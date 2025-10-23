How to get Mareep, Flaffy, and Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is teeming with not just critters from the Kalos region, but also those from previous Generations. One of the most reliable Electric-types from the past is Mareep, the sheep Pokemon. With two evolutions ahead of it, namely Flaaffy and Ampharos, this is a solid mono-Electric critter available from the start of the game.
What's more is that the final evolution, Ampharos, also has a Mega Evolution, incentivizing players to add this Pokemon to their party. Here's how to get each form.
Also Read: Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
How to get Mareep in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mareep is one of the earliest critters encountered in the game, as it can be obtained in the starter Wild Zone 1. A couple of them can be found wandering around the grass patch near the exit gate next to the Pokemon Reserach Lab. Considering how early this Pokemon can be found, it is very easy to catch.
Additionally, a Shiny Mareep can be encountered during Side Mission 17: A Shiny Mareep?; for the uninitiated, Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare, alternate colored versions of Pokemon, and are considered a much sought-after collector's item among fans.
How to get Flaaffy in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Flaaffy is the evolution of this adorable Sheep Pokemon, obtained after the Mareep reaches level 15. Players will get the option to Evolve Mareep, when eligible, after which it will turn into Flaaffy. Alternatively, it can also be encountered in Wild Zones 6 and 16.
How to get Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Ampharos is the final evolution of Mareep, evolving when Flaaffy reaches level 30. Unlike the other forms, it does not spawn in the wild with one exception: An Alpha Ampharos in Wild Zone 16. Otherwise, players are only left with the option of raising their Flaaffy to get Ampharos.
This is worth it, however, as players can Mega Evolve it after obtaining an Ampharosite. This key item is a reward to players after defeating Rogue Mega Ampharos during the story's main questline. This form turns the single-type Electric Pokemon into a dual Electric/Dragon-type while also empowering its stats.
Check out more articles:
- All Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Pokemon Legends Z-A: Best team for early, mid, and late game
- Pokemon Legends Z-A ending explained
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨