Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Aipom and Ambipom

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC is now live, and players are having a great time getting their hands on newly added Pokemon like Aipom and its evolved form Ambipom. Aipom has been one of the most popular Pokemon among community members, and there and a lot of players will be looking for a way to get their hands on one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now that it has been added with the Teal Mask DLC.

However, catching an Aipom is easier said than done, and it’s not surprising that there are many who have been struggling to get one.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do to get your hands on an Aipom and Ambipom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Aipom in Pokemon Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

Expand Tweet

Aipom is version exclusive, and you will only be able to capture it in Pokemon Violet. The Pokemon will not be found out in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet.

To catch an Aipom in the Violet version, you will be required to make your way to Mossui Village, and then make your way to the Wast and then to the West of the Kitakami Island.

You will need to look for zones that have a lot of trees, and bamboo forests as well as prairies are some of the best places to encounter an Aipom in the wild.

So just get its health down and then capture it with your Pokeball.

How to get Aipom in Pokemon Scarlet’s Teal Mask DLC

As mentioned, Aipom is version specific to Pokemon Violet, so to get one in Scarlet, you will have to trade it with another trainer. This is where the Pokemon Home feature kicks in, and you will be able to trade with your friends and other players to get an Aipom in the Scarlet version of your game.

Expand Tweet

How to get an Ambipom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

To get an Ambipom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, you need to make your Aipom learn the Double Hit move. The attack is something that the Pokemon learns automatically at level 32. However, if you had accidentally chosen not to learn it, then you can use a Double HIt TM on Aipom.

Once Aipom has learned the move, all you will have to do is level it up once, and it will automatically evolve into an Ambipom.