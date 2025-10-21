How to get Skrelp and Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In the Pokemon Legends Z-A, the Skrelp and Dragalge evolutionary line is a particularly unique discovery within the Lumiose region. Both Pokemon are excellent additions to your team, especially if you are focusing on building a team with Poison or Dragon types.

The locations for finding Skrelp can be somewhat difficult to manage because its initial appearance is very easy to overlook. This guide explains how to locate both of them.

How to locate Skrelp in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To find Skrelp in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must first reach Main Mission 19, which is called Reaching Rank D. It appears in the sewer section of this specific mission. You can catch it then, but there is an important detail.

Mission lore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

This part of the sewer system will not be accessible after you finish the mission. Therefore, to obtain a Skrelp early in the game, you must remember to catch it while completing the mission.

Complete the mission to get the Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

If you miss that first chance, you do not need to be concerned. Skrelp becomes available for capture again after you unlock the Lumiose Sewers. This happens once you complete Main Mission 20 called A Request from the Rust Syndicate.

This version of the sewers is permanently open for exploration. It even has a fast travel icon on the west side of Lumiose City, which makes it simple to return whenever you want to farm for items or catch more Pokemon.

Also read: How to get Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to locate Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Catching Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A is different from catching its pre-evolution. You cannot find Dragalge until much later in the game. You will get access to it in Wild Zone 20, which only becomes available after you finish Main Mission 38 called The Future of Lumiose City.

Getting Dragalge in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC || YouTube@/DuckTape Gaming)

You can purchase Dive Balls at the Poke Ball Boutique in Rouge Sector 3. The increased capture rate of Dive Balls makes a very noticeable difference in this situation, especially since Dragalge often resists.

If you would rather raise your own Dragalge instead of catching one in the wild, you can level up your Skrelp to level 48, causing it to evolve.

