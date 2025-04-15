All Pokemon starters by generation (Full list)

Picking Pokemon starters is a universal experience every fan remembers. With each new generation of Pocket Monsters comes three new choices for fans to begin their journeys with. Players can choose between a Grass-type, a Fire-type, and a Water-type as their first partner for exploring the new region where they are about to embark on an adventure.

In this article, we will go over every Pokemon starter ever. We will start from the beginning at Generation I, all the way to the present one, Generation IX.

Pokemon starters by generation

1) Generation I (Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle)

Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are the Pokemon starters of the Kanto region. As the first trio to have ever been introduced, they are perhaps the most widely recognizable Pokemon starters. They have received a lot of attention from The Pokemon Company over the years, especially the final evolution of Charmander, Charizard, a secondary mascot for the franchise, after Pikachu.

2) Generation II (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile are the player's partner choices in the Johto region. They have received additional love in recent times, too. Cyndaquil was a starter in Pokemon Legends Arceus, where it evolved into a new form. Meanwhile, Chikorita and Totodile will be starter choices in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A.

3) Generation III (Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip)

Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip are Pokemon starters for the Hoenn region. These starters are the only ones, besides the Kanto critters, that can Mega Evolve. They received this boost in Generation VI in the games Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

4) Generation IV (Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup)

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are the choices for players adventuring in the Sinnoh region. These starters are interesting, as they receive secondary typings when they reach their final stages. As a result of their additional type, these mons can counter the starter that should've had an advantage over them.

5) Generation V (Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott)

Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott are the options players should choose from before going on an adventure in the Unova region. All three have unique features that have made them stand out over the years.

Snivy's final stage, Serperior, has the hidden ability Contrary, making it a beast in the competitive scene. Oshawott was a starter choice in Pokemon Legends Arceus, where it got a new final evolution. And finally, Tepig will be a pickable option in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

6) Generation VI (Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie)

Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie are the Pokemon starters of the Kalos region. While all three are popular, Froakie and its final form, Greninja, are fan favorites. Greninja would even get an anime-exclusive form called Ash Greninja, which became playable in Generation VII.

7) Generation VII (Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio)

Rowlet, Fennekin, and Popplio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio are from the tropical Alola region. Of the three, Litte's final form, Incineroar, is one of the best Pokemon in VGC, while Popplio's final stage, Primarina, is good in Singles. As for Rowlet, it was a starter option in Pokemon Legends Arceus, where, like the other two, it got a new evolution.

8) Generation VIII (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble)

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Popplio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble are the Pokemon starters for the Galar region. Interestingly, these three are the first starters not to have a secondary typing. However, that hasn't prevented them from being competitively viable. For instance, Grookey's final stage, Rillaboom, is an excellent setter and user of Grassy Terrain.

9) Generation IX (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly)

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the current generation, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are the Pokemon starters of choice. The Galar starters have a similar design philosophy to the Sinnoh starters, with secondary typing letting them take on the opposing starter with an advantage over them. And thanks to the effort The Pokemon Company puts into the starters these days, all three are also great competitively.

