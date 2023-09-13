Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales

The Teal Mask DLC is the first installment in The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero expansion and has just been released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this new downloadable content, The Pokemon Company offers you a route to get some older, familiar monsters — in addition to over one hundred new Pocket Monsters you can add to your collection — via The Teal Mask.

Vulpix and Ninetales were absent for the longest time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, that will change, as you will be able to catch these creatures, thanks to this new DLC.

This article is going to walk you through how you can catch and evolve Vulpix into Ninetales in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Vulpix in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Vulpix, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vulpix is a mono-Fire-type creature and has been an iconic figure in this franchise. It was introduced in Generation 1 through Pokemon Red and Blue and has won many fans since its release.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can encounter a wild Vulpix at various locations on the island of Kitakami. You can find and catch it in the following places:

Reveler’s Road

Wistful Fields

Kitakami Wilds

Mossfell Confluence

Paradise Barrens

Timeless Woods

Out of these places, Reveler’s Road should be the easiest location for you to reach.

Vulpix has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP) : 38

: 38 Attack : 41

: 41 Defense : 40

: 40 Special Attack : 50

: 50 Special Defense : 65

: 65 Speed : 65

: 65 Ability: Flash Fire and Drought.

Vulpix is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Water

Ground

Rock

Vulpix takes normal damage from creatures of the following elemental typings:

Electric

Normal

Fighting

Poison

Ghost

Dark

Flying

Psychic

Dragon

Vulpix is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

Fairy

Bug

Where to find Ninetales in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Ninetales, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like Vulpix, Ninetales is a mono-fire-type Pokemon. However, unlike the former, you will not encounter this beast in the wild. The only way to catch a Ninetales is by evolving it from a Vulpix.

We will update this article if or when Ninetales becomes available in the wild in The Teal Mask DLC.

Ninetales has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP): 73

Attack: 76

Defense: 75

Special Attack: 81

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 100

Ability: Flash Fire and Drought.

Ninetales is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Water

Ground

Rock

Ninetales takes normal damage from creatures of the following elemental typings:

Electric

Normal

Fighting

Poison

Ghost

Dark

Flying

Psychic

Dragon

Ninetales is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

Fairy

Bug

How to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

A Fire Stone is needed to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Once you get a Vulpix in your bag, evolving it into a Ninetales in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a fairly simple task. You can use a Fire Stone to transform the former into the latter.

You will have to go into your inventory, select the Fire Stone, and select Vulpix from your active party. It will automatically evolve into Ninetales after that.

Make sure that the former is a member of your active party before transforming it.

How to get a Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

A Fire Stone, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you have been spending time in the main game, you must have a few Fire Stones in your inventory that you picked up while playing it. They can often be found lying as sparkling loot in the East Province (Area Three).

However, if you just got the game, you can find Fire Stones in these ways:

Reward for catching 60 Pocket Monsters in Scarlet and Violet

Purchase from Delibird Presents for 3,000 PokeDollars.

