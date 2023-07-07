5 best rental teams to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in July 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are incredibly friendly to newcomers to the competitive scene, thanks to rental teams. This mechanic essentially allows gamers to use somebody else's crafted team for battle. That means you don't have to catch them, breed, EV train, etc. The best options listed in this article would be available in July 2023 for Season 8's Casual and Ranked Battles.

If you need a reminder on how to get rental teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here's how you can do it. Go to Poké Portal, and select Battle Stadium. Afterward, pick the Rental Teams option, followed by Borrow Battle Teams. Trainers can then pick any of the open slots to get a prompt for an ID.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five amazing rental teams to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (July 2023)

1) UrshPaoNit by Scott

The first Rental Team on this list (Image via Game Freak)

Code: NNYN8T

All six Pokemon seen in the above Scarlet and Violet rental team are fantastic in the current metagame. It's worth mentioning that Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) is exceptionally popular right now in the same vein that Flutter Mane dominated past metas.

Many successful teams often use Urshifu (Rapid Stike Style) alongside Flutter Mane. This team is incredibly easy to use since the goal is just to overpower the opponent with brute force. If you think the enemy team will be much faster, have Tornadus set up Tailwind.

Otherwise, attack away to climb through the ladder easily.

2) Mike>Kevin by Bruneaux

Another good lineup to use (Image via Game Freak)

Code: 5WS3Y5

Trick Room teams have historically done pretty well in Double Battles. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team shown above has Cresselia set up Trick Room, which can be helpful if you're against fast teams. However, many other teammates here have good Speed stats and don't need to rely on Trick Room to succeed.

The omnipotent Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) and Flutter Mane are again here. Their roles in every team will be virtually identical since they're a must-have in the current metagame. Amoonguss has excellent utility, Landorus is still as splashable as always, and Goodra fits well with Trick Room shenanigans.

3) Rank1RegD by Ry

Speed control is always important in VGC (Image via Game Freak)

Code: 4F1904

This team was once first place in Season 8's Regulation D ruleset, so it's obviously competent enough to help a Trainer get some wins under their belt. This Tailwind team works well, especially since it can help patch Regidrago's otherwise pathetic Speed.

Regidragon's Dragon Energy hits extremely hard at anything that isn't a Steel or Fairy-type. Just remember that Flutter Mane is everywhere right now, so you might need to Terastallize into a Steel-type and then use Tera Blast to eliminate any opposing Fairy types.

Heatran's Choice Scarf also makes it deceptively fast, especially if you combine it with Tailwind. Wo-Chien is incredibly bulky, and its Ruinations can be helpful for always dealing damage equal to half of the opponent's HP.

4) CloverGoo by Annabelle

A good team for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players wanting to use Ursaluna (Image via Game Freak)

Code: 65HP37

A Trick Room team with Ursaluna is pretty frightening. Cresselia is incredibly bulky, so setting it up shouldn't be much of an issue. Just be mindful of Taunt. Grimmsnarl can also use double Screens to make everything on this team quite durable, while Rillaboom sets up Grassy Terrain and can use Fake Out or Knock Off for great utility.

Goodra can use Shelter and then Body Press to do incredible damage. Ultimately, this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rental team is a lot of fun, too. It's also the first on this list without Flutter Mane, although it still has Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) since it's always recommended to have at least one of those broken Pokemon on your team.

5) Rain team by Gardevoir_3710

Some Rain-based teams don't solely rely on the weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Code: FC13WW

Another rental team that got first place in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Season 8 Regulation D is shown in the above image. Rain teams are still great in the current meta. Pelipper's Drizzle will automatically set up that weather, while Basculegion can abuse it with powerful Water STAB and Swift Swim.

Rain also weakens Fire moves, which is nice since half the team is weak to Fire. Interestingly, this team does not use Flutter Mane or Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style). If you're bored of those two, try this rental team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Remember that all the rental teams in this article were relevant at the start of July 2023. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet meta could always shift in later months, especially when new rulesets are added to the competitive scene.

