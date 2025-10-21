All Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a sprawling single-player adventure that sprawls across the newly enriched Lumiose City. With a story centered around finding out the cause behind Pokemon suffering from Rogue Mega Evolutions around the city, this game will take at least couple dozen hours to see through.

This number will balloon further if players decide to pursue the 100+ side missions available across the campaign. As such, we have compiled the full list of the story and side missions available in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Here are the details.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Main Missions listed

Battle wild Pokemon and make new friends in this new story set in the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a total of 37 main missions in the game which are as follows:

01: Get Your Travel Bag Back

02: Escape from the Battle Zone

03: A New Life in Lumiose City

04: Battling in the Z-A Royale

05: The City in the Shadow of the Prism Tower

06: Reaching Rank X

07: Reaching Rank W

08: Reaching Rank V

09: Chase that Mysterious Pokemon

10: The Secrets of Mega Evolution

11: A Rogue Mega Slowbro

12: A Rogue Mega Camerupt

13: A Rogue Mega Victreebell

14: Reaching Rank E

15: A Job for Team MZ

16: A Rogue Mega Beedrill

17: A Rogue Mega Hawlucha

18: A Rogue Mega Banette

19: Reaching Rank D

20: A Request from the Rust Syndicate

21: A Rogue Mega Mawile

22: A Rogue Mega Barbaracle

23: A Rogue Mega Ampharos

24: Reaching Rank C

25: A Showdown on the Battle Court

26: An Invitation from the SBC

27: A Rogue Mega Frosslass

28: A Rogue Mega Altaria

29: A Rogue Mega Venusaur

30: Reaching Rank B

31: A Summons from Vinnie

32: A Rogue Mega Dragonite

33: A Rogue Mega Tyranitar

34: A Rogue Mega Starmie

35: Reaching Rank A

36: Prism Tower's Dark Turn

37: Operation Project Lumiose

All Side Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Find rare Pokemon in these side quest encounters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The game boasts more than triple the number of side quests to tackle in the open world. These become available as players progress through the main story, many of which range from quick-bite sized battles to must-play quests that reward players with unique Pokemon.

We have also listed the rewards for each side mission so players can prioritize which ones they want to go after first, as they become available:

Number Side Mission Reward 1 A Big Ol' Bunnelby $400

2 Fresh Water

Alpha Bunnelby encounter 2 A Use for an Evolution Stone $800

5 Poké Balls

3 Potions

Heracross 3 Sableye in the Cemetery $4,000

2 Revive 4 A Break Time Battle $1,200

3 Exp. Candy S

1 Fresh Water

Unlock Holovator 5 I'd Like to See an Ekans! $500

3 Pecha Berry

3 Cheri Berry

1 Soda Pop 6 Long-Range Moves Have Style $1,000

1 Nugget 7 A Feisty Chespin $1,000

3 Exp. Candy XS

1 Exp. Candy S

Chespin 8 Get Well, Fennekin $1,200

3 Exp. Candy XS

1 Exp. Candy S

Fennekin 9 A Challenge from Froakie $1,800

3 Exp. Candy XS

1 Exp. Candy S

Froakie 10 Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves $800

2 Sachet

5 Persim Berry 11 The Kakuna Master $700

1 Silver Powder

5 Net Balls 12 The Many Flowers of Flabébé $1,500

1 Rare Candy

More hair colors 13 Stumped at the Fountain $1,000

3 Nest Balls 14 Slurpuff's Café Visit $3,000

2 Whipped Dream 15 A Sensitive Audino $900

3 Revive

5 Super Potion 16 The Budew Show $10,000

1 Miracle Seed 17 A Shiny Mareep? $500

3 Pretty Feather

Shiny Mareep encounter 18 A Pan-tastic Pot of Tea $1,000

3 HP Up

1 White Herb 19 Poisonous, Paralyzing Strategies $1,200

5 Potion

3 Poké Balls 20 A Berry Clever Plan $900

10 Oran Berry

2 Exp. Candy XS 21 Spewpa in the Museum $3,000

1 Wise Glasses

3 Normal Gems

Spewpa 22 A Call from Mable $1,0003 Exp. Candy XL2 Exp. Candy S Charmander, Squirtle, OR Bulbasaur 23 Underneath the Holovator $1,500

1 Soft Sand

1 Revive

Unlock Holovator 24 An Abra Playmate $300

5 Exp. Candy XS

Riolu 25 Trubblesome Patrons $1,200

2 Rare Candy

5 Dusk Ball 26 Burn, Litleo, Burn $900

TM 57 Will-O-Wisp

1 Fire Stone 27 Restored from a Fossil! $2,500

1 Hard Stone

10 Kelpsy Berry

Tyrunt OR Amaura 28 Who Says Normal Is Weak? $3,300

1 Silk Scarf

Unlock Battles: One Star 29 Full Course of Battles: One Star $300

TM 85 Substitute

2 Protein

2 Iron 30 Show Me a Mega Camerupt! $1,200

2 Fresh Water 31 Show Me a Mega Sableye! $3,000

Soda Pop x2 32 Show Me a Mega Medicham! $5,000

Lemonade x2

Exp. Candy M x1 33 Who has the Bigger Magikarp? $1,500

1 Pearl

10 Exp. Candy S 34 Moves That Put a Wall $1,100

TM Reflect

1 Lemonade 35 Guidance from a Yoga Master $2,000

1 Twisted Spoon

5 Exp. Candy S 36 Some Friendly Competition $3,000

1 Soothe Bell 37 Binacle by the Boatload $1,500

3 Pearl 38 Chasing Status $2,500

3 Protein

3 Calcium

1 Power Bracer 39 Slowpoke for Slowpoke $1,000

1 Pearl

1 Power Belt

Galarian Slowpoke 40 A Holovator Without Power $1,700

3 Ultra Ball

10 Mega Shard

Unlock Holovator 41 Watch Out for Traps $1,300

TM 88 Spikes

5 Super Potion 42 A Fan of Fairy Types $2,400

1 Fairy Feather 43 A Big Weedle Protection $1,500

5 Sitrus Berry

5 Hondew Berry

5 Rindo Berry

Alpha Weedle encounter 44 Vanillite's Fragrant Snow $2,500

Leaf Stone x 1

Quiet Mint x 3 45 On Maintenance Duty $800

1 Serious Mint

10 Chilan Berry

Unlock Holovator 46 Pidgeot Soaring High $2,600

TM Fly

5 Repeat Ball 47 Becoming a Furfrou Trimmer $800

1 Revive

3 Exp. Candy S 48 All Tied Up $1,500

10 Net Balls 49 Hit and Heal $1,500

1 Big Root

10 Sitrus Berry 50 Just a Few Questions for You... $2,000

3 Lax Mint 51 Floette Frolicking with Flowers $2,500

Rare Candy x2 52 Numel Frozen Solid $900

3 Ice Heal

2 Exp. Candy M 53 The Most Electrifying Eelektrik $1,800

1 Thunder Stone

1 Calcium 54 Get ENERGIZED! $3,000

1 Scope Lens

3 Ultra Balls 55 Carvanha, Menace of the Deep! $1,800

3 Drive Ball

2 Exp. Candy M 56 We'll Just Muscle Our Way Through! $900

1 Muscle Band

Unlock Holovator 57 The Camerupt Entrepreneur $4,500

1 Fire Stone

1 Charcoal 58 Better to Detect Than to Protect $1,500

1 Black Belt

3 Exp. Candy M 59 A Rematch with Hawlucha! $2,500

1 Focus Sash

5 Coba Berry 60 Full Course of Battles: Two Stars $1,000

TM 94 Whirlwind

3 Calcium

3 Zinc 61 My Favourite Holovator $2,000

1 Poison Barb

20 Mega Shard

Use of Holovator 62 Becoming A Pro Furfrou Trimmer $1,600

Revive x 3

Exp Candy M x 3

More Furfrou styles 63 An Extra-Large Gogoat $8,000

10 Carbos 64 Let It Rain, Let It Pour $2,000

1 Mystic Water

1 Fresh Water 65 Apartment Block Eeriness $4,000

1 Magnet

5 Wacan Berry 66 Investigating with Shuppet $3,000

5 Exp. Candy M 67 Sylveon the Soother $2,700

1 Shell Bell

5 Hondew Berry 68 The Best Use for Leftovers $1,500

1 Leftovers 69 A Sky Battle, for Old Times' Sake $3,900

1 Sharp Beak

1 Power Anklet 70 Who's the Strongest, Huh?! $2,000

1 Black Glasses

1 Focus Band 71 The Burning Gaze of Watchog $1,200

1 Assault Vest

3 Full Heal

Unlock Holovator 72 Find My Galarian Stunfisk! $800

1 Max Revive

1 Power Weight 73 Full Course of Battles: High Rolling $1,500

10 Qualot Berry

10 Grepa Berry

10 Kelpsy Berry 74 Delibird Gets in a Flap $500

Aspear Berry

5 Seed of Mastery 75 Some Unusual Pokémon $3,200

1 Galarica Cuff

1 Galarica Wreath 76 Let's Learn About Mega Evolution! $500

100 Mega Shard 77 Catch Mawile If You Can $1,900

20 Ultra Balls 78 Inkay's Fragrant Ink $2,000

Big Pearl x 3 79 A Fateful Swing of a Metronome $1,400

TM 99 Metronome 80 A Shocking Territorial Dispute $3,500

4 Quick Ball

1 Lumiose Galette

Unlock Holovator 81 Pancham the Courier $1,200

2 Lumiose Galette

1 Lemonade 82 Clauncher Launching Water Gun $1,500

3 Pearl

1 Big Pearl 83 Honedge's Cutting Edge $1,000

1 Dusk Stone

2 Hyper Potion 84 Strike First to Make 'Em Flinch! $2,800

1 King's Rock 85 Follow Litwick! $1,300

1 Life Orb 86 Who Messed Upon the Garden? $2,000

1 Weakness Policy

3 Adamant Mint 87 Becoming a Peerless Furfrou Trimmer $2,400

Max Revive x 1

Exp Candy L x 2 88 The Nervous Novice Cabbie $4,500

TM 47 Agility

10 Swift Feather 89 Up, Up, and Away After Emolga! $2,000

8 Kelpsy Berry

8 Pomeg Berry

8 Tamato Berry 90 Froslass's Unfinished Business $400

1 Dawn Stone 91 Dragon You into Battle $5,000

1 Dragon Fang

5 Haban Berry 92 The Beldum Blockade $3,000

1 Rocky Helmet

1 Full Restore

Unlock Holovator 93 Finding a Place for Heliolisk $4,000

1 Sun Stone

2 Exp. Candy M 94 Full Course of Battles:

Three Stars $2,000

TM Knock Off

5 HP Up

5 Carbos 95 A Haunting Experience $4,444

1 Spell Tag 96 Let Us Battle... Artistically $1,900

TM 48 Self-Destruct

2 Bottle Cap 97 Stop the Runaway Whirlipede! $3,900

3 Repeat Ball

3 Quick Ball 98 Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo $6,000

5 Seed of Mastery

2 Rare Candy 99 Pleasing Aron's Palate $3,500

5 Zinc

1 Power Band 100 Starmie on High $2,000

1 Eviolite

1 Big Pearl 101 Steadfast as Steel $3,000

1 Metal Coat

2 Exp. Candy M 102 A Chilling Challenge $4,200

1 Never-Melt Ice

1 Ice Stone 103 Facing the Furfrou League Gold Bottle Cap x 1 104 Abuzz About Bug Types $2,500

5 Exp. Candy M

1 Power Lens 105 Trevenant, the Haunted Elder Tree! $4,800

Dusk Ball x 3

Soda Pop x 1 106 Klefki's Lost Key $5,000

1 Nugget 107 The World's Greatest Pikachu! $700

1 Light Ball

3 Exp. Candy L 108 Alola, Raichu! $500

5 Tamato Berry

5 Pomeg Berry

Alolan Raichu 109 Wondrous Self-Healing Pokémon $4,500

1 Lucky Egg

5 Full Restore

2 Max Revive 110 A Tune That Beckons Doom $3,400

5 Kasib Berry

5 Exp. Candy M 111 My Adorable, Adorable Babies $20,000

12 Moomoo Milk 112 Exploring the Scents of Spritzee $4,000

3 Modest Mint

1 Exp. Candy L 113 Bergmite sur un Avalugg $5,000

4 Exp. Candy L 114 A Feather from Skarmory $3,500

1 Metal Coat

3 Babiri Berry 115 Tyrantrum's Furios Jaws $5,000

Protein x 10 116 Show the Power of Aurorus! $1,000

3 Rare Candy

1 Lemonade 117 Josée's Training $1,500

1 Expert Belt

10 Seed of Mastery 118 Goodbye, Gengar! 4,000

1x Exp. Candy L

1x Exp. Candy XL 119 Le Super-Tournoi de Jacinthe 3x Luxury Ball

