How to get Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

If you are planning on getting Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, then you have come to the right place. Legends: Z-A is the latest offering of the Pokemon series, and it is quite different from its predecessors. The first thing that you will notice when you jump into the game is the lack of multiple locations. Legends: Z-A is based on a single map: the Lumiose City of Kalos, and all the Pokemon spawn in this single area.

Ad

Although most of the Pokemon in the game do spawn on the map, the chance of getting an evolved form to spawn is quite low. As such, when it comes to Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable, you should focus on getting the first form and evolving it to the successive evolutions.

So, this article will give you the location of Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and how you can get its second and final forms.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Where to find Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? (Spawn location explained)

Cleffa is a pure fairy-type Pokemon in Legends: A-Z. As it doesn't have an alpha form, it is a very easy catch if you know the spawn location. Here is the location of Cleffa in Legends: Z-A:

Cleffa spawn location in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Cleffa has a spawn point on the rooftop of a building in Rogue Sector 5 , near the center of the map.

, near the center of the map. All you will have to do is take the Holovator on the opposite side of Sushi High Roller, which will take you to the roof of the building where Cleffa can be found.

Ad

Here is the location of Cleffa's spawn on the map:

Cleffa spawn point in Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tips for catching Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A:

Ad

Take the Holovator (Shown on the map with the Yellow icon pointing up) and reach the rooftop of the building.

(Shown on the map with the Yellow icon pointing up) and reach the of the building. Walk forward until you reach the see the elevated rooftop on your left. Climb up, and you will see Cleffa spawning on your left side. Attack it to reduce its health and catch it with a Pokeball.

Cleffa in Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This covers everything we have on getting Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Now, let's move on to acquiring Clefairy and Clefable.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Complete combat guide

How to get Clefairy and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

Clefairy has a spawn point in the Wild Zone 19; however, they only spawn at night. Explore the Wild Zone and you might find one that you can catch. Alternatively, you can also evolve your Cleffa to Clefairy by increasing the friendship level to high.

Ad

An Alpha Clefable also sometimes spawns in the Wild Zone 19 at nighttime, but do keep in mind that it is a tough fight and there is a high chance that you won't be able to catch it if you don't have a high level counter of the Fairy-typing. The best way of getting a Clefable in Legends: Z-A is by evolving your Clefairy with a Moon Stone.

This covers everything we have on how to get Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides on Pokemon.

Ad

Also, check out the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Das Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.



He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.



Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.



Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨