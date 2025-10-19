Can you Hyper Train in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Yes, Pokemon Legends Z-A allows players to Hyper Train their Pokemon to maximize their potential, similar to the mainline games. This mechanic is crucial to improve the IVs of your monsters, which are hidden stats that influence their strength. With the proper IV training, even an average Pokemon can become competitive. However, to do so, you will have to spend Bottle Caps, which are quite hard to come by.

Ad

This article provides step-by-step information on how to Hyper Train Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to unlock and perform Hyper Training in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Step 1: Unlock the Justice Dojo

Before you can Hyper Train your Pokemon, you must first unlock the Justice Dojo. Here, an NPC is capable of maximizing your Pokemon's IV using Bottle Caps.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Step 2: Obtain Bottle Caps

Ad

Trending

Bottle Caps are the key currency for Hyper Training, and there are two types of them: Regular and Gold. Here's what each of them does:

Regular Bottle Caps : Enhance one specific stat at a time.

: Enhance one specific stat at a time. Gold Bottle Caps: Enhance all six stats (HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, Speed).

If you are wondering where you can find the Bottle Caps within the game, here are some of their sources:

Mable’s Research : Earned at level 36 (10 Bottle Caps) and at level 48 (3 Gold Bottle Caps).

: Earned at level 36 (10 Bottle Caps) and at level 48 (3 Gold Bottle Caps). Infinite Z‑A Royale : Offers Bottle Caps as post-battle rewards.

: Offers Bottle Caps as post-battle rewards. Ranked Season 1: Provides Bottle Caps as part of season rewards.

Ad

Also read: All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Step 3: Perform Hyper Training in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Once you have collected enough Bottle Caps and have access to the Dojo, follow the steps below to Hyper Train your Pokemon:

Approach the Justice Dojo NPC. Select your Pokemon for Hyper Training. Choose which stats to enhance using Regular or Gold Bottle Caps. Confirm to raise selected IVs to the maximum value of 31.

Ad

You should note that once done, this process cannot be reversed.

How to check Pokemon IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can keep an eye on your Pokemon's EV and IV to measure strength (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Checking the IVs of your Pokemon is quite simple and can be easily done with the Judge feature. However, you should note that this feature is unlocked once you have finished the entire storyline.

Ad

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨