Best Dragalge moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To make the most out of Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you need to be aware of its best moveset and nature. It is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, first introduced in Gen VI, that evolves from Skrelp at level 48. It can learn a variety of powerful abilities that can help you dominate in battles.

Ad

Without further ado, let's look at the best moveset and nature for your Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Dragalge in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Here are the best and most recommended moves for Dragalge in Legends Z-A:

Ad

Trending

Toxic Spikes

Sludge Bomb

Dragon Pulse

Focus Blast

Considering DoT (damage-over-time) effects like Poison and Burn are quite effective in battle, the first move that you should teach your Dragalge is Toxic Spikes. It capitalizes on the monster's Poison-typing and provides steady damage against several kinds of opponents. Apart from that, Sludge Bomb is another powerful move that deals considerable damage while also being capable of inflicting the Poison status effect.

Apart from that, we suggest teaching Dragon Pulse and Focus Blast to your Dragalge in Legends Z-A. While the former is a powerful Dragon-type move, the latter is a Fighting-type move that can deal damage to Steel-type Pokemon, who are strong counters to Poison and Dragon-types.

Ad

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Best nature for Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Based on Dragalge's stats, it is best suited to be a special attacker or a defensive Pokemon. As such, he benefits from the Bold (+Def, -Atk) and Modest (+SpAtk, -Atk) natures.

Let's look at the locations to find the mints required to change Dragalge's nature:

Ad

Bold : Vendor sells the Bold Mint at Rogue Sector 1

: Vendor sells the Bold Mint at Rogue Sector 1 Modest: Vendor sells the Modest Mint at Rogue Sector 1

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Dragalge stats and Dragalgite location

Here are Dragalge and Mega Dragalge's stats in Legends Z-A:

Dragalge

HP: 65

65 Attack: 75

75 Defense: 90

90 Special Attack: 97

97 Special Defense: 123

123 Speed: 44

Mega Dragalge

HP: 65

65 Attack: 85

85 Defense: 105

105 Special Attack: 132

132 Special Defense: 163

163 Speed: 44

You can evolve Dragalge into Mega Dragalge in the game by using Dragalgite, which can be obtained from Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨