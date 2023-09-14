Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: How to get Nosepass and Probopass

Nosepass and its evolved form, Probopass, is another fan-favorite Pokemon that has made its way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with The Teal Mask DLC. With several returning additions making their way with the expansion, you can now catch a Nosepass and evolve it as you progress through the new content in Kitakami.

Nosepass is, however, one of the more difficult Pokemon to capture in Kitakami. You need to explore the map a fair bit before encountering it. Evolving it to a Probopass also requires a bit of know-how, as you cannot achieve it just by leveling it up.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over some things you need to do to get your hands on a Nosepass and Probopass in The Teal Mask DLC.

How to get a Nosepass in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Nosepass encounter locations in The Teal Mask DLC (Image via Nintendo)

To obtain a Nosepass in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask, you must capture it in the wild. Nosepass is not found everywhere in Kitakami, and to encounter one, you will need to go to the north-left corner of the new region, as shown in the picture above.

A fair bit of exploration will be required from your end before you encounter one. Once you do, take its health down a good chunk before catching it with a Pokeball.

How to get a Probopass in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

To evolve a Nosepass into a Probopass, just leveling up the Pokemon will not do the trick. You will need to use a Thunder Stone, which is a fairly odd way to level up a Pokemon that is not even an Electric type.

To get a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, make your way to one of the Delibird Presents stores in Paldea. Traveling to a city like Mesagoza will do the trick, or even Levincia.

Use Thunder Stone to evolve Nosepass (Image via PokeEmu Guides)

Here, you can purchase a Thunder Stone for 3,000 Pokedollars or League Points, which is not all that expensive.

As Kitakami does not have any Delibird Presents store, you will need to go back to Paldea to get the stone. So fast travel to one of the major cities, collect it and evolve your Nosepass to a Probopass.