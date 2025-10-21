How to use the Photo mode in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Photo Mode in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a useful feature for those who love exploring Lumiose City and want to capture their favorite moments with their Pokemon. It’s a big step up from past games, giving you tons of creative control, from camera angles and filters to expressions and poses.

This feature lets you freeze your adventures in style, whether you’re snapping photos of battles, city views, or calm moments with your team. Here’s everything to know about unlocking and using Photo Mode in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to get the Photo mode in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Photo mode is available right from the start of your adventure in Lumiose City. You don’t need to unlock it through missions or side quests.

Photo mode in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To open it, press the minus button on your controller. That’s it. You’ll immediately enter Photo mode. The first time you use it, the game gives you a short walkthrough explaining the basic functions. Once that’s done, you can jump into it anytime, anywhere.

Every photo you take will automatically be saved to your system’s album, so you can check them later or share them online.

Getting great shots comes down to knowing your controls. Once you get used to these, taking photos will feel completely natural.

Here’s the breakdown:

D-Pad Left/Right: Switch between filters.

Switch between filters. D-Pad Up/Down: Zoom in or out to frame your shot.

Zoom in or out to frame your shot. ZL / ZR: Change your Pokemon’s facial expressions.

Change your Pokemon’s facial expressions. L / R: Tilt the camera slightly for creative angles.

Tilt the camera slightly for creative angles. Left Stick: Move the camera to adjust position.

Move the camera to adjust position. Right Stick: Rotate the camera to find the perfect view.

Rotate the camera to find the perfect view. Right Stick (Press): Reset your camera instantly.

Reset your camera instantly. +: Hide or show the user interface for a clean shot.

Hide or show the user interface for a clean shot. X: Open up the pose and expression menu.

Open up the pose and expression menu. A: Stop posing if you want to reset your stance.

Stop posing if you want to reset your stance. Y: Flip the camera or make your character look at Rotom.

Flip the camera or make your character look at Rotom. B: Go back or exit Photo Mode completely.

Once you’ve got these down, taking clean, cinematic shots becomes super easy.

So go ahead, open the camera, play around with the angles, and start building your own visual diary of Lumiose City.

