7 best early-game Pokemon you should catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, there are some early-game Pokemon that are worth catching right at the start. They are a great addition to your team early on since they help you complete various quests and win battles. In the early Wild Zones, you can find some of the strongest Pokémon. They come in different types, and once you evolve them, they become even more powerful and really show their worth on your team.

This article guides the best early-game Pokemon that you should catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best early Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Eevee

Eevee is one of the early-stage Pokemon that you can train. You can evolve it into many other different Pokemon, such as Sylveon, Espeon, Flareon, and many more. To capture Eevee very early in this game, make sure it's daytime. The first location to find it is in the south of the map, specifically in Bleu Sector 7, near the Pokémon Research Lab.

Eevee is located on top of a building in Bleu Sector 7 in the early game of Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@Arekkz Gaming)

As you approach the area, you will see a large building with scaffolding on your left. Climb to the top of this building using the stairs to spot Eevee. Throw a Quick Ball and catch it before it vanishes.

2) Fletchling

Another Pokemon to catch at the early stage of the game is Fletchling. You can evolve Fletchling into Fletchinder, which can then transform into the fast and powerful fiery Talonflame from Gen. 6. Hence, it becomes a crucial Pokemon for progressing through the early stages of the game.

Fletchling is a Gen. 6 Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@AnwJoeGames)

You can catch Fletchling just as you start your Pokemon journey. In the Wild Zone 1, you are tasked with catching a Fletchling. You will spot the Pokemon at that location just roaming around.

3) Mareep

Just like Fletchling, Mareep can be found in the same first Wild Area during your introductory quest. It usually appears towards the back of the area near the grassland.

You can find Mareep in the first Wild Area during your introductory quest. (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@SmithPlays Pokémon)

While Mareep might seem a bit weak at first, it evolves into Ampharos, one of the strongest Electric-type Pokemon in the game. You can evolve Mareep to Level 30 and use it throughout your gameplay journey. Hence, it becomes a crucial catch early on.

4) Emolga

Emolga can be found in the Wild Zone 1 area (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@JaviHowto)

Emolga is another important Electric/Flying-type Pokemon that you should catch in the early stage of the game. It is a Gen. 5 Pokemon and can be found at a secret place that many players are going to miss. If you visit the Hotel Z, which is northeast of the Wild Zone 1 area, and climb up on the roof, you will spot an Emolga.

5) Pidgey

If you are in the Wild Zone 1 area, simply go straight and climb the left yellow building using the ladder. Once you reach the top, you will spot Pidgey flying behind the wall - catch it before it leaves the area. Pidgey can evolve to Pidgeotto at Level 18 and Pidgeot at Level 36.

You will find a Level 3 Pidgey in the Wild Zone 1 of Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@AnwJoeGames)

It is a Gen. 1 flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A that will help you progress in the early stage of the game. Apart from this, you can find the Alpha Pidgeot at Level 42 on the rooftop in Jaune Sector 4.

6) Magikarp

Magikarp is a Water-Type Pokemon that can be found in the pond located in Wild Zone 2, particularly in the Vert Plaza. Since this is a very active Pokemon, catching it may take some patience.

Catching Magikarp in the early game is quite challenging and requires some patience. (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@ZaFrostPet)

Magikarp is easy to evolve and takes Level 20 to become Gyarados, which is again a great addition to your team. You can catch Magikarp early on to get its Mega Stone, the Gyaradosite, which gives you a strong advantage later in the game.

7) Abra

Abra is one of the most sought-after Pokemon in the game, as there are only a few Psychic-types present here. In Wild Zone 1, you will find a basketball court, and there will be some rocks piled up at its back. You will need Bunnelby to smash these rocks and reach a ladder that takes you to the top of a building.

Catch Abra in Wild Zone 1 from Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@PazarGamingGuides)

Once you are up there, you will see Abra on the roof. Be sure to crouch and throw a Poke Ball from a distance to catch it. Also, save your game before approaching, as Abra can vanish quickly, and you don’t want to miss your chance.

That concludes everything you need to know regarding the seven best early-game Pokemon you should catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

