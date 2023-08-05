"All of my Megas are evolved at once": Pokemon GO bug leaves Reddit in splits

It is no secret that Pokemon GO has a fair share of bugs and glitches, even after seven years on the market. While many of these glitches can impact gameplay and be annoying from time to time, it is rare to encounter one that can make someone smile due to its goofy nature. However, this recently happened to a user on The Silph Road subreddit.

The Silph Road was once the place for all things Pokemon GO. Since the website announced its closing later this year, fans have flooded its subreddit to share their experiences with the game and show off some statistics from time to time.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO Mega Evolution visual bug

On The Silph Road subreddit, user Feffyp shared their experience with a new Pokemon GO visual bug that shows all of their creatures, which have previously Mega Evolved, apparently refusing to revert after the allotted time.

When asked if these Mega Evolutions were functional or just a visual bug, the player commented that they did not check in battle and that the Pocket Monsters were still Mega Evolved per their summary.

With this in mind, it is unknown whether this is a visual or gameplay bug. However, since this is the only case documented, it would be safe to assume that it is a visual bug.

Many Redditors commented that if this is a gameplay glitch, players should report it immediately so it stays in the game. This statement, of course, points to Niantic's lack of urgency when it comes to glitches and bugs in Pokemon GO.

What are Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO?

All the talk about Mega Evolutions may confuse new players who have yet to see such forms. Mega Evolutions are temporary forms that Pokemon can take to greatly increase their stats. They can often change a creature's elemental typing. However, not every Pocket Monster is capable of Mega Evolving.

When Mega Evolution was brought from the main series to the mobile spin-off, Niantic changed some things about the feature. For starters, instead of requiring a creature's respective Key Stone to Mega Evolve, players need to collect Mega Energy from Mega raids in order to Mega Evolve their Pocket Monster. Much like the main series, this transformation is only for a limited time.

Mega Evolutions cannot be used in competitive battles in Pokemon GO's Battle League. However, they can be great for taking down Raid Battles or stubborn defenders inhabiting the game's many gyms, which are controlled by one of the three teams that players can join once their account reaches level 10.

While not required by any means, Mega Evolution is still a big part of Niantic's mobile game.