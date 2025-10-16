How to get all evolution items and fossils in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Acquiring evolution items will be an important part of your Pokemon Legends Z-A journey. To complete the Pokedex, you must acquire these items, so you can evolve creatures that need a little something extra. Some of these items can be acquired by looking around the map, while others are given to you as a reward for completing quests and sidequests. There are also shops that sell certain evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Ad
This article lists all the items needed to evolve certain Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
All evolution items locations in Pokemon Legends Z-A and the Pokemon they evolve
Evolution item
How to get
Can be used to evolve
Fire Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Flareon, Pansear into Simisear
Water Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Vaporeon, Panpour into Simipour
Leaf Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Leafeon, Pansage into Simisage
Thunder Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Jolteon, Eelectrik into Eelektross, Pikachu into Raichu
Ice Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Glaceon
Dawn Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Kirlia (Male) into Gallade, Snorunt into Froslass
Dusk Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Doublade into Aegislash, Lampant into Chandelure
Shiny Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Floette into Florges, Roselia into Roserade
Sachet
Complete the side mission called "Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves"
Spritzee into Aromatisse
Whipped Dream
Complete the side mission called "Slurpuff's Cafe Visit"
Swirlix into Slurpuff
Galarica Wreath
TBD
Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro
Galarica Cuff
TBD
Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking
Metal Coat
Speak to the black miner inside Racine Constructions.
Onix into Steelix, Scyther into Scizor
King's Rock
Speak to the white miner inside Racine Constructions
Slowpoke into Slowking
Moon Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 Pokedollars
Tyrunt
Sail Fossil
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 Pokedollars
Amaura
Old Amber
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 Pokedollars
Aerodactyl
Ad
How to get Pokemon from fossils in Legends Z-A
After acquiring the fossils, teleport to the Pokemon Research Lab. Once there' head to the third floor (Director's Office). From there, head to the second floor (Laboratory). Speak to Reg, and give him the fossils one by one to be restored.
Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.