5 most unpopular Pokemon Unite licenses currently (November 2023)

Pokemon Unite is known for taking the beloved Pokemon franchise and putting a never-before-seen spin on it by bringing it to the land of MOBA games. A great idea in concept, this title built a bridge between the Pokemon and MOBA communities. However, in practice, it is filled with balancing issues.

Whereas other MOBAs like League of Legends try to remedy their balancing issues with frequent patches, Unite has been seeing less and less of these as the player count lowers. Pair this with the power creep courtesy of some characters, and many monsters are bound to be left in the dust. So which members of the roster simply don't hold up in the metagame?

Pokemon Unite's 5 most worst and rarely-played characters

1) Garchomp

Garchomp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally implemented into the game as a late-game scaling hypercarry, Garchomp has fallen into obscurity following the massive power creep brought from the new abundance of Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. Instead of having to play good, skilled, and cautious to eventually stomp in the late game, players can now just lock in Zacian and start demolishing opponents from the start.

For this reason, it is highly unlikely that Garchomp will ever be good in Pokemon Unite again without a total rework. Though still usable and great character, it takes way too much effort to learn and use compared to other junglers and scaling carries in the game. As such, Garchomp is often seen as the worst monster in Pokemon Unite.

2) Duraladon

Duraludon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Duraludon is another skill-based monster who fell down the tier lists following the hyperinflation of Legendary Pokemon; many then opted for more powerful carries like Mewtwo or Urshifu due to their much higher base stats than others. Being a physical-attacking ranged carry, Duraludon is very inconsistent without a support, which is why it is played in the bot lane.

With other carries being much more consistent and independent, it is left being an incredibly slow but strong attacker. Once again, not many players can justify using Duraludon and learning to play around its lack of defenses, recovery, and movement when there are Legendary Pokemon to choose from.

3) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mr. Mime has fallen arguably the hardest out of all the characters in Pokemon Unite. Not even a year ago, it was a serious threat thanks to its amazing supporting utility while also having the capacity to deal some decent damage on its own. Sadly, following a series of nerfs and a heavy shift in the metagame, Mr. Mime is currently the worst support in the game.

Healing is much more important with monsters like Zacian and Mewtwo taking chunks out of ally health throughout the game. As such, utility supports like Mr. Mime and Sableye have fallen out of favor for more heal-oriented picks like Comfey and Blissey. Maybe one day Mr. Mime can see the spotlight again, but as of now, it is best to leave this Unite License in the store.

4) Greedent

Greedent as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greedent falls into the same category as Duraludon and Garchomp. It is a decent tank in Pokemon Unite, but the character's skill ceiling leaves many to turn their attention to easier and better tanks like Lapras and Slowbro. While the few players who stuck it out and learned Greedent can be quite oppressive, the chances of seeing someone this good is unlikely.

A slight buff to its damage numbers could incentivize more players to give the character a try, but this would also leave those who have mastered them with a significant advantage over other tanks. As such, Greedent may be the developer's own balancing nightmare, and it is unlikely that changes will be made to the character.

5) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wigglytuff is another great support, but just falls short of being viable for the current state of the metagame. It is a more generalized support, possessing all forms of support from disables to healing. However, this healing is microscopic compared to the damage capabilities of threats like Zacian, Mewtwo, and Urshifu.

As such, this character has fallen out of the rotation in favor of more "hard healers" like Comfey and Blissey. Though not a bad choice even to this day, those who do take Wigglytuff into battle in Pokemon Unite should not be surprised when their healing falls short in the late game.