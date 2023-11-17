Best Eevee PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ideal Nature, item, and moves

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is back with another iteration of Tera Raids, and this time it is Eevee. Eevee is one of the most adorable critters created in the Pokemon universe. Moreover, it is probably the only Pokemon that can evolve into creatures with a wide array of elemental typings. You can get yourself an Eevee from the 7-star Tera Raids that are currently active in the game. You can participate in these raids from November 17, 2023, through November 20, 2023.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to build a strong Eevee for your battles in Scarlet and Violet, including the best moves, Tera types, EV spread, and more.

The best PvP build for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Eeveelutions in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type, Ability, and Type Effectiveness of Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Type: Normal

Normal Abilities: Rub Away, Adaptability, and Anticipation (Hidden)

Rub Away, Adaptability, and Anticipation (Hidden) Weak against: Fighting-type

Fighting-type Damaged normally by: Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, Ice-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Psychic-, Bug-, Rock-, Dragon-, Dark-, Steel-, and Fairy-type attacks.

Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, Ice-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Psychic-, Bug-, Rock-, Dragon-, Dark-, Steel-, and Fairy-type attacks. Immune to: Ghost-type attacks

Eevee’s statistics

This critter has the following base stats in Scarlet and Violet:

Heal Points (HP): 55

55 Base Attack (Atk): 55

55 Base Defense (Def): 50

50 Special Attack (SpAtk): 45

45 Special Defense (SpDef): 65

65 Speed: 55

Best nature for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Different natures have different effects on Eevee. For instance:

An Adamant nature will increase Eevee’s Attack stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.

A Modest nature will increase Eevee’s Special Attack stat but decrease the Attack stat.

A Bold nature will increase Eevee’s Defense stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.

A Calm nature will increase Eevee’s Special Defense stat but decrease the Attack stat.

A Careful nature will increase Eevee’s Special Defense stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.

A Timid nature will increase Eevee’s Speed stat but decrease the Attack stat.

A Jolly nature will increase Eevee’s Speed stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.

So, the best nature for Eevee will depend greatly on what you need. However, we can advise you to run the Careful nature with Eevee in Scarlet and Violet to get the boost in Special Defense for your build.

Best moveset for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee in SnV (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Eevee learns the following moves while leveling up:

Tackle at base level

Tail Whip at base level

Growl at base level

Helping Hand at base level

Covet at base level

Sand Attack at level 5

Quick Attack at level 10

Baby-Doll Eyes at level 15

Swift at level 20

Bite at level 25

Copycat at level 30

Baton Pass at level 35

Take Down at level 40

Charm at level 45

Double-Edge at level 50

Last Resort at level 55

Eevee can learn the following moves TMs:

Take Down

Charm

Fake Tears

Mud-Slap

Protect

Trailblaze

Facade

Swift

Stored Power

Endure

Sunny Day

Rain Dance

Dig

Body Slam

Sleep Talk

Rest

Substitute

Shadow Ball

Hyper Voice

Calm Mind

Helping Hand

Baton Pass

Tera Blast

Roar

Weather Ball

Best moveset:

Last Resort (Normal-type move)

Double-Edge (Normal-type move)

Body Slam (Normal-type move)

Hyper Voice (Normal-type move)

Best Tera type for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following Tera types are the best for Eevee:

Fire

Water

Grass

Electric

Ice

Psychic

Dark

Fairy

Should you Terastallize Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Eevee, Umbreon, Glaceon, Flareon, and Sylveon (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Terastallizing your Eevee will allow it to deal 1.5 times more damage with moves that belong to its Tera type. Terastallinzing will also remove all vulnerabilities and weaknesses from Eevee’s original elemental typing.

EV Spread (EVS) for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can assign one point in the Special Defense stat for Eevee, which will help this creature be a little more bulky. This will allow you to survive a bit longer in battle.

Best Held Item for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You may use an Eviolite as the Held Item for Eevee. However, for better results on the battlefield, it would be ideal to always evolve Eevee into one of its many Eeveelutions.