All Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon franchise is always growing and attracting more fans with each passing day. With that, many new fans may want to dive into this vase universe now that they obtained a Nintendo Switch over the holidays but may not know what games are available. Thankfully, the Switch's library is full of fun content to enjoy.

As such, many players may want to know a little more about each title before committing the time and money to play them. Here is every Pokemon title in the Nintendo Switch library and what you should know about them.

Every Pokemon game on the Nintendo Switch

1) Detective Pikachu Returns

Official artwork for Detective Pikachu Returns (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This puzzle adventure spin-off follows the famous Detective Pikachu and his partner Tim as they solve mysteries across Ryme City. The dynamic duo work together from different perspectives, like Pikachu being able to talk to and work with different creatures and Tim being able to talk with people.

This game takes a drastically different approach to storytelling for the franchise, making it worth the play for fans of the first game or the live-action Detective Pikachu movie. This game can be purchased for $49.99 on the Nintendo eShop or physically at a store.

2) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Scarlet and Violet were major steps for the main series, being the first set of titles to be truly open-world. These games let players tackle a series of small objectives around the region of Paldea in any order they wish, unlocking upgrades for their partner, Miraidon or Koraidon, depending on the version played, along the way.

These titles also feature a purchasable expansion pass that greatly supplements the game's story and content. It is also set to release a final epilogue event for the release of the Mythical Pokemon for the region on January 15, 2024. The base game can be purchased for $59.99, and the DLC goes for $34.99.

3) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Official artwork for Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arguably the franchise's most ambitious title, Legends marks the first time the series completely overhauled its gameplay. The game has hours of fun and rewarding exploration, offering a variety of large, open maps to explore and catch creatures in, as well as a brand-new perspective of the beloved Sinnoh region.

This title even offers connectivity with the Pokemon Home app, so players can transfer the creatures they collect from this game to the main series if they choose. Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be purchased physically or digitally for $59.99.

4) New Pokemon Snap

Official imagery for New Pokemon Snap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

New Pokemon Snap, a great spin-off from Bandai Namco, shows players wild creatures living and interacting with one another in their natural habitat. Rather than catching and battling, Snap focuses on taking pictures of the namesake monsters as they go about their lives in various different environments.

Being another game that strays drastically from the mainline format, not every player will want to play this title. Nevertheless, it is a breath of fresh air for fans willing to give it a chance. The game sells for $59.99 physically and digitally.

5) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Official artwork for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Remakes of the fourth-generation games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were met with mixed reactions from the community due to the odd lack of content compared to the third version released alongside the originals, Pokemon Platinum. However, these games still offer their own unique content in the form of the Grand Underground and Ramanas Park.

Much like Legends, these games are precious to have if you intend on using Pokemon Home to transfer creatures between games. Outside of this, these games can be a fun nostalgia trip for fans of the original Diamond and Pearl. They can be purchased for $59.99 each physically or digitally.

6) Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Official artwork for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The remake of the first Mystery Dungeon spin-off titles was quite a hit with fans when it was released. Putting players in the role of leader of an expedition team, the player and their friends are tasked with helping various creatures with whatever troubles them while offering a fun and emotional story.

One of the most beloved spin-off side franchises to come from the property, Mystery Dungeon DX is well worth the time and money. This game can be purchased for $59.99 physically or digitally.

7) Pokemon Sword and Shield + Expansion Pass

Official artwork for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The mainline games for the eighth generation, Sword and Shield were probably the most controversial games to come from the property. Limiting the roster of catchable creatures and lying to fans about reusing assets, not many fans were happy with these games when they were released.

Much like Scarlet and Violet, these games come with an expansion pass, offering two different story campaigns, hours of post-game content, and a wide list of Legendary Pokemon, both new and old, for players to catch. The base game costs $59.99 each, with the expansion pass costing an additional $29.99.

8) Pokemon: Let's GO!

Official artwork for Pokemon Let's GO, Pikachu! (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Let's GO, Pikachu! and Eevee! were the first games of the franchise to make their way onto home consoles. Even after all the years that have gone by, these games are still very solid journeys through the Kanto region, offering a great bridge from the popular Pokemon GO spin-off to the main series.

These games take the familiar Kanto region and breathe new life into it with a beautiful art style, emphasized by reimagined environments and dungeons like the Viridian Forest, the Power Plant, and the Seafoam Islands. These games can also connect to Pokemon GO to transfer monsters to the home console. Each game can be purchased for $59.99 digitally or physically.

9) Pokken Tournament DX + Battle Pack

Official artwork for Pokken Tournament DX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another spin-off from Bandai Namco, Pokken Tournament is a fighting game featuring a wide variety of different monsters from various generations. The game also offers various supporting helper Pokemon that players can choose to assist them in their fights.

This game also has a DLC pass that comes with two additional fighters, Blastoise and Aegislash, as well as two more sets of supporting Pokemon. In total, the game costs $59.99 physically or digitally, while the DLC costs $14.99.

10) Free-to-play games

Official artwork for Pokemon Quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a variety of mobile ports and a couple of retro games that can be played for free on the Nintendo Switch. Here is a list of the available ones:

Pokemon Quest

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Cafe Remix

Pokemon Trading Card Game via Nintendo Switch Online - Gameboy

Pokemon Puzzle League via Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo 64

Pokemon Snap via Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo 64

Pokemon Stadium via Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo 64

Pokemon Stadium 2 via Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo 64

Although the retro console collection can only be accessed after fans purchase a Nintendo Switch Online membership, the other games on this list can be played for free. Unite and Cafe Remix constantly receive free updates, so they are always worth playing for fans looking for more content.