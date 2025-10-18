How to defeat Rogue Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A

As part of the story mission 29 in Pokemon Legends Z-A, players will battle a Rogue Mega Venusaur. This returning Mega Evolution from the Pokemon X and Y games sees players take on the iconic Kanto starter final form in a bombastic boss fight. As with other similar Rogue bosses in the game, it can be a drawn-out affair.

Ad

As such, players must go in prepared to face this monster and emerge victorious with its Mega Stone. Here are the details.

Also Read: How to easily defeat Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to beat Rogue Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Venusaur has a few moves at its disposal (Image via The Pokemon Company | YouTube: @Release-Fire)

Boss level: 53

53 Boss type: Grass/Poison

Grass/Poison Weak against: Fire, Flying, Psychic, Ice

Fire, Flying, Psychic, Ice Resists: Water, Grass, Electric, Fighting, Fairy

Water, Grass, Electric, Fighting, Fairy Reward: Venusaurite

Ad

Trending

Rogue Mega Venasaur retains the base form's Grass/Poison type. As such, bringing along Pokemon that trump these elements is the key to winning. The other two main missions alongside this one see players take on a Rogue Mega Frosslass, which is an Ice/Ghost type, and a Rogue Mega Altaria, which is a Dragon/Flying type.

As such, both Frosslass and Altaria are great options for this fight. Otherwise, Fire and/or Psychic-types are the highlight here. This includes the Charmander, Tepig, and Fennekin lines alongside their respective Mega Stones, though the latter's Mega Stone is a reward exclusive to Pokemon Legends Z-A's online ranked mode.

Ad

Note that bringing along Pokemon that are effective and have Mega Evolutions is key to winning this fight, as the boss will barely take any damage otherwise. Other non-starter picks that are effective against Rogue Mega Venusaur and also have Mega forms include Camerupt and Houndoom.

That said, Rogue Mega Venusaur is level 53, so we recommend bringing along a team that is at least 55 to handle it effectively. The boss will also hop around the map, trying to hit the player, so dodge as required. It is capable of using the following moves:

Ad

Power Whip: Lashes out with vines at the target in front

Lashes out with vines at the target in front Bullet Seed: Hits the target with a barrage of seeds

Hits the target with a barrage of seeds Brambles and Beam: Unleashes large seeds that summon Brambles around the arena, which heal the boss and empower it to unleash a devastating beam.

While the first two moves are easily avoidable, the third requires caution. These Brambles don't just damage targets that walk into them, but also restore HP to Rogue Mega Venusaur while being absorbed into him, so burning them is important to avoid the boss from recovering health.

Ad

After this, the boss will charge up to fire a powerful beam attack at anything in its path. Other than this gimmick, it functions similarly to other Rogue mega fights in Pokemon Z-A. The trick is to use Mega Evolution as often as possible by collecting Mega shards dropped from the boss after it is hit by an attack from the player's Pokemon to keep up the Mega Evolution gauge.

Given Rogue Mega Venusaur's huge health pool and healing capabilities, this fight can drag along. Thankfully, players will have the rival NPC to aid them during the fight, but be sure to bring along plenty of Hyper Potions and even Revives if necessary. Defeating the boss rewards the player with Venusaurite, the Mega Stone needed to evolve Venusaur into Mega Venusaur.

Ad

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨