO) in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid.
Purpose of Chi-Yu in this team
Here's a look at Chi-Yu’s attributes:
- Type: Dark and Fire
- Nature: You can use any nature on this creature
- EV Spread: You can use any EV Spread
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Ability: Breads of Ruin
- Moveset: You can use any moveset
Like Fake Tears on Grimmsnarl, Breads of Ruin further decreases Hisuian Samurott’s Special Defense. It will then use Go All Out! Cheer to increase the effectiveness of Miraidon’s Electro Drift.
Purpose of Stonjourner in this team
Stonjourner’s attributes:
- Type: Electric and Dragon
- Nature: Modest. This will increase the Special Attack.
- EV Spread: HP: 252, Defense: 4, and Special Attack: 252
- Held Item: Weakness Policy
- Ability: Hadron Engine
- Moveset: Electro Drift
Power Spot will increase Miraidon’s damage output by 30%. It will also increase its Special Attack by two stages.
Miraidon will OHKO Hisuian Samurott with Electro Drift
First, let us look at Miraidon’s attributes:
- Type: Rock
- Nature: Like the previous monsters, you can use any nature on this as well.
- EV Spread: The same applies for the EV Spread
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Ability: Power Spot
- Moveset: Earth Power
Hadron Engine will boost Miraidon’s Special Attack. Furthermore, Electro Drift gets a 30% boost when used against Raid Bosses that are weak to Electric-type moves.
As a result, it is an excellent monster to use against Hisuian Samurott. The 252 EV Spread on the Special Attack further ensures an OHKO on this 7-star Tera Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without failure.