How to get all evolution items and fossils in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Acquiring evolution items will be an important part of your Pokemon Legends Z-A journey. To complete the Pokedex, you must acquire these items, so you can evolve creatures that need a little something extra. Some of these items can be acquired by looking around the map, while others are given to you as a reward for completing quests and sidequests. There are also shops that sell certain evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

This article lists all the items needed to evolve certain Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

All evolution items locations in Pokemon Legends Z-A and the Pokemon they evolve

Evolution item How to get Can be used to evolve Fire Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Eevee into Flareon, Pansear into Simisear Water Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Eevee into Vaporeon, Panpour into Simipour Leaf Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Eevee into Leafeon, Pansage into Simisage Thunder Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Eevee into Jolteon, Eelectrik into Eelektross, Pikachu into Raichu Ice Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Eevee into Glaceon Dawn Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Kirlia (Male) into Gallade, Snorunt into Froslass Dusk Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Doublade into Aegislash, Lampant into Chandelure Shiny Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Floette into Florges, Roselia into Roserade Sachet Complete the side mission called "Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves" Spritzee into Aromatisse Whipped Dream Complete the side mission called "Slurpuff's Cafe Visit" Swirlix into Slurpuff Galarica Wreath TBD Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro Galarica Cuff TBD Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking Metal Coat Speak to the black miner inside Racine Constructions. Onix into Steelix, Scyther into Scizor King's Rock Speak to the white miner inside Racine Constructions Slowpoke into Slowking Moon Stone Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars Clefairy into Clefable

Check out the entire list of special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

All fossils location in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Fossil How to get Pokemon Jaw Fossil Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 Pokedollars Tyrunt Sail Fossil Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 Pokedollars Amaura Old Amber Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 Pokedollars Aerodactyl

How to get Pokemon from fossils in Legends Z-A

After acquiring the fossils, teleport to the Pokemon Research Lab. Once there' head to the third floor (Director's Office). From there, head to the second floor (Laboratory). Speak to Reg, and give him the fossils one by one to be restored.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, list of available items, and new Mega Evolution stats.

