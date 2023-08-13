All sleep styles in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep has been creeping into our dreams since roughly a month ago, and none of the trainers seem to mind. As this game allows you to catch your favorite critters while you are deeply asleep, the craze to "Catch 'em all" continues even while we sleep. Pokemon Sleep has succeeded in captivating the Pokemon Community with its easy-to-play gameplay style.

A novel sleep-rewarding mechanic has been introduced in this game. Your benefits will be better the more sleep you get. You can run into most of the familiar species in the Pokemon series, with a few exceptions.

Every Pocket Monster has unique sleeping styles in Pokemon Sleep. In this article, we will walk you through every known sleep style in the game.

Sleep Style Dex in Pokemon Sleep: All known sleep styles

Snorlax gains strength by eating delicious meals (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As we discussed in this article, there are three types of sleep in the game:

Dozing

Snoozing

Slumbering

Each of these sleep types has different styles. If we consider the sleep types as the main classes, certain subclasses come under these styles.

All sleep styles under Dozing sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Dozing sleep type is the easiest to trigger in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Sunbathing Sleep

Ivysaur: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Sunbathing Sleep

Sturdy Sleep

Caterpie: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Sprawled Sleep

Droopy-headed Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Metapod: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Placid Sleep

Wobbling Sleep

Ekans: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Coiled Sleep

Springy Sleep

Arbok: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Coiled Sleep

Leaning Sleep

Psyduck: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Headache Sleep

Big-yawn Sleep

Mankey: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Angry Sleep

Upright Sleep

Primeape: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Angry Sleep

Bellsprout: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Stretched-out Sleep

Acid-dripping Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Weepinbell: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Acid-dripping Sleep

Floating Sleep

Gastly: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Floaty-gas Sleep

Haunter: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Head-tilted Sleep

Floaty-gas Sleep

Chikorita: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Leaf-twirling Sleep

Droopy-leaf Sleep

Houndour: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Howling Sleep

Stretching Sleep

Vigoroth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Impatient Sleep

Exercising Sleep

Gulpin: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Balloon Sleep

Nodding Sleep

Swalot: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Toppling-over Sleep

Nodding Sleep

Croagunk: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Loafing Sleep

Cheek-inflating Sleep

Straightened Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Toxicroak: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Loafing Sleep

Throat-inflating Sleep

All sleep styles under Snoozing sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Charmander as seen in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmander: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Crackling Sleep

Tummy-rub Sleep

Chameleon: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Arm-pillow Sleep

Seated Sleep

Charizard: This creature has the following style of sleep -

Arm-crossed Sleep

Rattata: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Face-stretching Sleep

Slumping Sleep

Fang-filing Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Raticate: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Teeth-grinding Sleep

Upright Sleep

Pikachu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Curled-up Sleep

Droopy-eared Sleep

Jigglypuff: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Seated Sleep

Dopey Sleep

Diglett: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Underground Sleep

Aboveground Sleep

Dugtrio: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Underground Sleep

Aboveground Sleep

Meowth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Curled-up Sleep

Seated Sleep

Persian: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Elegant Sleep

Growlithe: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Stretching Sleep

Sitting Sleep

Atop-belly sleep

Slowpoke: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Zonked Sleep

Dazed Sleep

Goofy Sleep

Slowbro: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Cozy-duo Sleep

Eevee: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Curled-up Sleep

Droopy-eared Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Cyndaquil: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Sprawled Sleep

Hunched Sleep

Togetic: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Sitting-flutter Sleep

Mareep: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Fluffy Sleep

Flaaffy: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Fluffy Sleep

Sprawled Sleep

Wobbuffet: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Tail-hiding Sleep

Biding Sleep

Heracross: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Horn-shaking Sleep

Slakoth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Self-grooming Sleep

Arop-belly Sleep

All sleep styles under Slumbering sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Slumbering sleep type is the hardest to trigger in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Squirtle: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Overturned Sleep

Sheltered Sleep

Unsheltered Sleep

Wartortle: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Sheltered Sleep

Golduck: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Arm-pillow Sleep

Geodude: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Arms-crossed Sleep

Biding Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Graveler: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Lounging Sleep

Hearty Sleep

Magnemite: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Droopy-float Sleep

Magnet-rise Sleep

Magneton: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Linked Sleep

Doduo: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Lookout Sleep

Lazy-lookout Sleep

Dodrio: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Lookout Sleep

Cubone: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Weepy Sleep

Scratchy-bone Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Marowak: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Huggy-bone Sleep

Totodile: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

One-eyed Sleep

Bitey Sleep

Croconaw: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

One-eyed Sleep

Pichu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Peaceful Sleep

Seated Sleep

Igglybuff: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Bouncy Sleep

Spacey Sleep

Singing Sleep

Togepi: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Rocking Sleep

Overturned Sleep

Sudowoodo: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Pseudo-wood Sleep

Pseudo-slacking Sleep

Larvitar: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Stretching Sleep

Face-rubbing Sleep

Swablu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Roosting Sleep

Flapping Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Wynaut: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Tail-shifting Sleep

Biding Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Spheal: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Flopped Sleep

Big-yawn Sleep

Bonsly: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Flopped Sleep

Upright Sleep

Water-eyed Sleep

Riolu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

Knee-hugging Sleep

Mid-training Sleep

Atop-belly Sleep

Here are some sleep styles that are yet to be released in Pokemon Sleep:

Pikachu’s Atop-belly Sleep and Electrifying Sleep

Mareep’s Blinking-tail Sleep

Wartortle’s Flattened Sleep

Raichu’s Grounded-tail Sleep

Jigglypuff’s Singing Sleep

These are all the different sleep styles known so far in Pokemon Sleep.