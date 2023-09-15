All version exclusive and evolution Trade Codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC has introduced many version-specific Pokemon with the expansion. While most of them are available in both game versions, some are exclusive to Scarlet and Violet. But this doesn't mean that players will not be able to get a Pokemon who is not native to their version of the game.

This is where the trade code system comes in, and players will be able to trade version-specific Pokemon as well as evolve those Teal Mask Pokemon that require trading for evolution.

Today's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over all the new trade codes that have made their way to the Teal Mask DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask version-specific Trade Codes

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the trade codes for version-specific Pokemon in the Teal Mask:

Trade Code: 1047

Trade Aipom for Gligar

Gilgar is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet

Trade Code: 1121

Trade Gligar for Aipom

Aipom is exclusive to Pokemon Violet

Trade Code: 1048

Trade Ambipom for Gliscor

Gliscor is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet

Trade Code: 1122

Trade Gliscor for Ambipom

Ambipom is exclusive to Pokemon Violet

Trade Code: 1095

Trade Morpeko for Cramorant

Cramorant is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet

Trade Code: 0185

Trade Cramorant for Morpeko

Morpeko is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask version-specific Trade Codes for evolution

Here is a list of all Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask Trade Codes for the returning Pokemon who evolve only after trading:

Trade Code: 1040

Trade Poliwhirl after making it hold a King’s Rock Mirror.

It will evolve into Politoed.

Trade Code: 1068

Phantump will evolve into Trevenant.

Trade Code: 1081

Graveler will evolve into Golem.

Trade Code: 1086

Gurdurr will evolve into Conkeldurr.

Trade Code: 1140

Trade Dusclops after making it hold a Reaper Cloth.

It will evolve into Dusknoir.

Trade Code: 1158

Trade Feebas after making it hold a Prism Scale.

It will evolve into Milotic.

Expand Tweet

How to trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

You will not be able to trade Pokemon in the base game or even in the Teal Mask expansion if you do not have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Once you have it, then make your way into the game, and then press X to head into the Main Menu. Make your way to the Poke Portal tab, and then select the "Link Trade" option.

Now, enter one of the codes and hit "OK" afterward. When the search goes through, you will receive a pop-up allowing you to trade with others.