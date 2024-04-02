All Pokemon Natures explained

Pokemon Natures were introduced in Pocket Monster games from Generation 3. These hidden personality traits influence various factors, including boosts to physical or special attacks or buffs to defense or speed. This guide dives deep into all 25 Pokemon Natures, explaining how they affect your creature's strengths and weaknesses.

We'll break down the stat increases and decreases for each Nature, so you can identify which Pokemon can benefit from which boost. We'll also explore the interesting flavor preferences tied to each Nature, and how these quirky details can influence a Pocket Monster's evolution in some cases.

Finally, we'll equip you with the knowledge to strategically use Natures to create the ultimate battler, whether you're a seasoned trainer or just starting your Pokemon journey.

Note: Some aspects of this article are aubjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What are Pokemon Natures?

Pokemon Natures explored (Image via Niantic)

Introduced in Generation 3, Pokemon Natures add personality and strategic depth to your Pocket Monster. These traits influence stat growth, raising one stat by 10% while lowering another by 10%. This can be crucial for maximizing a critter's strengths in battle.

By strategically choosing a Pokemon with a Nature that complements its battling style, you can create a powerful and well-rounded battler.

If you're unhappy with a Pokemon's Nature, don't fret - starting in Generation 8, Mints can be used to alter the stat it affects.

List of Pokemon Natures

The table below shows each of the 25 Pokemon Natures and their effects on the stats of a creature:

Nature Stat Increase Stat Decrease Adamant Attack Sp. Attack Bashful --- --- Bold Defense Attack Brave Attack Speed Calm Sp. Defense Attack Careful Sp. Defense Sp. Attack Docile --- --- Gentle Sp. Defense Defense Hardy --- --- Hasty Speed Defense Impish Defense Sp. Attack Jolly Speed Sp. Attack Lax Defense Sp. Defense Lonely Attack Defense Mild Sp. Attack Defense Modest Sp. Attack Attack Naive Speed Sp. Defense Naughty Attack Sp. Defense Quiet Sp. Attack Speed Quirky --- --- Rash Sp. Attack Sp. Defense Relaxed Defense Speed Sassy Sp. Defense Speed Serious --- --- Timid Speed Attack

There is just one Pokemon that evolves based on its nature. Toxel evolves into Toxtricity in two ways: the amped form and the low-key version. Nature determines the form it will evolve into.

Hardy, Brave, Adamant, Naughty, Docile, Impish, Lax, Hasty, Jolly, Naive, Rash, Sassy, or Quirky Nature will allow Toxel to evolve into Toxtricity (Amped form).

On the other hand, Lonely, Bold, Relaxed, Timid, Serious, Modest, Mild, Quiet, Bashful, Calm, Gentle, or Careful Nature will evolve into Toxtricity (Low-key form).

Affinity for Berries

Beyond stat changes, a Pokemon's Nature also influences its taste in berries. There's a direct connection between the berry flavor and the stat a critter's Nature affects.

Attack - Spicy

Defense - Sour

Speed - Sweet

Sp. Attack - Dry

Sp. Defense - Bitter

Pokemon's favorite berry flavor actually reflects the stat its Nature boosts. Likewise, a Pocket Monster will also dislike a berry that reflects the decrease in its stats.

So, a Pokemon with a Hasty nature will like sweet berries (boosts Speed), but wouldn't be a fan of sour ones (lowered Defense).

Pokemon Natures in the Pokemon Sleep game

Natures work differently in Pokemon Sleep (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon Sleep, Natures go beyond stat tweaks. These personalities now influence how your helper Pokemon performs. Here's the breakdown:

Speed of Help: This determines how fast your Pokémon gathers Berries while you sleep.

This determines how fast your Pokémon gathers Berries while you sleep. Energy Recovery: This affects how much energy your Pokémon gets back after a sleep session, impacting how often they can help you.

This affects how much energy your Pokémon gets back after a sleep session, impacting how often they can help you. EXP Gains: This influences how much experience your Pokémon earns from sleep studies, candy, and dream shards.

This influences how much experience your Pokémon earns from sleep studies, candy, and dream shards. Ingredient Finding: This determines how often your Pokémon finds special ingredients during sleep.

This determines how often your Pokémon finds special ingredients during sleep. Main Skill Chance: This affects how likely your Pokémon's unique sleep skill is to activate

Understanding Pokemon Natures can give you a competitive edge. By strategically choosing Pokemon with Natures that complement their strengths, you can create a powerful and well-rounded team.

So, the next time you encounter a Pocket Monster, take a moment to consider its Nature – it might just be the key to becoming a Pokemon master.