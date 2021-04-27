3 worst Water Pokemon starters of all time

Most Water-type starters are fairly strong choices in the Pokemon games, but sometimes it’s really hard to justify using them over the other two.

In general, a Water-type is usually a good option to start the game off. They are only weak to Electric and Grass, so they won’t struggle against too many gyms. Some also have really great stats and abilities (Greninja mostly).

There are several games, though, where the Water-type starter just has trouble competing with other Pokemon.

These three Water-type starters are the worst of the bunch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 worst Water starter Pokemon of all time

#3 - Popplio

While there were certainly differing opinions when the Generation VII starters were announced, there were two popular takeaways from fans: Rowlett looks cool, and Popplio was weird. Once its evolution Primarina was revealed, though, its design began to make a little more sense.

Primarina actually ended up with a unique movepool. In a similar fashion to Lapras, Primarina learned most of the “singing” moves (Hyper Voice, Sparkling Aria, Sing, etc.).

If the Pokemon was lucky enough to have its hidden ability, Liquid Voice, then Hyper Voice would become a very powerful Water-type move. Sadly for players though, it only had middling speed. It wasn’t too reliable throughout the game, and it just seemed like Decidueye and Incineroar were used more often.

#2 - Oshawott

While Popplio would at least also become Fairy-type, Oshawott would gain no extra typing. Its evolution, Samurott, simply has a very ordinary stat layout. Everything is decent, but nothing is outstanding. It also has the unfortunate predicament of having Special Attack be its highest stat (108), but a moveset that is more physical oriented.

Even though it doesn’t compare nicely to most of the other Water-type starters, Oshawott does have ways to compensate for its shortcomings. It can learn Swords Dance, which makes its physical moveset much more threatening.

In fact, trainers are probably better off using that move along with Aqua Tail and Superpower instead of bothering with special attacks. Fans of Oshawott, though, will be happy to know it will be one of the starters in the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

#1 - Totodile

There are several aspects of Totodile that make it mediocre compared to all of the other Water-type starters. First of all, it lacks a secondary typing like Oshawatt. It has a very nice Physical Attack, but in its original game, it couldn’t use the stat since it was Water-type. Its movepool is also made up of many weak attacks like Bite and Ice Fang.

From Generation IV onwards, Game Freak has given Feraligatr better moves, like Crunch and Superpower. Sadly for players though, its best move in Dragon Dance can only be learned as an Egg move.

This means that most trainers won’t get to use this unless they don’t mind breeding a bit. Totodile simply has the least to offer among the Water-type starters.