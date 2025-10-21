Pokemon Legends Z-A: Best team for early, mid, and late game

The best team for Pokemon Legends Z-A will vary over the course of the game, as the challenges you face will evolve. However, three broad categories can be drawn out: early-, mid-, and late-game. The best team members will also depend on the starter you choose.
I think Totodile is the best starter to pick for playing through the main missions of the game, as you can cover for its weaknesses using other available creatures. This article provides suggestions for the best early-, mid-, and late-game teams for Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best early-game team for Pokemon Legends Z-A
With Totodile as the starter, you need a reliable Fire-type attacker and a Grass-type to complete the fire-water-grass triangle for the best early-game team in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Fletchling learns Ember at level 10 and Chespin has Vine Whip and learns Leech Seed at level 15.
Gastly has Lick, that can paralyze the opponent. It also has Hex, Confuse Ray, and Curse for support. Bunnelby learns priority Quick Attack and Pikachu is very fast and provides powerful Electric-type coverage.
Best mid-game team for Pokemon Legends Z-A
For the best mid-game team in Pokemon Legends Z-A, retain your startee, which should have evolved into Croconaw by this point. It will have the Dark-type Bite before learning Crunch at level 30. Chespin and Charmander would also have evolved by now, into Quilladin and Charmeleon, completing the fire-water-grass triangle.
Diggersby provides bulk and support against Electric-type attacks. Absol, a strong Dark-type with huge offensive prowess, helps out against the many Psychic and Ghost-type trainers. Lastly, Kirlia with Draining Kiss as its main move wraps up the team to get you through the main missions in the mid-game with ease.
Best late-game team for Pokemon Legends Z-A
For the best end-game team in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you should have all Mega Evolutions. Here are the moves each of these Pokemon should run:
- Feraligatr: Crunch, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump, and Surf
- Charizard: Air Slash, Flamethrower, Dragon Claw, and Thunder Punch
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Earthquake, Dig, and Shadow Claw
- Lucario: Aura Sphere, Metal Claw, Ice Punch, and Shadow Ball
- Gardevoir: Draining Kiss, Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, and Thunderbolt
- Dragonite: Draco Meteor, Outrage, Air Slash, and Blizzard
Some of these are special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
With these creatures in your team, all leveled up to 60+ for the late-game phase, you won't have trouble completing the game.
