Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 10: All rewards for every tier

With Season 10 underway in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles, trainers around the world have new opponents to test their mettle against. Winning or losing in Pokemon battles depends on factors more than which Pocket Monsters are going against each other. You need to have technical know-how of not only type advantages but also IVs, Hidden Abilities, Held Items, Nature, and more. These make Pokemon battles exciting to watch and rewarding to win.

There's a whole set of in-game rewards up for grabs with Season 10, and we have jotted down everything you need to know about the same.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 10 all tier rewards guide

Ranked Battle Season 10 is now online and will run until Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. It will follow Regulation Set D, and Terastallized Pocket Monsters can be used during battles. The rewards per tier are as follows:

Beginner tier

5000x League Points

Poke Ball tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

10,000x League Points

Great Ball tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

30,000x League Points

Ultra Ball tier

2x Sour Herba Mystica

1x Gold Bottle Cap

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

60,000x League Points

Master Ball tier

5x Sour Herba Mystical

1x Gold Bottle Cap

3x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Patch

100,000x League Points

To get these rewards, you need to have played and completed at least one match in the ongoing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Season 10 with either a win or a loss. The tier you finish in will decide the rewards you are eligible for.

In Ranked Battles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are ranked based on their battle results and skills. To ensure parity, they are matched with other trainers of similar rank. You should keep in mind that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is mandatory for Ranked Battles.

Apart from Paldea Pokedex no. 001-398, the following Pocket Monsters are eligible to be used in Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Charmeleon

Charizard

Raichu (Alolan Form)

Diglett (Alolan Form)

Dugtrio (Alolan Form)

Meowth (Alolan Form)

Meowth (Galarian Form)

Persian (Alolan Form)

Growlithe (Hisuian Form)

Arcanine (Hisuian Form)

Slowpoke (Galarian Form)

Slowbro (Galarian Form)

Grimer (Alolan Form)

Muk (Alolan Form)

Voltorb (Hisuian Form)

Electrode (Hisuian Form)

Tauros

Articuno

Articuno (Galarian Form)

Zapdos

Zapdos (Galarian Form)

Moltres

Moltres (Galarian Form)

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Typhlosion (Hisuian Form)

Wooper

Quagsire

Slowking (Galarian Form)

Qwilfish (Hisuian Form)

Sneasel (Hisuian Form)

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Cresselia

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Samurott (Hisuian Form)

Lilligant (Hisuian Form)

Basculin (White-Striped Form)

Zorua (Hisuian Form)

Zoroark (Hisuian Form)

Braviary (Hisuian Form)

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)

Tornadus (Therian Forme)

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme)

Thundurus (Therian Forme)

Landorus (Incarnate Forme)

Landorus (Therian Forme)

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Sliggoo (Hisuian Form)

Goodra (Hisuian Form)

Avalugg (Hisuian Form)

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Decidueye (Hisuian Form)

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Perrserker

Kubfu

Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion (Male)

Basculegion (Female)

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)

Enamorus (Therian Forme)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are gearing up for the release of The Teal Mask (Part 1 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC) later this month on September 13. A steady stream of leaks has started to drop, with information regarding new Pocket Monsters, moves, abilities, and more.

You are advised to bookmark our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage to keep abreast of any new leaks, developments, announcements, and more.

Expand Tweet

For now, the Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle is live in the latest Gen IX titles, with fans having a significantly difficult time bringing down the legendary beast.