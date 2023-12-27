All shiny boost sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hunting for your favorite shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet becomes significantly less tedious if you use a shiny boost sandwich. Making a sandwich by setting up a Picnic is one of the more widely used techniques in shiny hunting. Besides hunting shiny creatures, you can also use sandwiches to restore health points and apply stat effects.

This article discusses all the shiny boost sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including their recipes and how you can make them.

List of all shiny boost sandwiches recipes and ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A sandwich from the games (Image via TPC)

There is one sandwich for every elemental typing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ice-type sandwich: You will need one Klawf Stick and two Salty Herba Mystica for an Ice-type sandwich

Water-type sandwich: You will need one Cucumber and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Water-type sandwich

Normal-type sandwich: You will need one Chorizo and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Normal-type sandwich

Psychic-type sandwich: You will need one White Onion and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Psychic-type sandwich

Fire-type sandwich: You will need one Basil, one Sweet Herba Mystica, and one Salty Herba Mystica for a Fire-type sandwich

Electric-type sandwich: You will need one Bell Pepper, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Spicy Herba Mystica for an Electric-type sandwich

Ground-type sandwich: You will need one Ham and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Ground-type sandwich

Poison-type sandwich: You will need one Noodles and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Poison-type sandwich

Flying-type sandwich: You will need one Prosciutto and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Flying-type sandwich

Fairy-type sandwich: You will need one Tomato and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Fairy-type sandwich

Rock-type sandwich: You will need one Jalapeno and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Rock-type sandwich

Bug-type sandwich: You will need one Cherry Tomatoes and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Bug-type sandwich

Dragon-type sandwich: You will need one Avocado and two Salty Herba Mystica for a Dragon-type sandwich

Dark-type sandwich: You will need one Smoked Fillet, one Sweet Herba Mystica, and one Salty Herba Mystica for a Dark-type sandwich

Steel-type sandwich: You will need one Hamburger, one Sweet Herba Mystica, and one Salty Herba Mystica for a Steel-type sandwich

Fighting-type sandwich: You will need one Pickles and two Salty Herba Mystica for Fighting-type sandwich

You will need one Pickles and two Salty Herba Mystica for Fighting-type sandwich Grass-type sandwich: You will need one Lettuce, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sour Herba Mystica for a Grass-type sandwich

You must make one sandwich every time you want to shiny hunt using the Picnic rest method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can find most of these items in Sure Cans, Aquiesta Supermarket, and Deli Cioso.

We also have articles that explain in detail how you can use this technique to shiny hunt for Bulbasaur and a few of the other starter creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so make sure you check them out.