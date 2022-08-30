5 strongest Steel-type Pokemon of all time, ranked

Steel-types are some of the most beloved Pokemon in the series due to their hardy constitutions and impressive attacking power.

However, in terms of their abilities in the franchise's lore, some of these Steel-types are far more competent than others.

If trainers cast aside stats for a moment, they can look to other sources to measure a species' power. Through the use of lore and Pokedex entries, players can determine the sheer capabilities of a given Pocket Monster that regular stats fail to measure.

There are more than a few very powerful Steel-types in the series, and players can find some of the most notable examples below.

Galar's Hero Duo, Jirachi, and 3 other powerful Steel-type Pokemon according to game lore (August 2022)

5) Melmetal

Melmetal in Pokemon: Let's Go! (Image via Game Freak)

A fairly recent addition to the Steel-type roster, Melmetal is a hulking cyclopean species with incredible strength and durability. In fact, its strength is apparently unrivaled in one specific context.

According to the Pokedex in Generation VIII, Melmetal is said to deliver the hardest punch ever recorded by a Pokemon. Considering its Mythical nature, this seems to check out.

Any trainer who encounters Melmetal may want to avoid upsetting it in any way, shape, or form.

4) Galar's Hero Duo

Zamazenta and Zacian in their Hero of Many Battles forms (Image via Game Freak)

Zacian and Zamazenta, two Warrior Pokemon from the Galar region, are a heroic species that have saved the region on multiple occasions. However, in their base "Hero of Many Battles" forms, their power is not fully unleashed.

Once they take on their Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield forms respectively, their ability magnifies exponentially. For example, Crowned Sword Zacian's strength in battle is so legendary that it can defeat targets in a single strike.

Crowned Shield Zamazenta, on the other hand, is capable of sustaining nearly any attack, including those made by Gigantamax opponents.

This combination of immense offensive and defensive power makes Galar's Hero Duo two of the most dominant Steel-types ever witnessed.

3) Registeel

A wild Registeel in the Sword & Shield games (Image via Game Freak)

A member of the Legendary Titans, Registeel is a species of overwhelming sturdiness. It spent thousands of years underground under intense pressure, and its body was transformed by this process.

According to the Pokedex, while Registeel is by no means immortal, its remarkably dense body is incapable of being scratched. While its offensive capabilities are still impressive, the real draw of this titan is its status as a near-immovable creature.

2) Jirachi

Jirachi as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Mythical Pokemon from the Hoenn region, Jirachi is a Steel/Psychic-type with a crystalline body strong enough to protect it from attackers. However, that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to its impressive powers.

According to the Pokedex, Jirachi has the ability to grant a single wish during a one-week span every one thousand years. The limits of the wish don't seem to be defined, so it may very well have unlimited power in and of itself. If trainers are lucky enough to make a wish before Jirachi, they should certainly think hard about what it will be.

1) Dialga

Dialga in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When the almighty Arceus created the Hisui/Sinnoh region, it created three creatures that were intended to hold dominion over time, space, and antimatter.

Dialga was the former of these creations, possessing control over the flow of time. If that wasn't enough, its body is made of an insanely durable form of metal, giving it otherworldly durability.

This potent mix of sustainability and unfettered control of time's flow makes Dialga the strongest Steel-type Pokemon that has been seen so far.

