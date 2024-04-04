"A bit misleading name": Pokemon GO player jokes about Remote Raid Box offerings

Pokemon GO's in-app store is known for having both great and questionable deals. Buying its bundles is often considered to be the best way to obtain a large number of useful items in the game. However, there have been a few times when these packages end up being laughably bad. This is the case with the title's Remote Raid Box.

Some players on the Pokemon GO subreddit have highlighted what they believe to be an atrocious deal under the guise of a Remote Raid Box. Despite the name, this bundle holds three Remote Raid Passes and 100 Premium Battle Passes all for the astronomical price of 6,350 Pokecoins or close to $50 USD.

Here is what one user had to say on the matter:

"A bit misleading name, don't you think?"

The name of the Remote Raid Box is definitely misleading, as it contains far more Battle Passes than it does Pokemon GO Remote Raid Passes. For those who do not know, these Premium Battle Passes are used in the Battle League for the opportunity to earn high-quality rewards from winning battles.

The reason for the small number of Raid Passes in this bundle could be attributed to the game's inventory limit of five Raid Passes per player. It is unclear why this restriction is in the title for these types of purchasable Raid Passes. However, the one-per-inventory free Raid Passes is a bit more understandable.

A large contributor to why Niantic gives out these passes so sparingly is Remote Raiding's large impact on the company's profits.

Since Pokemon GO is a free-to-play game and rarely presents players with any ads, it makes a majority of its money through collecting users' location data. As Remote Raids do not require players to go anywhere to participate in raids, this feature is problematic from a business standpoint.

With every detail in mind, it would be more appropriate for Niantic to change the name of the bundle box to something a bit more fitting like the "Battle Lover's Box". For a whopping price of close to $50 USD in Pokecoins, only getting three Remote Raid Passes in a box called the Remote Raid Box can feel very disingenuous.

Best ways to find Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

Raid Passes are very rare items to receive following the nerf a couple years ago (Image via Niantic)

Raid Passes have become much rarer in recent times following the acknowledgement from Niantic that Remote Raiding is dangerous to their bottom line. However, the company still grants players a free Raid Pass daily; all they need to do is spin the photo disk at any gym location. This free pass cannot be used in Remote Raids, but it can be used to enter raids in-person.

These passes can also be earned through research breakthroughs, though they are not guaranteed. Additionally, players can potentially earn them by participating in the Battle League, which may be why Niantic included so many Premium Battle Passes in their Remote Raid Box.

Since the purchasable Raid Passes from Pokemon GO's in-app store almost doubled in price, now costing 195 Pokecoins, most players will end up having to spend $2 if they want to enter one of these Remote Raids. Unfortunately, this is the state the game currently finds itself in, and it is unlikely that anything will change in the near future.