First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in 2024 revealed

The first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battle event for 2024 has been revealed, and Blaziken with the Flying Tera Type is set to appear in the skirmish. Players who have unlocked black Tera Raid crystals in-game will be able to face the formidable beast in combat later this week.

Ever since launch, the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has played host to numerous popular Pocket Monsters from previous generations that weren't initially available in Paldea. Popular critters like Charizard, Hisuian Samurott, Decidueye, Mewtwo, and more have appeared here for players to test their mettle against.

Flying Blaziken will arrive next in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battles

Blaziken with the Mightiest Mark will appear as the 7-star Tera Raid Battle boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in two phases. They are as follows:

First phase - Friday, January 12, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

Second phase - Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

Blaziken will feature the Flying Tera Type. Given that it is not normally available to be encountered in Paldea, players are advised not to miss out on this opportunity. They can catch the Tera Raid boss only once per save date, with future successful Tera Raid Battle participation only yielding in-game resources and rewards.

Blaziken is a Generation III dual-type Pokemon boasting a Fire- and Fighting-type combination. It is the final evolution form of Torchic, one of the three Hoenn starters. With 120 Attack stat, Blaziken can be a useful addition to the battle party in the right hands.

Black Crystal Tera Raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To join the upcoming Blaziken Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battle event, players need to ensure that their game is updated to the latest version of the Poke Portal. They can do so by going to the Mystery Gift option in the X menu and then selecting Check Poke Portal News.

If they wish to participate in the event with other trainers online, they will need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.