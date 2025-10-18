How to defeat Rogue Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A

As part of the story mission 29 in Pokemon Legends Z-A, players will battle a Rogue Mega Venusaur. This returning Mega Evolution from the Pokemon X and Y games sees players take on the iconic Kanto starter final form in a bombastic boss fight. As with other similar Rogue bosses in the game, it can be a drawn-out affair.
As such, players must go in prepared to face this monster and emerge victorious with its Mega Stone. Here are the details.
Also Read: How to easily defeat Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
How to beat Rogue Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Boss level: 53
- Boss type: Grass/Poison
- Weak against: Fire, Flying, Psychic, Ice
- Resists: Water, Grass, Electric, Fighting, Fairy
- Reward: Venusaurite
Rogue Mega Venasaur retains the base form's Grass/Poison type. As such, bringing along Pokemon that trump these elements is the key to winning. The other two main missions alongside this one see players take on a Rogue Mega Frosslass, which is an Ice/Ghost type, and a Rogue Mega Altaria, which is a Dragon/Flying type.
As such, both Frosslass and Altaria are great options for this fight. Otherwise, Fire and/or Psychic-types are the highlight here. This includes the Charmander, Tepig, and Fennekin lines alongside their respective Mega Stones, though the latter's Mega Stone is a reward exclusive to Pokemon Legends Z-A's online ranked mode.
Note that bringing along Pokemon that are effective and have Mega Evolutions is key to winning this fight, as the boss will barely take any damage otherwise. Other non-starter picks that are effective against Rogue Mega Venusaur and also have Mega forms include Camerupt and Houndoom.
That said, Rogue Mega Venusaur is level 53, so we recommend bringing along a team that is at least 55 to handle it effectively. The boss will also hop around the map, trying to hit the player, so dodge as required. It is capable of using the following moves:
- Power Whip: Lashes out with vines at the target in front
- Bullet Seed: Hits the target with a barrage of seeds
- Brambles and Beam: Unleashes large seeds that summon Brambles around the arena, which heal the boss and empower it to unleash a devastating beam.
While the first two moves are easily avoidable, the third requires caution. These Brambles don't just damage targets that walk into them, but also restore HP to Rogue Mega Venusaur while being absorbed into him, so burning them is important to avoid the boss from recovering health.
After this, the boss will charge up to fire a powerful beam attack at anything in its path. Other than this gimmick, it functions similarly to other Rogue mega fights in Pokemon Z-A. The trick is to use Mega Evolution as often as possible by collecting Mega shards dropped from the boss after it is hit by an attack from the player's Pokemon to keep up the Mega Evolution gauge.
Given Rogue Mega Venusaur's huge health pool and healing capabilities, this fight can drag along. Thankfully, players will have the rival NPC to aid them during the fight, but be sure to bring along plenty of Hyper Potions and even Revives if necessary. Defeating the boss rewards the player with Venusaurite, the Mega Stone needed to evolve Venusaur into Mega Venusaur.
Check out more articles:
- How to get Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes and how to redeem
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Battling in the Z-A Royale
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨