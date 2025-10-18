  • home icon
How to defeat Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Oct 18, 2025 09:19 GMT
How to defeat Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A
How to defeat a Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

Rogue Mega Froslass is one of the most chilling boss fights in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can challenge the foe inside Lumiose City’s Wild Zone 12 as part of the 27th main mission. It is an Ice and Ghost-type Mega Evolved Pokemon that can be rather difficult to beat unless you learn and exploit its weakness. By defeating it, you can get the required item to Mega Evolve your own Froslass in the game.

Here is a detailed mission guide that explains the weaknesses of Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how to easily defeat it in battle.

How to beat Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Before we delve into the best strategies and Pokemon to defeat a Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A, here is an overview of this Ice and Ghost-type foe:

Weaknesses

  • Fire
  • Rock
  • Ghost
  • Dark
  • Steel

Resistances

  • Poison
  • Bug
  • Ice

Attacks

Rogue Mega Froslass can burn enemies with Will-O-Wisp (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)
  • Ice Pillar attack: Summons falling ice pillars that deal heavy damage.
  • Icy Wind: Summons strong gusts of icy winds that deal damage.
  • Will-O-Wisp: A move that lets Froslass inflict the Burn status effect.
  • Confuse Ray: A ray that causes your Pokemon to become confused. It can also make them potentially hurt themselves or miss moves.
  • Phantom Force: Froslass disappears and reappears at another random location within the arena.
  • Shadow Ball: A special attack that allows Froslass to hurl a purple orb of energy against enemies.
  • Blizzard: A powerful move with a wide AoE that enables Froslass to freeze targets and hit multiple Pokemon.
Beating Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Be wary of the Ice Pillars (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)
The Rogue Mega Froslass generally appears at level 53. As such, you must level up your Pokemon to reach around level 51 to 58 to withstand the battle. The foe has access to a wide array of movesets, with one of the main ones allowing it to rain down Ice Pillars across the battle arena. This requires you to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Apart from that, it can use attacks such as Icy Winds and Blizzard to deal significant Ice-type damage to your Pokemon, while using Shadow Ball to deal Ghost-type damage. The Rogue Mega Froslass is also capable of attacking your Pokemon with Will-O-Wisp and Confuse Ray, which can apply the Burn and Confusion status effects.

Lastly, you must be mindful of Mega Froslass' Phantom Force move, which lets it teleport around the area to evade attacks.

Best Pokemon to counter Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you are struggling to defeat the Rogue Mega Froslass in Legends Z-A, here are some Pokemon that can be useful to counter it:

  • Emboar
  • Chandelure
  • Simisear
  • Talonflame
  • Aggron
  • Banette
  • Honedge

It is recommended that you incorporate Fire, Ghost, Rock, Dark, and Steel-type Pokemon in your party against the Rogue Mega Froslass, as it is weak against them. This makes it so that Emboar, Chandelure, and Honedge can prove to be strong options to counter the foe.

Rewards for beating Rogue Mega Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Upon successfully defeating the Rogue Mega Froslass during the 27th main mission, you will receive the lucrative Froslassite, which enables you to Mega Evolve your own Froslass using the Mega Ring.

