All Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:22 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A all missions
Here is every mission available in the game, from main story to side content (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a sprawling single-player adventure that sprawls across the newly enriched Lumiose City. With a story centered around finding out the cause behind Pokemon suffering from Rogue Mega Evolutions around the city, this game will take at least couple dozen hours to see through.

Ad

This number will balloon further if players decide to pursue the 100+ side missions available across the campaign. As such, we have compiled the full list of the story and side missions available in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Here are the details.

Read More: Nintendo Switch vs. Switch 2: Which should you use to play Pokemon Legends Z-A?

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Main Missions listed

Battle wild Pokemon and make new friends in this new story set in the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Battle wild Pokemon and make new friends in this new story set in the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a total of 37 main missions in the game which are as follows:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • 01: Get Your Travel Bag Back
  • 02: Escape from the Battle Zone
  • 03: A New Life in Lumiose City
  • 04: Battling in the Z-A Royale
  • 05: The City in the Shadow of the Prism Tower
  • 06: Reaching Rank X
  • 07: Reaching Rank W
  • 08: Reaching Rank V
  • 09: Chase that Mysterious Pokemon
  • 10: The Secrets of Mega Evolution
  • 11: A Rogue Mega Slowbro
  • 12: A Rogue Mega Camerupt
  • 13: A Rogue Mega Victreebell
  • 14: Reaching Rank E
  • 15: A Job for Team MZ
  • 16: A Rogue Mega Beedrill
  • 17: A Rogue Mega Hawlucha
  • 18: A Rogue Mega Banette
  • 19: Reaching Rank D
  • 20: A Request from the Rust Syndicate
  • 21: A Rogue Mega Mawile
  • 22: A Rogue Mega Barbaracle
  • 23: A Rogue Mega Ampharos
  • 24: Reaching Rank C
  • 25: A Showdown on the Battle Court
  • 26: An Invitation from the SBC
  • 27: A Rogue Mega Frosslass
  • 28: A Rogue Mega Altaria
  • 29: A Rogue Mega Venusaur
  • 30: Reaching Rank B
  • 31: A Summons from Vinnie
  • 32: A Rogue Mega Dragonite
  • 33: A Rogue Mega Tyranitar
  • 34: A Rogue Mega Starmie
  • 35: Reaching Rank A
  • 36: Prism Tower's Dark Turn
  • 37: Operation Project Lumiose
Ad

Read More: Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Escape from the Battle Zone

All Side Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Find rare Pokemon in these side quest encounters (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Find rare Pokemon in these side quest encounters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The game boasts more than triple the number of side quests to tackle in the open world. These become available as players progress through the main story, many of which range from quick-bite sized battles to must-play quests that reward players with unique Pokemon.

Ad

We have also listed the rewards for each side mission so players can prioritize which ones they want to go after first, as they become available:

NumberSide MissionReward
1A Big Ol' Bunnelby$400
2 Fresh Water
Alpha Bunnelby encounter
2A Use for an Evolution Stone$800
5 Poké Balls
3 Potions
Heracross
3Sableye in the Cemetery$4,000
2 Revive
4A Break Time Battle$1,200
3 Exp. Candy S
1 Fresh Water
Unlock Holovator
5I'd Like to See an Ekans!$500
3 Pecha Berry
3 Cheri Berry
1 Soda Pop
6Long-Range Moves Have Style$1,000
1 Nugget
7A Feisty Chespin$1,000
3 Exp. Candy XS
1 Exp. Candy S
Chespin
8Get Well, Fennekin$1,200
3 Exp. Candy XS
1 Exp. Candy S
Fennekin
9A Challenge from Froakie$1,800
3 Exp. Candy XS
1 Exp. Candy S
Froakie
10Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves$800
2 Sachet
5 Persim Berry
11The Kakuna Master$700
1 Silver Powder
5 Net Balls
12The Many Flowers of Flabébé$1,500
1 Rare Candy
More hair colors
13Stumped at the Fountain$1,000
3 Nest Balls
14Slurpuff's Café Visit$3,000
2 Whipped Dream
15A Sensitive Audino$900
3 Revive
5 Super Potion
16The Budew Show$10,000
1 Miracle Seed
17A Shiny Mareep?$500
3 Pretty Feather
Shiny Mareep encounter
18A Pan-tastic Pot of Tea$1,000
3 HP Up
1 White Herb
19Poisonous, Paralyzing Strategies$1,200
5 Potion
3 Poké Balls
20A Berry Clever Plan$900
10 Oran Berry
2 Exp. Candy XS
21Spewpa in the Museum$3,000
1 Wise Glasses
3 Normal Gems
Spewpa
22A Call from Mable
$1,0003 Exp. Candy XL2 Exp. Candy S Charmander, Squirtle, OR Bulbasaur
23Underneath the Holovator$1,500
1 Soft Sand
1 Revive
Unlock Holovator
24An Abra Playmate$300
5 Exp. Candy XS
Riolu
25Trubblesome Patrons$1,200
2 Rare Candy
5 Dusk Ball
26Burn, Litleo, Burn$900
TM 57 Will-O-Wisp
1 Fire Stone
27Restored from a Fossil!$2,500
1 Hard Stone
10 Kelpsy Berry
Tyrunt OR Amaura
28Who Says Normal Is Weak?$3,300
1 Silk Scarf
Unlock Battles: One Star
29Full Course of Battles: One Star$300
TM 85 Substitute
2 Protein
2 Iron
30Show Me a Mega Camerupt!$1,200
2 Fresh Water
31Show Me a Mega Sableye!$3,000
Soda Pop x2
32Show Me a Mega Medicham!$5,000
Lemonade x2
Exp. Candy M x1
33Who has the Bigger Magikarp?$1,500
1 Pearl
10 Exp. Candy S
34Moves That Put a Wall$1,100
TM Reflect
1 Lemonade
35Guidance from a Yoga Master$2,000
1 Twisted Spoon
5 Exp. Candy S
36Some Friendly Competition$3,000
1 Soothe Bell
37Binacle by the Boatload$1,500
3 Pearl
38Chasing Status$2,500
3 Protein
3 Calcium
1 Power Bracer
39Slowpoke for Slowpoke$1,000
1 Pearl
1 Power Belt
Galarian Slowpoke
40A Holovator Without Power$1,700
3 Ultra Ball
10 Mega Shard
Unlock Holovator
41Watch Out for Traps$1,300
TM 88 Spikes
5 Super Potion
42A Fan of Fairy Types$2,400
1 Fairy Feather
43A Big Weedle Protection$1,500
5 Sitrus Berry
5 Hondew Berry
5 Rindo Berry
Alpha Weedle encounter
44Vanillite's Fragrant Snow$2,500
Leaf Stone x 1
Quiet Mint x 3
45On Maintenance Duty$800
1 Serious Mint
10 Chilan Berry
Unlock Holovator
46Pidgeot Soaring High$2,600
TM Fly
5 Repeat Ball
47Becoming a Furfrou Trimmer$800
1 Revive
3 Exp. Candy S
48All Tied Up$1,500
10 Net Balls
49Hit and Heal$1,500
1 Big Root
10 Sitrus Berry
50Just a Few Questions for You...$2,000
3 Lax Mint
51Floette Frolicking with Flowers$2,500
Rare Candy x2
52Numel Frozen Solid$900
3 Ice Heal
2 Exp. Candy M
53The Most Electrifying Eelektrik$1,800
1 Thunder Stone
1 Calcium
54Get ENERGIZED!$3,000
1 Scope Lens
3 Ultra Balls
55Carvanha, Menace of the Deep!$1,800
3 Drive Ball
2 Exp. Candy M
56We'll Just Muscle Our Way Through!$900
1 Muscle Band
Unlock Holovator
57The Camerupt Entrepreneur$4,500
1 Fire Stone
1 Charcoal
58Better to Detect Than to Protect$1,500
1 Black Belt
3 Exp. Candy M
59A Rematch with Hawlucha!$2,500
1 Focus Sash
5 Coba Berry
60Full Course of Battles: Two Stars$1,000
TM 94 Whirlwind
3 Calcium
3 Zinc
61My Favourite Holovator$2,000
1 Poison Barb
20 Mega Shard
Use of Holovator
62Becoming A Pro Furfrou Trimmer$1,600
Revive x 3
Exp Candy M x 3
More Furfrou styles
63An Extra-Large Gogoat$8,000
10 Carbos
64Let It Rain, Let It Pour$2,000
1 Mystic Water
1 Fresh Water
65Apartment Block Eeriness$4,000
1 Magnet
5 Wacan Berry
66Investigating with Shuppet$3,000
5 Exp. Candy M
67Sylveon the Soother$2,700
1 Shell Bell
5 Hondew Berry
68The Best Use for Leftovers$1,500
1 Leftovers
69A Sky Battle, for Old Times' Sake$3,900
1 Sharp Beak
1 Power Anklet
70Who's the Strongest, Huh?!$2,000
1 Black Glasses
1 Focus Band
71The Burning Gaze of Watchog$1,200
1 Assault Vest
3 Full Heal
Unlock Holovator
72Find My Galarian Stunfisk!$800
1 Max Revive
1 Power Weight
73Full Course of Battles: High Rolling$1,500
10 Qualot Berry
10 Grepa Berry
10 Kelpsy Berry
74Delibird Gets in a Flap$500
Aspear Berry
5 Seed of Mastery
75Some Unusual Pokémon$3,200
1 Galarica Cuff
1 Galarica Wreath
76Let's Learn About Mega Evolution!$500
100 Mega Shard
77Catch Mawile If You Can$1,900
20 Ultra Balls
78Inkay's Fragrant Ink$2,000
Big Pearl x 3
79A Fateful Swing of a Metronome$1,400
TM 99 Metronome
80A Shocking Territorial Dispute$3,500
4 Quick Ball
1 Lumiose Galette
Unlock Holovator
81Pancham the Courier$1,200
2 Lumiose Galette
1 Lemonade
82Clauncher Launching Water Gun$1,500
3 Pearl
1 Big Pearl
83Honedge's Cutting Edge$1,000
1 Dusk Stone
2 Hyper Potion
84Strike First to Make 'Em Flinch!$2,800
1 King's Rock
85Follow Litwick!$1,300
1 Life Orb
86Who Messed Upon the Garden?$2,000
1 Weakness Policy
3 Adamant Mint
87Becoming a Peerless Furfrou Trimmer$2,400
Max Revive x 1
Exp Candy L x 2
88The Nervous Novice Cabbie$4,500
TM 47 Agility
10 Swift Feather
89Up, Up, and Away After Emolga!$2,000
8 Kelpsy Berry
8 Pomeg Berry
8 Tamato Berry
90Froslass's Unfinished Business$400
1 Dawn Stone
91Dragon You into Battle$5,000
1 Dragon Fang
5 Haban Berry
92The Beldum Blockade$3,000
1 Rocky Helmet
1 Full Restore
Unlock Holovator
93Finding a Place for Heliolisk$4,000
1 Sun Stone
2 Exp. Candy M
94Full Course of Battles:
Three Stars		$2,000
TM Knock Off
5 HP Up
5 Carbos
95A Haunting Experience$4,444
1 Spell Tag
96Let Us Battle... Artistically$1,900
TM 48 Self-Destruct
2 Bottle Cap
97Stop the Runaway Whirlipede!$3,900
3 Repeat Ball
3 Quick Ball
98Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo$6,000
5 Seed of Mastery
2 Rare Candy
99Pleasing Aron's Palate$3,500
5 Zinc
1 Power Band
100Starmie on High$2,000
1 Eviolite
1 Big Pearl
101Steadfast as Steel$3,000
1 Metal Coat
2 Exp. Candy M
102A Chilling Challenge$4,200
1 Never-Melt Ice
1 Ice Stone
103Facing the Furfrou LeagueGold Bottle Cap x 1
104Abuzz About Bug Types$2,500
5 Exp. Candy M
1 Power Lens
105Trevenant, the Haunted Elder Tree!$4,800
Dusk Ball x 3
Soda Pop x 1
106Klefki's Lost Key$5,000
1 Nugget
107The World's Greatest Pikachu!$700
1 Light Ball
3 Exp. Candy L
108Alola, Raichu!$500
5 Tamato Berry
5 Pomeg Berry
Alolan Raichu
109Wondrous Self-Healing Pokémon$4,500
1 Lucky Egg
5 Full Restore
2 Max Revive
110A Tune That Beckons Doom$3,400
5 Kasib Berry
5 Exp. Candy M
111My Adorable, Adorable Babies$20,000
12 Moomoo Milk
112Exploring the Scents of Spritzee$4,000
3 Modest Mint
1 Exp. Candy L
113Bergmite sur un Avalugg$5,000
4 Exp. Candy L
114A Feather from Skarmory$3,500
1 Metal Coat
3 Babiri Berry
115Tyrantrum's Furios Jaws$5,000
Protein x 10
116Show the Power of Aurorus!$1,000
3 Rare Candy
1 Lemonade
117Josée's Training$1,500
1 Expert Belt
10 Seed of Mastery
118Goodbye, Gengar!4,000
1x Exp. Candy L
1x Exp. Candy XL
119Le Super-Tournoi de Jacinthe3x Luxury Ball
Ad

Check out more articles:

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Patil
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications