All Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

|Number
|Side Mission
|Reward
|1
|A Big Ol' Bunnelby
|$400
2 Fresh Water
Alpha Bunnelby encounter
|2
|A Use for an Evolution Stone
|$800
5 Poké Balls
3 Potions
Heracross
|3
|Sableye in the Cemetery
|$4,000
2 Revive
|4
|A Break Time Battle
|$1,200
3 Exp. Candy S
1 Fresh Water
Unlock Holovator
|5
|I'd Like to See an Ekans!
|$500
3 Pecha Berry
3 Cheri Berry
1 Soda Pop
|6
|Long-Range Moves Have Style
|$1,000
1 Nugget
|7
|A Feisty Chespin
|$1,000
3 Exp. Candy XS
1 Exp. Candy S
Chespin
|8
|Get Well, Fennekin
|$1,200
3 Exp. Candy XS
1 Exp. Candy S
Fennekin
|9
|A Challenge from Froakie
|$1,800
3 Exp. Candy XS
1 Exp. Candy S
Froakie
|10
|Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves
|$800
2 Sachet
5 Persim Berry
|11
|The Kakuna Master
|$700
1 Silver Powder
5 Net Balls
|12
|The Many Flowers of Flabébé
|$1,500
1 Rare Candy
More hair colors
|13
|Stumped at the Fountain
|$1,000
3 Nest Balls
|14
|Slurpuff's Café Visit
|$3,000
2 Whipped Dream
|15
|A Sensitive Audino
|$900
3 Revive
5 Super Potion
|16
|The Budew Show
|$10,000
1 Miracle Seed
|17
|A Shiny Mareep?
|$500
3 Pretty Feather
Shiny Mareep encounter
|18
|A Pan-tastic Pot of Tea
|$1,000
3 HP Up
1 White Herb
|19
|Poisonous, Paralyzing Strategies
|$1,200
5 Potion
3 Poké Balls
|20
|A Berry Clever Plan
|$900
10 Oran Berry
2 Exp. Candy XS
|21
|Spewpa in the Museum
|$3,000
1 Wise Glasses
3 Normal Gems
Spewpa
|22
|A Call from Mable
$1,0003 Exp. Candy XL2 Exp. Candy S Charmander, Squirtle, OR Bulbasaur
|23
|Underneath the Holovator
|$1,500
1 Soft Sand
1 Revive
Unlock Holovator
|24
|An Abra Playmate
|$300
5 Exp. Candy XS
Riolu
|25
|Trubblesome Patrons
|$1,200
2 Rare Candy
5 Dusk Ball
|26
|Burn, Litleo, Burn
|$900
TM 57 Will-O-Wisp
1 Fire Stone
|27
|Restored from a Fossil!
|$2,500
1 Hard Stone
10 Kelpsy Berry
Tyrunt OR Amaura
|28
|Who Says Normal Is Weak?
|$3,300
1 Silk Scarf
Unlock Battles: One Star
|29
|Full Course of Battles: One Star
|$300
TM 85 Substitute
2 Protein
2 Iron
|30
|Show Me a Mega Camerupt!
|$1,200
2 Fresh Water
|31
|Show Me a Mega Sableye!
|$3,000
Soda Pop x2
|32
|Show Me a Mega Medicham!
|$5,000
Lemonade x2
Exp. Candy M x1
|33
|Who has the Bigger Magikarp?
|$1,500
1 Pearl
10 Exp. Candy S
|34
|Moves That Put a Wall
|$1,100
TM Reflect
1 Lemonade
|35
|Guidance from a Yoga Master
|$2,000
1 Twisted Spoon
5 Exp. Candy S
|36
|Some Friendly Competition
|$3,000
1 Soothe Bell
|37
|Binacle by the Boatload
|$1,500
3 Pearl
|38
|Chasing Status
|$2,500
3 Protein
3 Calcium
1 Power Bracer
|39
|Slowpoke for Slowpoke
|$1,000
1 Pearl
1 Power Belt
Galarian Slowpoke
|40
|A Holovator Without Power
|$1,700
3 Ultra Ball
10 Mega Shard
Unlock Holovator
|41
|Watch Out for Traps
|$1,300
TM 88 Spikes
5 Super Potion
|42
|A Fan of Fairy Types
|$2,400
1 Fairy Feather
|43
|A Big Weedle Protection
|$1,500
5 Sitrus Berry
5 Hondew Berry
5 Rindo Berry
Alpha Weedle encounter
|44
|Vanillite's Fragrant Snow
|$2,500
Leaf Stone x 1
Quiet Mint x 3
|45
|On Maintenance Duty
|$800
1 Serious Mint
10 Chilan Berry
Unlock Holovator
|46
|Pidgeot Soaring High
|$2,600
TM Fly
5 Repeat Ball
|47
|Becoming a Furfrou Trimmer
|$800
1 Revive
3 Exp. Candy S
|48
|All Tied Up
|$1,500
10 Net Balls
|49
|Hit and Heal
|$1,500
1 Big Root
10 Sitrus Berry
|50
|Just a Few Questions for You...
|$2,000
3 Lax Mint
|51
|Floette Frolicking with Flowers
|$2,500
Rare Candy x2
|52
|Numel Frozen Solid
|$900
3 Ice Heal
2 Exp. Candy M
|53
|The Most Electrifying Eelektrik
|$1,800
1 Thunder Stone
1 Calcium
|54
|Get ENERGIZED!
|$3,000
1 Scope Lens
3 Ultra Balls
|55
|Carvanha, Menace of the Deep!
|$1,800
3 Drive Ball
2 Exp. Candy M
|56
|We'll Just Muscle Our Way Through!
|$900
1 Muscle Band
Unlock Holovator
|57
|The Camerupt Entrepreneur
|$4,500
1 Fire Stone
1 Charcoal
|58
|Better to Detect Than to Protect
|$1,500
1 Black Belt
3 Exp. Candy M
|59
|A Rematch with Hawlucha!
|$2,500
1 Focus Sash
5 Coba Berry
|60
|Full Course of Battles: Two Stars
|$1,000
TM 94 Whirlwind
3 Calcium
3 Zinc
|61
|My Favourite Holovator
|$2,000
1 Poison Barb
20 Mega Shard
Use of Holovator
|62
|Becoming A Pro Furfrou Trimmer
|$1,600
Revive x 3
Exp Candy M x 3
More Furfrou styles
|63
|An Extra-Large Gogoat
|$8,000
10 Carbos
|64
|Let It Rain, Let It Pour
|$2,000
1 Mystic Water
1 Fresh Water
|65
|Apartment Block Eeriness
|$4,000
1 Magnet
5 Wacan Berry
|66
|Investigating with Shuppet
|$3,000
5 Exp. Candy M
|67
|Sylveon the Soother
|$2,700
1 Shell Bell
5 Hondew Berry
|68
|The Best Use for Leftovers
|$1,500
1 Leftovers
|69
|A Sky Battle, for Old Times' Sake
|$3,900
1 Sharp Beak
1 Power Anklet
|70
|Who's the Strongest, Huh?!
|$2,000
1 Black Glasses
1 Focus Band
|71
|The Burning Gaze of Watchog
|$1,200
1 Assault Vest
3 Full Heal
Unlock Holovator
|72
|Find My Galarian Stunfisk!
|$800
1 Max Revive
1 Power Weight
|73
|Full Course of Battles: High Rolling
|$1,500
10 Qualot Berry
10 Grepa Berry
10 Kelpsy Berry
|74
|Delibird Gets in a Flap
|$500
Aspear Berry
5 Seed of Mastery
|75
|Some Unusual Pokémon
|$3,200
1 Galarica Cuff
1 Galarica Wreath
|76
|Let's Learn About Mega Evolution!
|$500
100 Mega Shard
|77
|Catch Mawile If You Can
|$1,900
20 Ultra Balls
|78
|Inkay's Fragrant Ink
|$2,000
Big Pearl x 3
|79
|A Fateful Swing of a Metronome
|$1,400
TM 99 Metronome
|80
|A Shocking Territorial Dispute
|$3,500
4 Quick Ball
1 Lumiose Galette
Unlock Holovator
|81
|Pancham the Courier
|$1,200
2 Lumiose Galette
1 Lemonade
|82
|Clauncher Launching Water Gun
|$1,500
3 Pearl
1 Big Pearl
|83
|Honedge's Cutting Edge
|$1,000
1 Dusk Stone
2 Hyper Potion
|84
|Strike First to Make 'Em Flinch!
|$2,800
1 King's Rock
|85
|Follow Litwick!
|$1,300
1 Life Orb
|86
|Who Messed Upon the Garden?
|$2,000
1 Weakness Policy
3 Adamant Mint
|87
|Becoming a Peerless Furfrou Trimmer
|$2,400
Max Revive x 1
Exp Candy L x 2
|88
|The Nervous Novice Cabbie
|$4,500
TM 47 Agility
10 Swift Feather
|89
|Up, Up, and Away After Emolga!
|$2,000
8 Kelpsy Berry
8 Pomeg Berry
8 Tamato Berry
|90
|Froslass's Unfinished Business
|$400
1 Dawn Stone
|91
|Dragon You into Battle
|$5,000
1 Dragon Fang
5 Haban Berry
|92
|The Beldum Blockade
|$3,000
1 Rocky Helmet
1 Full Restore
Unlock Holovator
|93
|Finding a Place for Heliolisk
|$4,000
1 Sun Stone
2 Exp. Candy M
|94
|Full Course of Battles:
Three Stars
|$2,000
TM Knock Off
5 HP Up
5 Carbos
|95
|A Haunting Experience
|$4,444
1 Spell Tag
|96
|Let Us Battle... Artistically
|$1,900
TM 48 Self-Destruct
2 Bottle Cap
|97
|Stop the Runaway Whirlipede!
|$3,900
3 Repeat Ball
3 Quick Ball
|98
|Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo
|$6,000
5 Seed of Mastery
2 Rare Candy
|99
|Pleasing Aron's Palate
|$3,500
5 Zinc
1 Power Band
|100
|Starmie on High
|$2,000
1 Eviolite
1 Big Pearl
|101
|Steadfast as Steel
|$3,000
1 Metal Coat
2 Exp. Candy M
|102
|A Chilling Challenge
|$4,200
1 Never-Melt Ice
1 Ice Stone
|103
|Facing the Furfrou League
|Gold Bottle Cap x 1
|104
|Abuzz About Bug Types
|$2,500
5 Exp. Candy M
1 Power Lens
|105
|Trevenant, the Haunted Elder Tree!
|$4,800
Dusk Ball x 3
Soda Pop x 1
|106
|Klefki's Lost Key
|$5,000
1 Nugget
|107
|The World's Greatest Pikachu!
|$700
1 Light Ball
3 Exp. Candy L
|108
|Alola, Raichu!
|$500
5 Tamato Berry
5 Pomeg Berry
Alolan Raichu
|109
|Wondrous Self-Healing Pokémon
|$4,500
1 Lucky Egg
5 Full Restore
2 Max Revive
|110
|A Tune That Beckons Doom
|$3,400
5 Kasib Berry
5 Exp. Candy M
|111
|My Adorable, Adorable Babies
|$20,000
12 Moomoo Milk
|112
|Exploring the Scents of Spritzee
|$4,000
3 Modest Mint
1 Exp. Candy L
|113
|Bergmite sur un Avalugg
|$5,000
4 Exp. Candy L
|114
|A Feather from Skarmory
|$3,500
1 Metal Coat
3 Babiri Berry
|115
|Tyrantrum's Furios Jaws
|$5,000
Protein x 10
|116
|Show the Power of Aurorus!
|$1,000
3 Rare Candy
1 Lemonade
|117
|Josée's Training
|$1,500
1 Expert Belt
10 Seed of Mastery
|118
|Goodbye, Gengar!
|4,000
1x Exp. Candy L
1x Exp. Candy XL
|119
|Le Super-Tournoi de Jacinthe
|3x Luxury Ball