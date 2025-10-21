Should you buy Jaw Fossil or Sail Fossil in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

One of the many side quests in Pokemon Legends Z-A will see players revive a fossil to obtain a rare Fossil Pokemon by turning it to Reg, a Fossil Researcher NPC. With the choices between a Jaw Fossil and a Sail Fossil, each option unlocks a new Pokemon species. Those who want to catch them all may be torn as to which to pick for this quest.

There is no correct choice here, as it is up to you as to which Pokemon you want in the end, since you get to keep the revived creature. Here are the details.

Jaw Fossil vs Saw Fossil explored in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Research Lab is right next to Wild Zone 1 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Side Mission 27: Restored from a Fossil will see you visit Mable's Pokemon Research Center located in the southern area of Lumiose City, which was first visited during the early hours of the game. Here, head to the Second floor of the building to find a Researcher named Reg who is interested in resurrecting fossils using a machine he made.

After handing 20,000 Pokedollars to you to buy the fossil, you must visit the Stone Emporium located on Vernal Avenue, which is the road just outside of the Research Lab. Both Jaw Fossil and Stone Fossil cost the same amount, so you would be essentially getting one of the two for free. Here's what each fossil evolves into:

Jaw Fossil - Tyrunt

Sail Fossil - Amaura

Amaura is obtained from the Sail Fossil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyrunt is a Rock/Dragon-type Pokemon inspired by the T-rex, while Amaura is a Brachiosaurus-esque Rock/Ice-type. Buy the Fossil you want with the extra cash from Reg, though we also recommend getting the other Fossil since 20,000 is quite easy to amass in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A third fossil is also sold at this shop, namely the Old Amber, which turns into an Aerodactyl. This is a little more expensive at 30,000 Pokedollars and is not needed for the quest, but we recommend buying it if you have the cash to spare. Once all purchases have been made, return to Reg to have him revive the fossil you bought with his money.

Satisfied with the outcome of the experiment, he will let you keep the resurrected Pokemon. Use this opportunity to revive any other fossils on hand as well, since adding new creatures to the Pokedex will aid with Mable's Research progress and reward you with new TMs and consumables to use.

