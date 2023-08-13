Pokemon

All sleep styles in Pokemon Sleep

snorlax is sleeping along with pikachu pichu and spheal
There are three types of sleep in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Sleep has been creeping into our dreams since roughly a month ago, and none of the trainers seem to mind. As this game allows you to catch your favorite critters while you are deeply asleep, the craze to "Catch 'em all" continues even while we sleep. Pokemon Sleep has succeeded in captivating the Pokemon Community with its easy-to-play gameplay style.

A novel sleep-rewarding mechanic has been introduced in this game. Your benefits will be better the more sleep you get. You can run into most of the familiar species in the Pokemon series, with a few exceptions.

Every Pocket Monster has unique sleeping styles in Pokemon Sleep. In this article, we will walk you through every known sleep style in the game.

Sleep Style Dex in Pokemon Sleep: All known sleep styles

Snorlax gains strength by eating delicious meals (Image via The Pokemon Company)
As we discussed in this article, there are three types of sleep in the game:

  • Dozing
  • Snoozing
  • Slumbering

Each of these sleep types has different styles. If we consider the sleep types as the main classes, certain subclasses come under these styles.

All sleep styles under Dozing sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

Bulbasaur in dozing sleep style

Dozing sleep type is the easiest to trigger in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Sunbathing Sleep

Ivysaur: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Sunbathing Sleep
  • Sturdy Sleep

Caterpie: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Sprawled Sleep
  • Droopy-headed Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Metapod: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Placid Sleep
  • Wobbling Sleep

Ekans: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Coiled Sleep
  • Springy Sleep

Arbok: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Coiled Sleep
  • Leaning Sleep

Psyduck: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Headache Sleep
  • Big-yawn Sleep

Mankey: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Angry Sleep
  • Upright Sleep

Primeape: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Angry Sleep

Bellsprout: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Stretched-out Sleep
  • Acid-dripping Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Weepinbell: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Acid-dripping Sleep
  • Floating Sleep

Gastly: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Floaty-gas Sleep

Haunter: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Head-tilted Sleep
  • Floaty-gas Sleep

Chikorita: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Leaf-twirling Sleep
  • Droopy-leaf Sleep

Houndour: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Howling Sleep
  • Stretching Sleep

Vigoroth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Impatient Sleep
  • Exercising Sleep

Gulpin: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Balloon Sleep
  • Nodding Sleep

Swalot: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Toppling-over Sleep
  • Nodding Sleep

Croagunk: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Loafing Sleep
  • Cheek-inflating Sleep
  • Straightened Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Toxicroak: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Loafing Sleep
  • Throat-inflating Sleep

All sleep styles under Snoozing sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

charmander sleeping in pokemon sleep

Charmander as seen in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmander: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Crackling Sleep
  • Tummy-rub Sleep

Chameleon: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Arm-pillow Sleep
  • Seated Sleep

Charizard: This creature has the following style of sleep -

  • Arm-crossed Sleep

Rattata: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Face-stretching Sleep
  • Slumping Sleep
  • Fang-filing Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Raticate: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Teeth-grinding Sleep
  • Upright Sleep

Pikachu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Curled-up Sleep
  • Droopy-eared Sleep

Jigglypuff: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Seated Sleep
  • Dopey Sleep

Diglett: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Underground Sleep
  • Aboveground Sleep

Dugtrio: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Underground Sleep
  • Aboveground Sleep

Meowth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Curled-up Sleep
  • Seated Sleep

Persian: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Elegant Sleep

Growlithe: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Stretching Sleep
  • Sitting Sleep
  • Atop-belly sleep

Slowpoke: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Zonked Sleep
  • Dazed Sleep
  • Goofy Sleep

Slowbro: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Cozy-duo Sleep

Eevee: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Curled-up Sleep
  • Droopy-eared Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Cyndaquil: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Sprawled Sleep
  • Hunched Sleep

Togetic: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Sitting-flutter Sleep

Mareep: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Fluffy Sleep

Flaaffy: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Fluffy Sleep
  • Sprawled Sleep

Wobbuffet: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Tail-hiding Sleep
  • Biding Sleep

Heracross: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Horn-shaking Sleep

Slakoth: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Self-grooming Sleep
  • Arop-belly Sleep

All sleep styles under Slumbering sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

slumbering sleep type

Slumbering sleep type is the hardest to trigger in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Squirtle: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Overturned Sleep
  • Sheltered Sleep
  • Unsheltered Sleep

Wartortle: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Sheltered Sleep

Golduck: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Arm-pillow Sleep

Geodude: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Arms-crossed Sleep
  • Biding Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Graveler: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Lounging Sleep
  • Hearty Sleep

Magnemite: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Droopy-float Sleep
  • Magnet-rise Sleep

Magneton: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Linked Sleep

Doduo: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Lookout Sleep
  • Lazy-lookout Sleep

Dodrio: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Lookout Sleep

Cubone: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Weepy Sleep
  • Scratchy-bone Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Marowak: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Huggy-bone Sleep

Totodile: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • One-eyed Sleep
  • Bitey Sleep

Croconaw: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • One-eyed Sleep

Pichu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Peaceful Sleep
  • Seated Sleep

Igglybuff: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Bouncy Sleep
  • Spacey Sleep
  • Singing Sleep

Togepi: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Rocking Sleep
  • Overturned Sleep

Sudowoodo: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Pseudo-wood Sleep
  • Pseudo-slacking Sleep

Larvitar: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Stretching Sleep
  • Face-rubbing Sleep

Swablu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Roosting Sleep
  • Flapping Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Wynaut: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Tail-shifting Sleep
  • Biding Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Spheal: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Flopped Sleep
  • Big-yawn Sleep

Bonsly: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Flopped Sleep
  • Upright Sleep
  • Water-eyed Sleep

Riolu: This creature has the following styles of sleep -

  • Knee-hugging Sleep
  • Mid-training Sleep
  • Atop-belly Sleep

Here are some sleep styles that are yet to be released in Pokemon Sleep:

  • Pikachu’s Atop-belly Sleep and Electrifying Sleep
  • Mareep’s Blinking-tail Sleep
  • Wartortle’s Flattened Sleep
  • Raichu’s Grounded-tail Sleep
  • Jigglypuff’s Singing Sleep

These are all the different sleep styles known so far in Pokemon Sleep.

