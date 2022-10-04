"Any theories for #1000": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community discusses what the auspicious species might be

As the hype for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet grows, many players are looking towards the Pokedex in terms of the new creatures that will be added to these titles. More specifically, trainers on Reddit have begun to speculate about the possibility of the 1,000th creature coming to the franchise.

With over 900 creatures in the franchise before the release of these new titles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may host the creature's debut with the number 1,000 in the National Pokedex. Many players speculate that Game Freak will ring the pocket monster with a special event.

While most players commented on the Reddit post from u/Nethais25 in a joking fashion, some have gone as far as to make predictions regarding how Game Freak will commemorate this special pocket monster. So what ideas have players pitched?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What's The Deal With #1,000?

Official artwork for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting their post, u/Nethais25 asks if anyone has any insight on whether or not Game Freak would consider doing anything special to ring in Pokemon #1,000 or if it would just be a regular pocket monster. While the latter is a likely possibility, fellow users have begun to speculate on a potential in-game event for the new monster.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Spiritomb makes a unique appearance. With Spiritomb being an evil spirit sealed away in the odd keystone, players needed to collect each of the escaped wisps of the specter before they could catch one and add it to their collection. There were 108 wisps to find in total.

In the seventh generation, Zygarde had a similar way of acquisition. Once players obtain the Zygarde Cube, they can find Zygarde Cells and Cores hidden around the map. Once enough were collected, they could be taken to a lab to be fused into form using 10, 50, and 100 cells. The same could be done for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Many comments on the Reddit thread show interest in the idea of Pokemon #1,000 featuring a collectible similar to that of the Korok Seeds from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While many seem to have their interest peaked by the idea, many players expressed displeasure at having to collect 1,000 objects.

With this idea circulating in the community, interests seem to conflict around requiring players to find various collectibles to fill the Pokedex. However, this post shows that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's community is interested in a potential reward system for a hypothetical collectible.

Some players have even acknowledged the idea of the creature in the 1,000th spot as a potential event-exclusive Mythical Pokemon.

While the idea of Pokemon #1,000 has stirred a bit of discussion amongst the community, the creature taking this particular spot is still shrouded in mystery. Only time will tell if the new pocket monster will come to be something special or if it will just be another standard addition to the franchise's ever-expanding roster of Pokemon.

