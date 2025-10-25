Best Clefable moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Clefable and its Mega Evolution can be quite formidable with the right moveset and nature. It is an amazing Fairy-type monster to add to your rosters. First introduced in Gen I, Clefable evolves from Clefairy, who in turn evolves from Cleffa. This Pokemon is capable of learning a variety of moves that provide wide coverage.

To help you make the most out of it, here are the best moveset and nature for your Clefable in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Clefable in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Clefable in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the best moves to consider for your Clefable in Legends Z-A:

Moonblast

Moonlight

Flamethrower

Air Slash/Stealth Rock/Thunder Wave/Calm Mind

Since Clefable is primarily a Fairy-type monster, it can learn Moonblast on its own at level 48. It is a powerful move that packs quite a punch. Apart from that, Moonlight is another Fairy-type move that your Clefable should ideally know. It can help the Pokemon recover HP and boost survival.

It is also advised to teach Flamethrower to your Clefable via TM062 to counter those pesky Steel-types. You can find it in Wild Zone 17.

Lastly, the fourth move can be Air Slash, which gets a STAB bonus due to Mega Clefable being a Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon. In case you do not wish to use Air Slash, you can also opt for Stealth Rock, Thunder Wave, or Calm Mind for the spot.

Best nature for Clefable in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The most suitable nature for Clefable and Mega Clefable in Legends Z-A are the Bold (+Def, -Atk) and Modest (+SpAtk, -Atk) natures.

Let's look at where you can find the required mints to change to this Pokemon's nature:

Bold : Vendor sells the Bold Mint at Rogue Sector 1

: Vendor sells the Bold Mint at Rogue Sector 1 Modest: Vendor sells the Modest Mint at Rogue Sector 1

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Clefable stats and Clefablite location

Here are Clefable and Mega Clefable's stats in the newest title:

Clefable

HP: 95

95 Attack: 70

70 Defense: 73

73 Special Attack: 95

95 Special Defense: 90

90 Speed: 60

Mega Clefable

HP: 95

95 Attack: 80

80 Defense: 93

93 Special Attack: 135

135 Special Defense: 110

110 Speed: 70

You can evolve Clefable into Mega Clefable in the title by using Clefablite, which you can get from Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

