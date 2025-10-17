How to get Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

If you are planning on getting Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, then you have come to the right place. Legends: Z-A is the latest offering of the Pokemon series, and it is quite different from its predecessors. The first thing that you will notice when you jump into the game is the lack of multiple locations. Legends: Z-A is based on a single map: the Lumiose City of Kalos, and all the Pokemon spawn in this single area.
Although most of the Pokemon in the game do spawn on the map, the chance of getting an evolved form to spawn is quite low. As such, when it comes to Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable, you should focus on getting the first form and evolving it to the successive evolutions.
So, this article will give you the location of Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and how you can get its second and final forms.
Where to find Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? (Spawn location explained)
Cleffa is a pure fairy-type Pokemon in Legends: A-Z. As it doesn't have an alpha form, it is a very easy catch if you know the spawn location. Here is the location of Cleffa in Legends: Z-A:
Cleffa spawn location in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
- Cleffa has a spawn point on the rooftop of a building in Rogue Sector 5, near the center of the map.
- All you will have to do is take the Holovator on the opposite side of Sushi High Roller, which will take you to the roof of the building where Cleffa can be found.
Here is the location of Cleffa's spawn on the map:
Tips for catching Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A:
- Take the Holovator (Shown on the map with the Yellow icon pointing up) and reach the rooftop of the building.
- Walk forward until you reach the see the elevated rooftop on your left. Climb up, and you will see Cleffa spawning on your left side. Attack it to reduce its health and catch it with a Pokeball.
This covers everything we have on getting Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Now, let's move on to acquiring Clefairy and Clefable.
How to get Clefairy and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?
Clefairy has a spawn point in the Wild Zone 19; however, they only spawn at night. Explore the Wild Zone and you might find one that you can catch. Alternatively, you can also evolve your Cleffa to Clefairy by increasing the friendship level to high.
An Alpha Clefable also sometimes spawns in the Wild Zone 19 at nighttime, but do keep in mind that it is a tough fight and there is a high chance that you won't be able to catch it if you don't have a high level counter of the Fairy-typing. The best way of getting a Clefable in Legends: Z-A is by evolving your Clefairy with a Moon Stone.
This covers everything we have on how to get Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
