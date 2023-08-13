All sleep styles in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep has been creeping into our dreams since roughly a month ago, and none of the trainers seem to mind. As this game allows you to catch your favorite critters while you are deeply asleep, the craze to "Catch 'em all" continues even while we sleep. Pokemon Sleep has succeeded in captivating the Pokemon Community with its easy-to-play gameplay style.
A novel sleep-rewarding mechanic has been introduced in this game. Your benefits will be better the more sleep you get. You can run into most of the familiar species in the Pokemon series, with a few exceptions.
Every Pocket Monster has unique sleeping styles in Pokemon Sleep. In this article, we will walk you through every known sleep style in the game.
Sleep Style Dex in Pokemon Sleep: All known sleep styles
As we discussed in this article, there are three types of sleep in the game:
- Dozing
- Snoozing
- Slumbering
Each of these sleep types has different styles. If we consider the sleep types as the main classes, certain subclasses come under these styles.
All sleep styles under Dozing sleep type in Pokemon Sleep
Dozing sleep type is the easiest to trigger in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Bulbasaur: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Sunbathing Sleep
Ivysaur: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Sunbathing Sleep
- Sturdy Sleep
Caterpie: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Sprawled Sleep
- Droopy-headed Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Metapod: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Placid Sleep
- Wobbling Sleep
Ekans: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Coiled Sleep
- Springy Sleep
Arbok: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Coiled Sleep
- Leaning Sleep
Psyduck: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Headache Sleep
- Big-yawn Sleep
Mankey: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Angry Sleep
- Upright Sleep
Primeape: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Angry Sleep
Bellsprout: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Stretched-out Sleep
- Acid-dripping Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Weepinbell: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Acid-dripping Sleep
- Floating Sleep
Gastly: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Floaty-gas Sleep
Haunter: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Head-tilted Sleep
- Floaty-gas Sleep
Chikorita: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Leaf-twirling Sleep
- Droopy-leaf Sleep
Houndour: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Howling Sleep
- Stretching Sleep
Vigoroth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Impatient Sleep
- Exercising Sleep
Gulpin: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Balloon Sleep
- Nodding Sleep
Swalot: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Toppling-over Sleep
- Nodding Sleep
Croagunk: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Loafing Sleep
- Cheek-inflating Sleep
- Straightened Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Toxicroak: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Loafing Sleep
- Throat-inflating Sleep
All sleep styles under Snoozing sleep type in Pokemon Sleep
Charmander as seen in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Charmander: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Crackling Sleep
- Tummy-rub Sleep
Chameleon: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Arm-pillow Sleep
- Seated Sleep
Charizard: This creature has the following style of sleep -
- Arm-crossed Sleep
Rattata: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Face-stretching Sleep
- Slumping Sleep
- Fang-filing Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Raticate: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Teeth-grinding Sleep
- Upright Sleep
Pikachu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Curled-up Sleep
- Droopy-eared Sleep
Jigglypuff: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Seated Sleep
- Dopey Sleep
Diglett: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Underground Sleep
- Aboveground Sleep
Dugtrio: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Underground Sleep
- Aboveground Sleep
Meowth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Curled-up Sleep
- Seated Sleep
Persian: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Elegant Sleep
Growlithe: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Stretching Sleep
- Sitting Sleep
- Atop-belly sleep
Slowpoke: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Zonked Sleep
- Dazed Sleep
- Goofy Sleep
Slowbro: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Cozy-duo Sleep
Eevee: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Curled-up Sleep
- Droopy-eared Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Cyndaquil: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Sprawled Sleep
- Hunched Sleep
Togetic: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Sitting-flutter Sleep
Mareep: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Fluffy Sleep
Flaaffy: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Fluffy Sleep
- Sprawled Sleep
Wobbuffet: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Tail-hiding Sleep
- Biding Sleep
Heracross: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Horn-shaking Sleep
Slakoth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Self-grooming Sleep
- Arop-belly Sleep
All sleep styles under Slumbering sleep type in Pokemon Sleep
Slumbering sleep type is the hardest to trigger in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Squirtle: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Overturned Sleep
- Sheltered Sleep
- Unsheltered Sleep
Wartortle: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Sheltered Sleep
Golduck: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Arm-pillow Sleep
Geodude: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Arms-crossed Sleep
- Biding Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Graveler: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Lounging Sleep
- Hearty Sleep
Magnemite: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Droopy-float Sleep
- Magnet-rise Sleep
Magneton: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Linked Sleep
Doduo: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Lookout Sleep
- Lazy-lookout Sleep
Dodrio: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Lookout Sleep
Cubone: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Weepy Sleep
- Scratchy-bone Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Marowak: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Huggy-bone Sleep
Totodile: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- One-eyed Sleep
- Bitey Sleep
Croconaw: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- One-eyed Sleep
Pichu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Peaceful Sleep
- Seated Sleep
Igglybuff: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Bouncy Sleep
- Spacey Sleep
- Singing Sleep
Togepi: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Rocking Sleep
- Overturned Sleep
Sudowoodo: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Pseudo-wood Sleep
- Pseudo-slacking Sleep
Larvitar: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Stretching Sleep
- Face-rubbing Sleep
Swablu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Roosting Sleep
- Flapping Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Wynaut: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Tail-shifting Sleep
- Biding Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Spheal: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Flopped Sleep
- Big-yawn Sleep
Bonsly: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Flopped Sleep
- Upright Sleep
- Water-eyed Sleep
Riolu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -
- Knee-hugging Sleep
- Mid-training Sleep
- Atop-belly Sleep
Here are some sleep styles that are yet to be released in Pokemon Sleep:
- Pikachu’s Atop-belly Sleep and Electrifying Sleep
- Mareep’s Blinking-tail Sleep
- Wartortle’s Flattened Sleep
- Raichu’s Grounded-tail Sleep
- Jigglypuff’s Singing Sleep
These are all the different sleep styles known so far in Pokemon Sleep.