Best Eevee PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ideal Nature, item, and moves

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is back with another iteration of Tera Raids, and this time it is Eevee. Eevee is one of the most adorable critters created in the Pokemon universe. Moreover, it is probably the only Pokemon that can evolve into creatures with a wide array of elemental typings. You can get yourself an Eevee from the 7-star Tera Raids that are currently active in the game. You can participate in these raids from November 17, 2023, through November 20, 2023.
In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to build a strong Eevee for your battles in Scarlet and Violet, including the best moves, Tera types, EV spread, and more.
The best PvP build for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Type, Ability, and Type Effectiveness of Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Type: Normal
- Abilities: Rub Away, Adaptability, and Anticipation (Hidden)
- Weak against: Fighting-type
- Damaged normally by: Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, Ice-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Psychic-, Bug-, Rock-, Dragon-, Dark-, Steel-, and Fairy-type attacks.
- Immune to: Ghost-type attacks
Eevee’s statistics
This critter has the following base stats in Scarlet and Violet:
- Heal Points (HP): 55
- Base Attack (Atk): 55
- Base Defense (Def): 50
- Special Attack (SpAtk): 45
- Special Defense (SpDef): 65
- Speed: 55
Best nature for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Different natures have different effects on Eevee. For instance:
- An Adamant nature will increase Eevee’s Attack stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.
- A Modest nature will increase Eevee’s Special Attack stat but decrease the Attack stat.
- A Bold nature will increase Eevee’s Defense stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.
- A Calm nature will increase Eevee’s Special Defense stat but decrease the Attack stat.
- A Careful nature will increase Eevee’s Special Defense stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.
- A Timid nature will increase Eevee’s Speed stat but decrease the Attack stat.
- A Jolly nature will increase Eevee’s Speed stat but decrease the Special Attack stat.
So, the best nature for Eevee will depend greatly on what you need. However, we can advise you to run the Careful nature with Eevee in Scarlet and Violet to get the boost in Special Defense for your build.
Best moveset for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Eevee learns the following moves while leveling up:
- Tackle at base level
- Tail Whip at base level
- Growl at base level
- Helping Hand at base level
- Covet at base level
- Sand Attack at level 5
- Quick Attack at level 10
- Baby-Doll Eyes at level 15
- Swift at level 20
- Bite at level 25
- Copycat at level 30
- Baton Pass at level 35
- Take Down at level 40
- Charm at level 45
- Double-Edge at level 50
- Last Resort at level 55
Eevee can learn the following moves TMs:
- Take Down
- Charm
- Fake Tears
- Mud-Slap
- Protect
- Trailblaze
- Facade
- Swift
- Stored Power
- Endure
- Sunny Day
- Rain Dance
- Dig
- Body Slam
- Sleep Talk
- Rest
- Substitute
- Shadow Ball
- Hyper Voice
- Calm Mind
- Helping Hand
- Baton Pass
- Tera Blast
- Roar
- Weather Ball
Best moveset:
- Last Resort (Normal-type move)
- Double-Edge (Normal-type move)
- Body Slam (Normal-type move)
- Hyper Voice (Normal-type move)
Best Tera type for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following Tera types are the best for Eevee:
- Fire
- Water
- Grass
- Electric
- Ice
- Psychic
- Dark
- Fairy
Should you Terastallize Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Terastallizing your Eevee will allow it to deal 1.5 times more damage with moves that belong to its Tera type. Terastallinzing will also remove all vulnerabilities and weaknesses from Eevee’s original elemental typing.
EV Spread (EVS) for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
You can assign one point in the Special Defense stat for Eevee, which will help this creature be a little more bulky. This will allow you to survive a bit longer in battle.
Best Held Item for Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
You may use an Eviolite as the Held Item for Eevee. However, for better results on the battlefield, it would be ideal to always evolve Eevee into one of its many Eeveelutions.