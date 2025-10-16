  • home icon
How to get all evolution items and fossils in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Some evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Acquiring evolution items will be an important part of your Pokemon Legends Z-A journey. To complete the Pokedex, you must acquire these items, so you can evolve creatures that need a little something extra. Some of these items can be acquired by looking around the map, while others are given to you as a reward for completing quests and sidequests. There are also shops that sell certain evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

This article lists all the items needed to evolve certain Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

All evolution items locations in Pokemon Legends Z-A and the Pokemon they evolve

Evolution itemHow to get
Can be used to evolve
Fire StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Flareon, Pansear into Simisear
Water StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Vaporeon, Panpour into Simipour
Leaf StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Leafeon, Pansage into Simisage
Thunder StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Jolteon, Eelectrik into Eelektross, Pikachu into Raichu
Ice StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Eevee into Glaceon
Dawn StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Kirlia (Male) into Gallade, Snorunt into Froslass
Dusk StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Doublade into Aegislash, Lampant into Chandelure
Shiny StoneCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Floette into Florges, Roselia into Roserade
SachetComplete the side mission called "Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves"
Spritzee into Aromatisse
Whipped DreamComplete the side mission called "Slurpuff's Cafe Visit"
Swirlix into Slurpuff
Galarica WreathTBD
Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro
Galarica CuffTBD
Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking
Metal Coat
Speak to the black miner inside Racine Constructions.
Onix into Steelix, Scyther into Scizor
King's Rock
Speak to the white miner inside Racine Constructions
Slowpoke into Slowking
Moon Stone
Can be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 3,000 Pokedollars
Clefairy into Clefable
Check out the entire list of special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

All fossils location in Pokemon Legends Z-A

FossilHow to getPokemon
Jaw FossilCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 PokedollarsTyrunt
Sail FossilCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 PokedollarsAmaura
Old AmberCan be purchased from the Stone Emporium for 20,000 PokedollarsAerodactyl
How to get Pokemon from fossils in Legends Z-A

After acquiring the fossils, teleport to the Pokemon Research Lab. Once there' head to the third floor (Director's Office). From there, head to the second floor (Laboratory). Speak to Reg, and give him the fossils one by one to be restored.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, list of available items, and new Mega Evolution stats.

