10 best shiny Pokemon to hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just received a new DLC called The Teal Mask, which includes new Pocket Monsters and shiny variants. Most of the fresh creatures have been locked out of this exclusive form in this expansion. However, this DLC has plenty of returning shiny Pokemon that you will enjoy hunting in Scarlet and Violet.

This article will offer a look at some of the best exclusive entities that you can catch in these games.

(Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective. The following creatures have been numbered according to their order on the PokeDex.)

10 best shiny Pokemon you should catch in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Shiny Ninetails

Normal and Shiny Ninetails (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

Ninetails is making its return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and also has a fantastic silver shiny variant. If you are someone who has hunted a Shiny Vulpix before, you will know how gorgeous this design looks. With the beautiful graphics of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will definitely love Shiny Ninetales' aesthetic.

2) Shiny Victreebel

Normal and Shiny Victreebel (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

This might be a sleeper pick, but this shiny creature comes with a beautiful blue ring instead of a pink one on its normal variant. Victreebel is an underrated Pocket Monster, and since it is making a return to Scarlet and Violet through The Teal Mask DLC, you should definitely consider getting your hands on Shiny Bellsprout and evolving it into a Shiny Victreebel.

3) Shiny Ariados

Normal and Shiny Ariados (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

If you are not a fan of Bug-type creatures in this series, Shiny Ariados might change your mind. In a bright pink body with Silver-and-gold limbs, this arachnid-like critter is one you can't sleep on. While Bug-type creatures lack utility, they do compensate for this with the designs on their shiny variants.

4) Shiny Yanma

Normal and Shiny Yanma (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

You can get Yanma pretty early on in The Teal Mask DLC in Scarlet and Violet. As a result, its shiny variant is probably not going to be that hard to obtain. This Shiny Yanma looks amazing with the shades of blue and green that it carries. However, if you evolve this entity, it will lose its beautiful these colors.

5) Shiny Milotic

Normal and Shiny Milotic (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

This shiny Pocket Monster is one of those that definitely stand out from their normal variants. The yellow tail on Shiny Milotic, along with its blue hair-like fins, adds a lot of spice to this entity's design. You should definitely consider getting your hands on a Shiny Feebas and then evolving it into a Shiny Milotic in The Teal Mask DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

Milotic is a fan favorite. So, it is definitely worth hunting down a Shiny Feebas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

6) Shiny Dusclops

Normal and Shiny Dusclops (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

Shiny Duskull and Shiny Dusclops are both great-looking. With an overall red theme, you just can’t help but admire these creatures. Shiny Dusknoir looks fine, but we feel the red tint on Shiny Duskull and Shiny Dusclops looks phenomenal. Definitely consider hunting down a Shiny Duskull and then evolving it into a Dusclops.

7) Shiny Chandelure

Normal and Shiny Chandelure (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

Shiny Litwick might be a tad disappointing. However, it evolves into a Shiny Lampent and, ultimately, a Shiny Chandelure. The latter is one of the coolest-looking shinies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Given how wonderful the graphics are in these games, you should definitely try to bag this exclusive Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC.

8) Shiny Trevenant

Normal and Shiny Trevenant (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

Shiny Trevenant, undoubtedly, has one of the cleanest-looking shiny designs in the franchise. A white body with red accents makes it extremely appealing. It is among the few shiny critters that look completely different from their normal form in terms of their color palettes.

9) Shiny Vikavolt

Normal and Shiny Vikavolt (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

Vikavolt, by itself, has a great design. However, this entity's shiny variant increases its appeal. Shiny Vikavolt comes in a white body with peach and green accents that make it look like a futuristic robot.

It's worth noting that its previous forms, Grubbin and Charjabug, have attractive colors on their shiny forms as well. However, Shiny Vikavolt is one of the better shiny creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So, you should try to put this one in the bag.

10) Shiny Cramorant

Normal and Shiny Cramorant (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube: aDrive)

This duck-like Pokemon has a very vibrant exclusive form. Transitioning from royal blue to a bright orange, Shiny Cramorant is definitely going to turn some heads in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

With its return in The Teal Mask DLC, you must go the extra mile to catch this Pokemon for yourself.

Let us know if you have caught any of the shinies mentioned on this list. If you want to learn about all the other Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC, consider reading this article Kitakami PokeDex by clicking here.

If you have just bought this game for your Nintendo Switch, you can read this article to learn how you can get started with The Teal Mask in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.