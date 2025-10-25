Best Dragalge moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To make the most out of Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you need to be aware of its best moveset and nature. It is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, first introduced in Gen VI, that evolves from Skrelp at level 48. It can learn a variety of powerful abilities that can help you dominate in battles.
Without further ado, let's look at the best moveset and nature for your Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Here are the best and most recommended moves for Dragalge in Legends Z-A:
- Toxic Spikes
- Sludge Bomb
- Dragon Pulse
- Focus Blast
Considering DoT (damage-over-time) effects like Poison and Burn are quite effective in battle, the first move that you should teach your Dragalge is Toxic Spikes. It capitalizes on the monster's Poison-typing and provides steady damage against several kinds of opponents. Apart from that, Sludge Bomb is another powerful move that deals considerable damage while also being capable of inflicting the Poison status effect.
Apart from that, we suggest teaching Dragon Pulse and Focus Blast to your Dragalge in Legends Z-A. While the former is a powerful Dragon-type move, the latter is a Fighting-type move that can deal damage to Steel-type Pokemon, who are strong counters to Poison and Dragon-types.
Best nature for Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Based on Dragalge's stats, it is best suited to be a special attacker or a defensive Pokemon. As such, he benefits from the Bold (+Def, -Atk) and Modest (+SpAtk, -Atk) natures.
Let's look at the locations to find the mints required to change Dragalge's nature:
- Bold: Vendor sells the Bold Mint at Rogue Sector 1
- Modest: Vendor sells the Modest Mint at Rogue Sector 1
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Dragalge stats and Dragalgite location
Here are Dragalge and Mega Dragalge's stats in Legends Z-A:
Dragalge
- HP: 65
- Attack: 75
- Defense: 90
- Special Attack: 97
- Special Defense: 123
- Speed: 44
Mega Dragalge
- HP: 65
- Attack: 85
- Defense: 105
- Special Attack: 132
- Special Defense: 163
- Speed: 44
You can evolve Dragalge into Mega Dragalge in the game by using Dragalgite, which can be obtained from Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.
