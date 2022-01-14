Pokemon GO: Best counters to take advantage of Rhydon's weaknesses

With Rhydon's sudden appearance in Pokemon GO as a 3-Star Raid Boss, many players across the globe are looking for the best ways to take out this menacing threat. With the reward of an opportunity to catch this powerhouse of a Pokemon, many players are rushing at this chance to save the time it would take to collect enough candy to evolve their Rhyhorn.

Debuting in the first generation of the Pokemon franchise, Rhydon has been a fan favorite since the series' conception. Rhydon was also the first Pokemon to appear in concept art for the franchise back when it was in its early stages under the name of "Capsule Monsters".

When it comes to challenging a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, there are a lot more factors to consider aside from just having Pokemon of a certain type. Things like the Pokemon's stats and the moves it learns must also be considered. Due to the possibility of the Raid Boss having coverage moves, knowing the Raid Boss' moveset is also crucial game knowledge to have when going into battle.

Pokemon GO: Rhy-dos and Rhy-don't of Beating Rhydon

Rhydon as it appears in the Pokemon Origins special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Rhydon in Pokemon GO is that it is a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon. This gives Rhydon just as many resistances as it does weaknesses but powers up some of the most powerful moves in the game, like Earthquake and Stone Edge in exchange. Rhydon's most common weaknesses are Water, Fighting, and other Ground-type attacks while Rhydon's most notable resistances are Poison and Electric-type attacks.

Rhydon has a fairly balanced stat spread in Pokemon GO with its highest stat being stamina at 233. Rhydon's attack is its next best stat sitting at 222. This means that Rhydon is not only capable of dealing incredible damage but capable of tanking damage to stay in the battle longer as well. This could pose a big threat in Raid Battles where it is important to finish a battle as fast as possible. Luckily, Rhydon's defense is its lowest stat being at only 171 which is significantly lower than its other two stats. This means that Rhydon's biggest weakness is supercharged attacks.

Knowing every weakness Rhydon has in Pokemon GO, players can start assembling a team. The first Pokemon recommended to bring to this battle is Zarude. Zarude is a mythical Grass and Dark-type Pokemon that players could catch after completing the Search for Zarude special research. Zarude's Vine and Power Whip attacks deal massive damage to Rhydon thanks to both the Rock and Ground typing's weakness to Grass-type attacks.

Kingler is another great counter to Rhydon in Pokemon GO, thanks to its massive attack stats as well as its powerful Crabhammer attack. Much like Grass-type attacks, Water-type attacks are super-effective against the Rock and Ground typings resulting in massive damage against Rhydon.

Rhydon is one of the most powerful Ground-type Pokemon players have access to in Pokemon GO. With incredible tanking potential and a massive attack stat, Rhydon can pose a huge threat as a Raid Boss. With a potent combination of Grass and Water-type charged attacks, Rhydon's biggest weaknesses will quickly become apparent.

