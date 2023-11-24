Best tips and tricks to prepare for Mighty Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently featuring Hisuian Samurott in the seven-star Tera Raids. While the final Hisuian starter Pocket Monster is an exciting Tera Raid Boss to go up against, players were not expecting to see a Water Tera Type on this monster. This is because they already faced a Water Tera 7-star Raid before with Pikachu.

There are a few more things that you need to know about Hisuian Samurott in these 7-star Tera Raids, and this article will cover everything.

How to prepare for 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Samurott in a Tera Raid (Image via Nintendo)

Hisuian Samurott is a Water- and Dark-type monster in Scarlet and Violet. However, it will be strictly Water-type in the Tera Raid due to the Water Tera Type. Like every other Tera Raid, Hisuian Samurott will be level 100.

Stats and Nature of Hisuian Samurott

As far as stats are concerned, Hisuian Samurott is pretty formidable:

Health Points (HP): 321

321 Attack (Atk): 277

277 Defense (Def): 196

196 Speed (Sp): 206

206 Special Defense (Sp. Def): 166

166 Special Attack (Sp. Atk): 194

194 Nature: Adamant

If you are looking to make a build for Hisuian Samurott’s 7-star Tera Raid, a Special Attacker build will be the way to go. This is because Hisuian Samurott does not come with an impressive Special Defense.

Screenshot from the the game (Image via Nintendo)

Moveset and Ability of Hisuian Samurott

Ability: Sharpness

Sharpness Moveset (Subject to change): Ceaseless Edge, X-Scissor, Razor Shell, and Sacred Sword

Movesets of 7-star Raid Bosses are very difficult to predict. However, given the Ability and the fact that Hisuian Samurott is a Physical Attacker, there are a few moves that you should look out for.

Moves like Fury Cutter, Aerial Ace, Slash, and Razor Shell will be extremely difficult to deal with due to the boost from the Sharpness Ability.

Egg moves like Aqua Cutter and Night Slash are a couple of others that you should be concerned about.

Besides these, Sacred Sword is the most devastating move you could face while going up against Hisuian Samurott in the 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the boost from Sharpness, Sacred Sword will have a base power of 130 and an accuracy of 100%.

Best counters for Hisuian Samurott 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Miraidon

Torterra

Rotom Wash

Meowscarada

Toxapex

Clodsire

Arceus

Chesnaught

Clefairy

Best team to use against Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid

Hisuian Samurott, as seen in the game (Image via Nintendo)

Grimmsnarl: Fake Tears Support

Fake Tears Support Chi-Yu: Breads of Ruin Support

Breads of Ruin Support Stonjourner: Power Spot Support

Power Spot Support Miraidon: Electro Drift Attacker

When is Hisuian Samurott's 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You can encounter Hisuian Samurott in 7-star raids from Friday, November 24, 2023, till Sunday, November 26, 2023. It will return on Friday, December 1, 2023, and end on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

What are the requirements to participate in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To participate in a 7-star Tera Raid, you must first unlock 6-star Tera Raids. For this, you will have to complete the Academy Ace Tournament. After that, you will have to complete about 10 4-star and 5-star raids. Once these are done, you will get an invitation from Jacq for the 7-star Tera Raids.