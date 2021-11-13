All of Grimer's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Team GO Rocket’s Cliff now leads with Grimer in Pokemon GO, but trainers should have no problem defeating this Pokemon.

Grimer was a member of the original Kanto Pokedex, hanging around the Pokemon Mansion on Cinnibar Island. It evolves into Muk, a monstrous Pokemon with a large HP stat.

While it’s Alolan form added a Dark-typing, regular Grimer is soley a Poison-type. Even without a type advantage, though, many Pokemon can make quick work of Grimer.

Which Pokemon can defeat Grimer quickly?

While its evolution is a lot stronger, Grimer is flat out a very weak Pokemon. 190 Stamina is still impressive, but Grimer also has 90 defense. Being Poison-type, the best way to counter it will be with Psychic-types and Ground-types.

Any Pokemon that is weak to Psychic is in trouble, since several Psychic-types have unfathomably high Attack stats and hard hitting moves. Hopefully, trainers will have access to a couple strong Psychic-types to help deal with Raids and pick up wins in PvP.

Considering its weakness to Psychic, technically, Mewtwo is the best counter to use against Grimer. On such a weak Pokemon, however, it definitely isn’t necessary to use Mewtwo against it, or even Alakazam or Metagross for that matter.

This is a great opportunity to use one of the less popular Psychic-type Pokemon. Surprisingly, Beheeyem from Generation V is a really underrated Psychic-type. 221 Attack is pretty good for a Pokemon that is neither legendary nor mythical, and Beheeyem gets access to the combination of Confusion and Psychic.

Other examples of more ordinary Pokemon that can destroy Grimer are Galarian Mr. Mime, Galarian Slowking and Medicham.

Grimer can be found in the Pokemon Mansion in Kanto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Psychic-types are incredibly powerful, there’s nothing wrong with using Ground-types against Grimer either. No need to use powerhouses like Excadrill or Rhyperior; plenty of other common Ground-types will easily pick up the KO against Grimer.

Many trainers at this point might have access to a Swampert. If not- Golem, Krookodile, and even Marowak give Grimer trouble in a battle.

Super effective damage also isn’t necessary against Grimer. Any Pokemon with high DPS (Mega Charizard Y, Mega Gengar, etc.) will be great in this matchup.

If any trainer is looking for a hard counter, Alolan Raichu is currently a Tier 3 Raid boss. If trainers can beat this Raid and catch Alolan Raichu, it can learn Psychic to melt Grimer’s HP quickly.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider