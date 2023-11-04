7 best late-game Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough, there comes a time when a player thinks their team is growing weak. They may feel it necessary to change up the composition for the later portions of their journey. Many creatures do not scale very well into the late game. With the latest content from the Teal Mask DLC, a party that worked well in the base titles' end game may no longer be as good in the expansion.

So, what Pocket Monsters should players keep an eye out for to keep these difficulty spikes to a minimum?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7 best late-game creatures?

1) Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon

Dragonite's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It would be too easy to just fill the seven spots on this list with all of the Pseudo-Legendary creatures available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, that would not be very satisfying or fair to other powerful creatures in the games.

Every Pseudo-Legendary creature, excluding Metagross, is available in these titles. There is even a new name in this category with Baxcalibur's debut.

While Pocket Monsters of these categories often take a very long time to evolve, the late game provides adequate ways for players to grind levels. It also provides wild spawns for their fully evolved forms.

2) Snorlax

Snorlax's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax may not be native to Paldea, but in the land of Kitakami, the creature is free to eat and sleep as it pleases.

Being a staple in many players' teams since the first generation (in Pokemon Red and Blue), Snorlax still holds up today. Sporting a pure Normal typing, high bulk, and an amazing movepool, it is one of the most adaptable Pocket Monsters across the entire franchise.

With the difficulty of some of the battles across Kitakami, Snorlax can prove to be a valuable asset. Players can even transfer a Snorlax from another game thanks to Pokemon Home, allowing them access to all expansion-exclusive creatures.

3) Donphan

Donphan's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Donphan is an incredible Pokemon. Being a pure Ground-type creature already gives it a sizable chunk of defensive utility. However, this typing also gives an extra boost to some of its most powerful moves, thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Only requiring players to level up a Phanpy to Level 25, Donphan can carry trainers from the early game all the way up to the late game. With access to powerful moves like Earthquake and a 120 attack and defense stat, the Pocket Monster is a must-have for players looking for a Ground-type pick.

4) Gallade

Gallade as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade received a massive buff in the transition between the eighth and ninth generations. It gained access to a new ability called Sharpness that increases the power of slashing moves, which it has in troves. Since it also has access to Leaf Blade and Aqua Cutter, the creature has great coverage options that benefit from its ability.

Gallade evolves from a male Kirlia, which should be relatively easy to come across. Ralts evolves into Kirlia and can be found on one of the earliest routes in Paldea.

5) Ursaring

Ursaring's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players will be quick to skip over Ursaring, considering how its evolution is restricted to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, the creature can still be quite the beneficiary in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is because it can now take advantage of Eviolite. This held item boosts the defense and special defense of the holder as long as they are not a fully evolved Pocket Monster.

This makes Ursaring, a creature with already amazing stats, even better in the tanking department, meaning it can stay on the field longer to deal even more damage with its base 130 attack stat.

6) Garganacl

Garganacl's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garganacl has proven to be one of the best tanks the Pokemon franchise has ever seen, thanks to its signature Purifying Salt ability. Not only does this make the creature immune to status effects, but it also halves the damage it would take from Ghost-type attacks.

With a massive HP stat of 100 and an indestructible defense of 130, Garganacl is more than enough for any player looking to add some tanking potential to their team.

Garganacl, in its many stages of evolution, can be found all across Paldea in the form of wild encounters and Raid Bosses, so trainers wanting one should have no problem finding it.

7) Lucario

Lucario's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario is a notorious carry Pokemon in every game it is featured in. Thanks to its vast movepool, amazing Steel and Fighting typings, as well as a stat spread that allows it to safely spec into both physical and special attacks, the creature can be used with a variety of different sets to keep things fresh between playthroughs.

Lucario can be found in the wild and by evolving Riolu. Since Riolu is a friendship evolution, players can quickly evolve one as soon as they get it, thanks to the picnic feature.