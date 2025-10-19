Can you Hyper Train in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Yes, Pokemon Legends Z-A allows players to Hyper Train their Pokemon to maximize their potential, similar to the mainline games. This mechanic is crucial to improve the IVs of your monsters, which are hidden stats that influence their strength. With the proper IV training, even an average Pokemon can become competitive. However, to do so, you will have to spend Bottle Caps, which are quite hard to come by.
This article provides step-by-step information on how to Hyper Train Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to unlock and perform Hyper Training in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Step 1: Unlock the Justice Dojo
Before you can Hyper Train your Pokemon, you must first unlock the Justice Dojo. Here, an NPC is capable of maximizing your Pokemon's IV using Bottle Caps.
Step 2: Obtain Bottle Caps
Bottle Caps are the key currency for Hyper Training, and there are two types of them: Regular and Gold. Here's what each of them does:
- Regular Bottle Caps: Enhance one specific stat at a time.
- Gold Bottle Caps: Enhance all six stats (HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, Speed).
If you are wondering where you can find the Bottle Caps within the game, here are some of their sources:
- Mable’s Research: Earned at level 36 (10 Bottle Caps) and at level 48 (3 Gold Bottle Caps).
- Infinite Z‑A Royale: Offers Bottle Caps as post-battle rewards.
- Ranked Season 1: Provides Bottle Caps as part of season rewards.
Step 3: Perform Hyper Training in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Once you have collected enough Bottle Caps and have access to the Dojo, follow the steps below to Hyper Train your Pokemon:
- Approach the Justice Dojo NPC.
- Select your Pokemon for Hyper Training.
- Choose which stats to enhance using Regular or Gold Bottle Caps.
- Confirm to raise selected IVs to the maximum value of 31.
You should note that once done, this process cannot be reversed.
How to check Pokemon IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Checking the IVs of your Pokemon is quite simple and can be easily done with the Judge feature. However, you should note that this feature is unlocked once you have finished the entire storyline.
