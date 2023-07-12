Best Amoonguss PvP build for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for Single and Double Battles

Amoonguss is a phenomenal defensive pivot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP scene. It's better for Double Battles, but this giant mushroom is still great for Singles. Anybody seeking some good builds will find them in this article. Everything listed here was relevant with the first influx of new additions from HOME. That said, the moves and natures should still be relevant for future updates.

Several qualities make Amoonguss so good for PvP. It has a great Base HP of 114 coupled with a solid Base 70 Defense and 80 Sp. Def. The Regenerator Ability is fantastic; it always recovers 1/3 of the user's max HP when they swap out. Combining those traits with top-tier utility moves makes it easy to see why many Trainers use this Pokeball-inspired mushroom.

How to build Amoonguss for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Single Battles

Spore is an insanely valuable move to have on a defensive Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

Amoonguss can be very annoying to deal with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Single Battles metagame. Here is a build that can be quite helpful to use:

Ability: Regenerator

Regenerator Nature: Bold

Bold EVs: 248 HP / 220 Defense / 40 Sp. Def

248 HP / 220 Defense / 40 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed Moves: Spore + Foul Play + Sludge Bomb + Giga Drain

Spore + Foul Play + Sludge Bomb + Giga Drain Item: Rocky Helmet, Red Card, Eject Button, Heavy-Duty Boots, or Leftovers

Rocky Helmet, Red Card, Eject Button, Heavy-Duty Boots, or Leftovers Tera Type: Steel or Water

Spore is the main move that players will always want to have. A rare move with a 100% Sleep status condition is incredibly valuable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are several other attacks to consider for the other three spots, such as:

Clear Smog: Removes enemy stat buffs

Removes enemy stat buffs Grass Knot: Good Grass STAB against heavy foes

Good Grass STAB against heavy foes Leaf Storm: Powerful Grass STAB that complements Eject Pack sets

Note that the Attack and Speed IVs are not important here. Going for the lowest values could be helpful to reduce Confusion/Foul Play damage and to go first in Trick Room, respectively. Amoonguss has historically been excellent in both Single and Double Battles, so let's check out a build dedicated to the latter metagame.

Amoonguss build for Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rage Powder is amazing in VGC (Image via Pokemon/YouTube)

Here is an example build to consider:

Ability: Regenerator

Regenerator Nature: Bold

Bold EVs: 244 HP / 156 Defense / 108 Sp. Def

244 HP / 156 Defense / 108 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed Moves: Spore + Pollen Puff + Rage Powder + Protect or Clear Smog

Spore + Pollen Puff + Rage Powder + Protect or Clear Smog Item: Sitrus Berry or Rocky Helmet

Sitrus Berry or Rocky Helmet Tera Type: Steel or Water

The first three moves listed here are used in almost every Amoonguss set. Spore still provides 100% Sleep, which is always helpful. Pollen Puff can deal Bug-type damage to foes, but its more practical application is to heal an ally for 50% of their Max HP. Rage Powder merely redirects all incoming attacks toward your side of the field to the user.

The utility offered in those three moves is simply superb in the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet metagame. The last move is the one option you could consider replacing. Protect is generic and useful, whereas Clear Smog can reset an opponent's stat buffs.

