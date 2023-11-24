Best way to OHKO 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The final Hisuian starter, Hisuian Samurott, is currently being featured in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will last from Friday, November 24, 2023, to Sunday, November 26, 2023. You will see this Tera Raid return for a second round on Friday, December 1, 2023, which will end on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid, like most 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will be anything but a cakewalk. So, it is advisable to participate in these raids with a group of attackers.

However, if you do not have people to help you out, a one-hit-knockout strategy is going to be your best friend. In this article, we will walk you through the best way in which you can OHKO Hisuian Samurott in the current 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat 7-star Hisuian Samurott with one hit (OHKO) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One-hit Knockout team composition for Hisuian Samurott

You will need the following Pokemon for this OHKO strategy against the 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:

Grimmsnarl for Fake Tears support

Chi-Yu for Beards of Ruin support

Stonjourner for Power Spot support

Miraidon for the nuking blow with Electro Drift

Purpose of Grimmsnarl in this team

First, let us look at Grimmsnarl’s attributes:

Type: Dark and Fairy

Dark and Fairy Nature: You can use any nature in this monster

You can use any nature in this monster EV Spread: You can use any EV Spread you like for this monster

You can use any EV Spread you like for this monster Held Item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Moveset: Fake Tears

Fake Tears on Grimmsnarl helps bring down Hisuian Samurott’s Special Defense by two stages. This will make Miraidon more effective with Electro Drift for the one-hit knockout (OHKO) in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid.

Purpose of Chi-Yu in this team

Here's a look at Chi-Yu’s attributes:

Type: Dark and Fire

Dark and Fire Nature: You can use any nature on this creature

You can use any nature on this creature EV Spread: You can use any EV Spread

You can use any EV Spread Held Item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Ability: Breads of Ruin

Breads of Ruin Moveset: You can use any moveset

Like Fake Tears on Grimmsnarl, Breads of Ruin further decreases Hisuian Samurott’s Special Defense. It will then use Go All Out! Cheer to increase the effectiveness of Miraidon’s Electro Drift.

Purpose of Stonjourner in this team

Stonjourner’s attributes:

Type: Electric and Dragon

Electric and Dragon Nature: Modest. This will increase the Special Attack.

Modest. This will increase the Special Attack. EV Spread: HP: 252, Defense: 4, and Special Attack: 252

HP: 252, Defense: 4, and Special Attack: 252 Held Item: Weakness Policy

Weakness Policy Ability: Hadron Engine

Hadron Engine Moveset: Electro Drift

Power Spot will increase Miraidon’s damage output by 30%. It will also increase its Special Attack by two stages.

Miraidon will OHKO Hisuian Samurott with Electro Drift

First, let us look at Miraidon’s attributes:

Type: Rock

Rock Nature: Like the previous monsters, you can use any nature on this as well.

Like the previous monsters, you can use any nature on this as well. EV Spread: The same applies for the EV Spread

The same applies for the EV Spread Held Item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Ability: Power Spot

Power Spot Moveset: Earth Power

Hadron Engine will boost Miraidon’s Special Attack. Furthermore, Electro Drift gets a 30% boost when used against Raid Bosses that are weak to Electric-type moves.

As a result, it is an excellent monster to use against Hisuian Samurott. The 252 EV Spread on the Special Attack further ensures an OHKO on this 7-star Tera Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without failure.