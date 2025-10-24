How to get Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir or Gallade in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A features a variety of iconic critters to catch, with the Ralts line also returning. First introduced in Generation 3, this Psychic/Fairy-type and its subsequent forms have been a staple pick in all the series entries ever since. It evolves into Kirlia, which can either evolve into Gardevoir or Gallade depending on the Pokemon's gender.
Here's everything to know about obtaining Ralts and its evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read on for full details.
How to get Ralts in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Unlike many Pokemon, Ralts is not found in the Wild Zone areas of the game, but rather is a rare spawn around the open world of Lumiose City. The earliest it can be found is Vern Sector 4 and also in Magenta Sector 7. Since it will be around level 11-12, it is very easy to catch.
On the flip side, one of the Mystery Gift Pokemon being handed out for free by The Pokemon Company is a Ralts with a Gardevoirite, which can be redeemed online in the game for free until February 28, 2026.
How to get Kirlia in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Kirlia is the evolution of Ralts when it reaches level 20, and is also a Psychic/Fairy Pokemon. It is not found in any wild location either, so players must evolve it from Ralts. When Ralts reaches level 20, it can be evolved from the menu screen into this second form.
How to get Gardevoir in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The Psychic/Fairy Gardevoir is the third and technically final form of Ralts, achieved when Kirlia reaches level 30. Alternatively, an Alpha Gardevoir can also be found in Wild Zone 20, making it the one and only area to spawn in the game. Alpha Pokemon are quite strong, and this area has more than one Alpha, so only an end-game team will be able to take it on.
Giving it a Gardevoirite to hold allows it to turn into Mega Gardevoir, one of the many returning Megas from Pokemon X & Y, and this wonder stone can be obtained in a variety of ways. The easiest is from the Mystery Gift Ralts, but otherwise it can be bought for 240 Mega Shards from the Quasartico Inc. headquarters upon beating Main Mission 24.
How to get Gallade in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Unlike its previous forms, Gallade is a Psychic/Fighting-type. It is an alternate evolution of Kirlia, only obtainable when a male Kirlia is evolved using a Dawn Stone. This rare item can be purchased from the Stone Emporium when it becomes available for purchase for 3,000 Pokedollars after beating Main Mission 39 or as a reward for completing Side Mission 90.
Additionally, an Apha variant can also be found in WIld Zone 20, as one of the several possible wild Pokemon spawns. In case Gallade doesn't spawn, we recommend teleporting away and then returning to see if it appears, and repeat until it does. Similar to Alpha Gardevoir, it will be over level 60, making it a challenge without the right team setup.
