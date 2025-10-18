How to defeat Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Altaria is one of the most formidable rogue boss fights in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is a Dragon and Fairy-type Mega Evolved Pokemon that is quite bulky and challenging, especially if you aren't aware of its weaknesses. However, beating the Rogue Mega Altaria can be quite beneficial as it provides the required item to Mega Evolve your own Altaria within the game.

Here is a detailed mission guide that explains the weaknesses of Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how to defeat it in battle easily.

How to beat Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Before we discuss the best strategies and Pokemon to help you beat the Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A, here is an overview of this boss enemy:

Weaknesses

Poison

Steel

Ice

Fairy

Resistances

Fighting

Fire

Bug

Water

Grass

Dark

Electric

Attacks

Move away to evade the Dragon Pulse (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

Dragon Pulse : Fires a long blue ray of energy at opponents in front.

: Fires a long blue ray of energy at opponents in front. Moonblast : A powerful attack in which Mega Altaria flies into the air to unleash a blue orb of energy.

: A powerful attack in which Mega Altaria flies into the air to unleash a blue orb of energy. Brave Bird : A high-power Flying move in which Mega Altaria charges across the battle arena.

: A high-power Flying move in which Mega Altaria charges across the battle arena. Whirlwind: A large AoE move in which Mega Altaria summons tornadoes across the arena that deal damage.

Beating Rogue Mega Altaria in Legends Z-A

Be careful of giant whirlwinds (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

The Rogue Mega Altaria appears at level 53 during the challenge, and we advise you to level up your Pokemon to reach around level 51 to 58 for the battle. While it can use a variety of powerful moves, the most important one that you should look out for is giant whirlwinds spread across the area that pull you towards them and deal damage.

Apart from that, it can use Dragon Pulse, Moonblast, and Brave Bird, which are quite powerful Dragon, Fairy, and Flying-type attacks.

Best Pokemon to counter Rogue Mega Altaria in Legends Z-A

In Legends Z-A, the following Pokemon can be strong options to counter and defeat the Rogue Mega Altaria:

Mawile

Gardenvoir

Gengar

Aegislash

Froslass

Florges

Arbok

Glaceon

Sylveon

Due to its Dragon and Fairy typing, Mega Altaria is most vulnerable to Poison, Steel, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. This makes it so that Mawile, Gardenvoir, and Gengar can be strong fighters against it, along with many other Pokemon belonging to these types.

Rewards for beating Rogue Mega Altaria in Legends Z-A

Once you defeat the Rogue Mega Altaria in the game, you will obtain Altarianite, which enables you to Mega Evolve your own Altaria using the Mega Ring.

