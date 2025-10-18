  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to defeat Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to defeat Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Oct 18, 2025 10:27 GMT
How to defeat a Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A (
How to defeat a Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

Rogue Mega Altaria is one of the most formidable rogue boss fights in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is a Dragon and Fairy-type Mega Evolved Pokemon that is quite bulky and challenging, especially if you aren't aware of its weaknesses. However, beating the Rogue Mega Altaria can be quite beneficial as it provides the required item to Mega Evolve your own Altaria within the game.

Ad

Here is a detailed mission guide that explains the weaknesses of Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how to defeat it in battle easily.

sk promotional banner

How to beat Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Before we discuss the best strategies and Pokemon to help you beat the Rogue Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A, here is an overview of this boss enemy:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Weaknesses

  • Poison
  • Steel
  • Ice
  • Fairy

Resistances

  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Bug
  • Water
  • Grass
  • Dark
  • Electric

Attacks

Move away to evade the Dragon Pulse (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)
Move away to evade the Dragon Pulse (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)
  • Dragon Pulse: Fires a long blue ray of energy at opponents in front.
  • Moonblast: A powerful attack in which Mega Altaria flies into the air to unleash a blue orb of energy.
  • Brave Bird: A high-power Flying move in which Mega Altaria charges across the battle arena.
  • Whirlwind: A large AoE move in which Mega Altaria summons tornadoes across the arena that deal damage.
Ad

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Beating Rogue Mega Altaria in Legends Z-A

Be careful of giant whirlwinds (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)
Be careful of giant whirlwinds (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

The Rogue Mega Altaria appears at level 53 during the challenge, and we advise you to level up your Pokemon to reach around level 51 to 58 for the battle. While it can use a variety of powerful moves, the most important one that you should look out for is giant whirlwinds spread across the area that pull you towards them and deal damage.

Ad

Apart from that, it can use Dragon Pulse, Moonblast, and Brave Bird, which are quite powerful Dragon, Fairy, and Flying-type attacks.

Best Pokemon to counter Rogue Mega Altaria in Legends Z-A

In Legends Z-A, the following Pokemon can be strong options to counter and defeat the Rogue Mega Altaria:

  • Mawile
  • Gardenvoir
  • Gengar
  • Aegislash
  • Froslass
  • Florges
  • Arbok
  • Glaceon
  • Sylveon

Due to its Dragon and Fairy typing, Mega Altaria is most vulnerable to Poison, Steel, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. This makes it so that Mawile, Gardenvoir, and Gengar can be strong fighters against it, along with many other Pokemon belonging to these types.

Ad

Rewards for beating Rogue Mega Altaria in Legends Z-A

Once you defeat the Rogue Mega Altaria in the game, you will obtain Altarianite, which enables you to Mega Evolve your own Altaria using the Mega Ring.

Also read: All Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Rates (Datamined

About the author
Virat Fumakia

Virat Fumakia

Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.

As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.

Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.

In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications