Pokemon Legends Z-A features a vast sandbox with dozens of unique wild Pokemon to catch both in and out of its Wild Zone areas. That said, those hunting for a critter with the perfect stats may want to farm a location several times. While there is no dedicated button to respawn Pokemon, it is possible to do so in this latest JRPG from developer ame Freak.

Read on to learn more about how respawning works in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Here are the details.

How do wild Pokemon respawn in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Each Wild Zone features a unique set of monsters to catch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Firstly, when you spawn into an area or Wild Zone, wild Pokemon can have different reactions. Some may observe the protagonist and go about their own business, while others will attack on sight. Others yet will flee upon spotting the player.

Considering each area spawns a set number of creatures during any given time, having some flee or having the area exhausted after defeating Pokemon can leave you wanting more. In that case, the only option is to leave the area and come back. While it is unclear how much distance you need to travel away from the wild Pokemon spawn location or Wild Zone, there is an easy workaround.

Simply teleport to another nearby point of interest, like a Cafe or Pokemon Center that is within walking distance to get the Wild Zone or location. This way, you will not waste much time returning to the area with the desired wild Pokemon that have respawned after teleporting.

So if you find a rare Pokemon like a Gible and fail to catch it in time, or have it flee, you can return after moving to a nearby area to have the Pokemon in the vicinity respawn. This also lets you farm several variants of one Pokemon type, as there can be stat differences due to their Nature, IVs, and EVs.

