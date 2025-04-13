Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leak hints at Feraligatr form

Recent Pokemon Legends Z-A leak from @CentroLeaks hint at the design of Mega Feraligatr. For context, Totodile will be one of the starters in the upcoming main series title in the franchise. Totodile's final evolution, Feraligatr is expected to get a Mega Evolution in this game. The present leaks might have showcased the creature's appearance before official reveal.

The image shared by @CentroLeaks is quite hazy and, therefore, take it with a tablespoon of salt. However, given the stories floating around and the page's reputation of being more or less on point with its leaks, there is a chance that these present speculations come true.

Mega Feraligatr's appearance potentially follows that of a French Knight: Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks

The image shared by @CentroLeaks is covered in a blue overlay. On first glance, Mega Feraligatr's leaked appearance from Pokemon Legends Z-A resembles the Gen V Dragon-type, Druddigon.

However, on further inspection, the leak suggests the Water-type starter's evolved form will retain its crocodile-like face, and the red part is a helmet that opens from the bottom. The leaks also appear to display more armor-like embellishment on the arm and torso.

The leaked image also suggests that Ferlaigatr will retain its color scheme even after it Mega Evolves. Conspicuously missing were eyes in the design. This gave the potential form an eerie look. However, this would be in line with the authentic design of the knights, which appear to be the inspiration behind this concept.

Mega Feraligatr in Pokemon Legends Z-A being a Water- and Steel-type would make sense if this design style indeed turns out to be true. That would give the creature one immunity, 10 resistances, and only three weaknesses.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

