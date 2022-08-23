5 strongest Water attacks in Pokemon history, ranked

Water-type Pokemon are some of the most beloved and recognizable in the franchise, and many species have moves that deal impressive damage. Though the specifics of the damage depend on the Pokemon in question, much like any type, there are Water moves that can devastate opponents on contact.

Although there are many Water-type moves throughout the Pokemon franchise, these attacks are not all created equal. Regardless, it never hurts to take a fresh look at the strongest Water moves in the game's history before the release of Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet later this year.

Note: G-Max moves and Z-Moves will not be listed below, as they are considered to be non-standard Water attacks.

All Water moves that cause the most damage in Pokemon

5) Hydro Pump

A Water-type move dating back to Generation I, Hydro Pump packs a wallop at 110 base power. It can be used by a wide range of Water-type species as well, giving it extra accessibility.

However, Hydro Pump does have its downsides, specifically the fact that it possesses only 80 accuracy. This isn't ideal, but the move is still impressive for its damage. Hydro Pump should not be discredited as a Water-type move in lieu of more accurate moves.

4) Origin Pulse

A move exclusive to the Pokemon Kyogre, Origin Pulse is an improvement over Hydro Pump in most metrics. It is more accurate with a value of 85, and deals the same damage at 110. However, the attack's damage can increase by 50% when used in cohesion with the ability Mega Launcher.

Even better, Origin Pulse possesses the ability to deal damage to adjacent opponents, making it particularly useful in team battles or when fighting against hordes.

3) Steam Eruption

The exclusive move of the Volcanion, Steam Eruption is another step up from Hydro Pump and Origin Pulse. It still deals 110 damage like the former moves, but possesses a much higher accuracy at 95.

With Steam Eruption, there is a 30% chance that the opponent will be left with a burn. Considering that Volcanion harnesses the power of both Water and Fire elements, this move is perfect for showing off its capabilities.

Though it is a considerably rare move for an exclusive Pokemon, it can cause severe problems for any Pocket Monster that rests in the move's crosshairs.

2) Hydro Cannon

An absolute devastator of a Water-type move, Hydro Cannon is a move commonly used by Blastoise. However, the move can be used by other starters such as Samurott, Empoleon, Greninja, Primarina, Feraligatr, and Inteleon.

It is understandable why this move remains usable only by Water-type starters, as its massive power may be too much for many other Water-types found in the game. The attack deals 150 raw damage and possesses an impressive 90 accuracy. There is only one downside to the attack: The Pokemon cannot move the turn after it uses Hydro Cannon.

1) Water Spout

Though there is a particular caveat attached to it, Water Spout can be one of the hardest-hitting Water-type moves in the franchise when used at its maximum potential. This particular attack deals 150 damage at its highest yield and possesses 100 accuracy.

The only problem with Water Spout is that its damage decreases based on the player's remaining HP. However, when used at full power, Water Spout deals the same immense damage as Hydro Cannon with higher accuracy. Additionally, there is no need for a recharge in the turn after.

