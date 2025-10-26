Best Gallade moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gallade is an excellent Gen IV Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A that can prove to be quite formidable with the right moveset and nature. It is one of the final evolutions of Ralts and evolves from a male Kirlia when exposed to a Dawn Stone.
This article covers the best moveset and nature for Gallade in Pokemon Legends Z-A so you can make effective use of this monster.
Best moveset for Gallade in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Here are the best moves to teach your Gallade in Legends Z-A:
- Swords Dance
- Psycho Cut
- Close Combat
- Night Slash
As is the case with most physical attackers in the game, Swords Dance is a highly advantageous move that increases the Pokemon's Attack stat, improving their damage.
Aside from that, Gallade being able to use Psycho Cut and Close Combat is essential to make the most out of its Psychic and Fighting-type. Both moves provide a STAB bonus.
Lastly, the Dark-type move, Night Slash, is required to counter Ghost-type Pokemon, who can prove to be one of the strongest counters to Gallade in battle.
Best nature for Gallade in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Considering Gallade already boasts high Attack, which gets further boosted upon Mega Evolution, it can be a great idea to invest in the Speed stat for this Pokemon. As such, the Jolly (+Spd, -SpAtk) nature is a good choice for this monster.
Here's where you can get the mints needed to change your Gallade's nature to Jolly:
- Jolly: Vendor sells the Jolly Mint at a store in Vert Sector 6.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Gallade stats and Galladite location
Here are Gallade and Mega Gallade's stats in Legends Z-A:
Gallade
- HP: 68
- Attack: 125
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 65
- Special Defense: 115
- Speed: 80
Mega Gallade
- HP: 68
- Attack: 165
- Defense: 95
- Special Attack: 65
- Special Defense: 115
- Speed: 110
You can evolve Gallade into Mega Gallade with Galladite, which is available for purchase at Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.
